Prep softball: Despite injury, Superior’s Ari Robillard keeps her head in the game

MADISON — During Superior’s 6-5 win over Menomonee Falls Thursday in the Wisconsin Division 1 semifinal at Goodman Diamond, sophomore Ari Robillard was a constant fixture in the entry to the Spartans dugout.

Robillard was grabbing bats from teammates, cheering for great plays in the field and was among the first Spartans to rush out to greet Emma Raye after her fourth-inning shot over the center field wall. The only evidence that there might be anything else she would rather be doing was the bright pink cast on her right hand.

Superior’s Ari Robillard (3) uses her cast to shade her eyes as she cheers on her teammates from the dugout during the third inning of the Spartans' quarterfinal game at the WIAA state tournament at Goodman Diamond on Thursday morning, June 8 in Madison. Robillard hurt her thumb sliding into third base during the Spartans' sectional championship win over Stevens Point Area last week and is unable to play at state. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Robillard, Superior’s starting shortstop, got caught in a rundown in the sectional championship game against Stevens Point Area and she did something she almost never does.

“I never dive, but I thought maybe I could get in,” Robillard said. “My thumb went into her foot and it pulled my thumb back.”

Robillard saw a doctor early this week and learned she had suffered a complete tear of her ulnar collateral ligament, an injury that will sideline her at least six weeks and likely requires surgery to repair.

Still, with the Spartans locked in a scoreless tie with the Panthers and a berth in the state tournament on the line, Robillard could only think about one thing.

“I was sitting there watching the game and I was like, ‘I need to ice my hand, get taped and get back out there,’” Robillard said. “I needed to be out there with them doing what I can.”

The Spartans eventually beat SPASH 1-0 when Gabbi Saari drove in Melania Luostari in the bottom of the seventh inning, but Tuesday was a different story when they put the cast on Robillard’s right hand and it was confirmed her season was over.

“I cried — a lot,” Robillard said. “I was trying to figure out a way to be able to play, but anytime I grabbed a ball, I felt a pop when I would pick it up. Part of me know I wasn’t going to be able to play, but there was still part of me that was hopeful it wasn’t as bad as I thought it was.”

The news was heartbreaking to the team, as well.

“I bawled my eyes out,” Spartans left fielder Paige “Peeps” Johnson said. “She’s my best friend, she’s my closest friend on the field, off the field — everything. Not having her by my side is the worst thing ever. Knowing she’s in the dugout makes me feel a little bit better about it … It’s just so sad, she works her butt off for this. We’ve worked for this our whole lives and now she can’t play and it sucks.”

No, Robillard won’t be taking the field at this weekend in Madison, but Robillard is determined to make her presence felt, even if she’s not on the field.

Superior’s Ari Robillard (3) yells for her teammates from the dugout as coaches, from left, Joe Stariha, John Heinen and Davey Myer, chat during the first inning of the Spartans' quarterfinal game at the WIAA state tournament at Goodman Diamond on Thursday morning, June 8, in Madison. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

“I definitely know that my role now just needs to be to cheer them out and be the loudest voice in the dugout,” Robillard said. “I’m not doing anything on the field, so I know that I need to be the one that gets everyone ready. I have a bag full of everything that everyone needs — I grabbed snacks, drinks, sunscreen, all that.”

During the game against Menomonee Falls, the Spartans allowed four runs in the fifth inning, one of their worst innings of the season.

“I could see that everyone was freaking out and people were getting overheated, so I was getting people food and waters and hopefully keeping everyone together,” Robillard said. “I had to remind everyone how good they were.”

Even before she got hurt, Robillard was one the team’s biggest motivators.

Superior’s Ari Robillard, center, cheers on her Spartan teammates from the dugout as during the quarterfinal game at the WIAA state tournament at Goodman Diamond on Thursday morning, June 8 in Madison. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

“She was like the glue holding our team together and I feel like now that she’s hurt she’s coaching us up,” Johnson said. “She’s doing everything in her power to make a difference for us…She’s always the voice that I heard in the dugout, no matter what.”

Coach Mike Sather said Robillard’s supportive attitude is helpful no matter the situation, but particularly so Thursday.

“She obviously, wants to do whatever she can — she wants to play her part,” Sather said. “Any time you bring positive energy, whatever the situation, a softball game or anything, it’s going to be a good thing and still improve the situation. It’s a big help to her teammates. We’re very grateful.”

Even if she’s not fielding grounders or getting hits, Robillard is still a contributor for the Spartans and he desire to bring a state championship back to Superior isn’t any less than it was last week.

“She’s fired up, she wants to win just as bad as any of us,” Johnson said. “Even if she can’t be with us on the field, she’s going to give it her all in the dugout and do whatever she can to make a difference for this team.”

