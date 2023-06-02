Prep softball: Emma Shelton’s walk-off hit sends Proctor back to state tournament

CLOQUET — After an intentional walk of Proctor’s Sami Shelton in the bottom of the ninth inning loaded the bases with two outs, twin sister Emma Shelton strode to the plate Thursday at Braun Park.

The Rails were tied with Rock Ridge, 3-3, and the Wolverines had already made their way through the top of the Proctor order in the bottom of the seventh and hoped to get through it again to reach the 10th inning.

Instead, Emma Shelton sent a ground ball into center field and Brooklynne Patterson scored to give Proctor a 4-3 win and a berth in its second consecutive Class AA state tournament.

Taylor Morley (8) of Rock Ridge pitches the ball against Proctor during the Section 7AA softball championship at Braun Park on Thursday, June 1 in Cloquet. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

“I was super nervous when they walked Sami, but I knew I could do it,” she said. “I knew I had to put the ball in play and I did…I was so excited when I could hear everybody cheering.”

The Rails put together 13 hits on Rock Ridge pitcher Taylor Morley, with Brooklynne Patterson and Annika Burke each had three hits against Rock Ridge pitcher Taylor Morley, but it was the bottom of Proctor’s order that was key Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The bottom of the order extended some at bats, that helped get her pitch count up a little bit,” Proctor coach Bud Joyce said. “I think both pitchers are probably getting a little tired, their emotions were getting the best of both of them, but the bottom of the order really came through for us at the end. That was a key for us all year. We’ve been trying to be consistent one through nine if we can and today it worked out for us.”

The Wolverines took the lead in the top of the third when Marissa Anderson drove in Katie Johnson, but the Rails matched it in the bottom half. Proctor took the lead when Abigail Hanson drive in two runs in the bottom of the fifth, only for Rock Ridge to match the scores in the top of the sixth.

Marissa Anderson (33) of Rock Ridge hits the ball against Proctor during the Section 7AA softball championship at Braun Park on Thursday, June 1 in Cloquet. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

“This team has never had any quit in them,” Wolverines coach Paula Dundas said. “They’ve shown up all the way up until the end and just kept trying to figure things out and get runners on base. They get on base as soon as they can and they try to make things happen. That’s what we talked about — just put the ball in play, make them make plays and see what we can do from there.”

Proctor pitcher Maddy Walsh allowed just four hits and three runs over nine innings and struck out 12 in the win, including a ninth-inning strikeout after her first walk of the day. “I’m not sure if she likes it when a runner gets on base, but it seems like it,” Joyce said. “She was obviously pumped up, probably more so than she was the other day. She found another gear, reached back a little bit and got a couple of big strikeouts. When we got to the top of their order I was a little worried. After you’re into the ninth inning people have seen everybody’s pitching, but Maddy found some extra pitches and was successful for us today.”

Proctor will wait to see where it is seeded in the state tournament. The Rails lost to Chatfield 3-2 in the AA championship game in 2022.

Hoffman sharp for Rebels in shutout

Hallie Klavu (24) of Moose Lake / Willow River catches a fly ball against Silver Bay during the Section 7A softball championship at Braun Park on Thursday, June 1 in Cloquet. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Moose Lake/Willow River senior Alexis Hoffman struck out seven batters and led the Rebels to a 5-0 win over Silver Bay in the Section 7A championship Thursday at Braun Park.

Perhaps just as striking, Hoffman didn’t issue a single walk, something MLWR pitchers have largely been able to avoid all season, according to coach Kelly Goeb.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’ve been really fortunate all year, Alexis and Sarah (Christy) have been really solid pitching for us,” Goeb said. “Even if we’re behind or in a close game, they just stay solid and keep throwing strikes — it’s amazing. The lack of people that they have walked this year is just incredible. I don’t think Alexis had a single walk today. If you put the ball in play, our defense is going to take care of business most of the time.”

The only Mariner baserunners came on MLWR errors, but even when the Mariners were putting balls in play, Hoffman remained unfazed.

“If I felt like I was struggling, I would just take a deep breath and get ready to go for the next pitch,” Hoffman said. Silver Bay pitcher Hope Ernest was able to hold MLWR in check for most of the game, allowing just two runs over the first five innings, before the Rebels got three in the sixth to seal the win.

Nysjah Duncan (19) of Silver Bay hits the ball against Moose Lake / Willow River during the Section 7A softball championship at Braun Park on Thursday, June 1 in Cloquet. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

“They hit the ball really well,” Ernest said. “They knew where to hit the ball and when to hit the ball. They have really good placement, but we have a good defense. That’s how we were able to stay in this game — our hitting did struggle, but our defense picked us back up and we kept it close.”

The Mariners rallied from four down to South Ridge early Tuesday to win three games and earn the spot in the title game against the Rebels. In a May 2 matchup, MLWR won 10-0, but this was a much different Silver Bay team. Catcher Katie Carpenter gunned down two Rebels trying to steal second in the same inning.

Hannah Roach (18) and Alexis Hoffman (15), both of Moose Lake / Willow River, celebrate after winning against Silver Bay during the Section 7A softball championship at Braun Park on Thursday, June 1 in Cloquet. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

“When we played them earlier in the season, we were able to steal and run the bases a little bit more,” Goeb said. “They’ve really improve a lot, so I give them a lot of credit for that. We just didn’t get any close plays going out way and that’s ok, they shouldn’t have, but they played a solid game.”

The Rebels were the Class A runner-up in 2022, losing on a highlight reel catch from Nicollet’s Brooklyn Bode, but Goeb thinks it could be a different result on this trip to North Mankato.

“The girls are really focused and ready to go next week, this is what we’ve been shooting for all season,” Goeb said. “We’re excited to get back there and we know what to expect, we won’t be so gobstopped when we walk in and there’s all these people. They’re focused and they’re ready to play some good ball.”

ADVERTISEMENT

More from Jamey Malcomb









Madison Walsh (7) of Proctor pitches the ball against Rock Ridge during the Section 7AA softball championship at Braun Park on Thursday, June 1 in Cloquet. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Sydney Adamski (10) of Proctor hits the ball against Rock Ridge during the Section 7AA softball championship at Braun Park on Thursday, June 1 in Cloquet. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Anna Westby (2) of Rock Ridge races the ball and Abigail Hanson (23) of Proctor to second base during the Section 7AA softball championship at Braun Park on Thursday, June 1 in Cloquet. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Proctor players celebrate after winning against Rock Ridge during the Section 7AA softball championship at Braun Park on Thursday, June 1 in Cloquet. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Proctor players celebrate with the trophy after winning against Rock Ridge during the Section 7AA softball championship at Braun Park on Thursday, June 1 in Cloquet. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Berkley Hoff (3) of Silver Bay catches a fly ball against Moose Lake / Willow River during the Section 7A softball championship at Braun Park on Thursday, June 1 in Cloquet. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Sandra Ribich (21) of Moose Lake / Willow River hits the ball against Silver Bay during the Section 7A softball championship at Braun Park on Thursday, June 1 in Cloquet. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune