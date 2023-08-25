Prep soccer ref shortage could threaten games

DULUTH — Late last week, Jerry Sillanpa looked at the upcoming soccer schedule and realized he had a big problem on his hands.

Sillanpa handles scheduling referees for high school soccer games primarily in Duluth, Cloquet and Two Harbors for the Lake Superior Soccer Referees Association. Sillanpa realized he had an issue when he saw the slate of seven varsity games Saturday afternoon, because the Minnesota State High School League requires two referees for a varsity game and Sillanpa only had enough to staff three games.

“I sent an email out to all the athletic directors last week explaining the situation for the upcoming week, which was pretty bleak,” Sillanpa said. “I always go into a panic mode right before the season starts because a lot of our regular members are slow to give me their availability.”

Referee Quitdee Carson, left, explains a call to Matt Eklund (11) of Denfeld during a game against Mahtomedi at Walt Hunting Stadium-Marv Heikkinen Field on Thursday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

But even with that rolling in, Sillanpa knew there was a problem that even slow-returning officials wouldn’t solve. Many coaches and ADs put the call out on social media, and by Wednesday 14 new officials had registered and were working to get certified by the Minnesota State High School League. Sillanpa said, as of Wednesday, six of the seven Saturday games were staffed, except a Chippewa Falls at Superior boys game. Wisconsin Interscholastica Athletic Association rules require three officials for a varsity contest, Sillanpa said, but he and Spartan athletic director Ella Olson could still fill the last spot before the game.

While Saturday’s games won’t need to be canceled or rescheduled, Sillanpa knows those 14 new officials won’t fill LSSRA’s need this fall. First, all 14 still have schedules that are up in the air this fall and others have clear conflicts.

“Four of the brand-new officials are high school varsity coaches, which means they’re hardly ever available,” he said. “They’ve got a practice or a game almost every day, but bless their heart, they registered and will try to fill in when they can.”

Second, the MSHSL’s deadline for certification was Wednesday evening, meaning if any of the 14 didn’t complete the training, they will not be eligible for varsity contests this fall. Sillanpa said they were working to help get everyone certified, but he said the league was “not budging” on the deadline Wednesday afternoon.

Duluth Denfeld girls coach Leah Hamm said the ref shortage will first affect the junior varsity and younger teams before varsity games are called off.

“It’s alarming because no refs ends up meaning that games are going to get canceled,” she said. “It will start with JV. Our JV games just wouldn’t happen, and a lot of times if those get canceled, they’re not going to get rescheduled.”

Sillanpa said even if the new officials don’t get certified for varsity, they are still eligible for JV or youth league officiating, and each JV official means another JV game. Only one referee is needed for the JV, but there are drawbacks to using fewer than three officials at any level.

“A third of your crew is missing,” Sillanpa said. “If you’re in position on a two-man to watch the offside, then you’re not close to the players, closer to the ball and where the fouls are in the middle of the field and nobody likes that either. It’s a no-win situation.”

The difficult officiating conditions also lead to one of the root causes of the shortage, according to Sillanpa and Hamm.

Duluth Denfeld head coach Leah Hamm watches as her team faces Zimmerman at Walt Hunting Stadium-Marv Heikkinen Field on Thursday. Hamm called the current official shortage "alarming." Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

“There’s probably a number of causes, but one that stands out in my mind is a lot of times refs are not treated the best,” Hamm said. “Coaches, players or parents in the stands kind of forget that they are part of the game and the game doesn’t happen without them.”

Vitriol hurled at referees during games isn’t new or unique to soccer, but it’s doubly damaging to the shortage, Sillanpa said.

“If there’s anybody in the stands that someday we hope to recruit — a parent, another fan — they’re going to be sitting there thinking, ‘Why would I ever sign up to be an official if I have to put up with this,’” Sillanpa. “The biggest problem with the fans is they limit recruitment when, in fact, they’re the ones we want to recruit. In a lot of cases they’re the parents, they’re the ones that see the shortage and will come help out.”

The LSSRA provides soccer referees for nine area schools. The ADs at those schools agreed over the weekend to raise the pay rate for their officials $10 to $83 for officials working a varsity game with a three-official crew. The rate rises to $93 if only two are available. JV officials are paid $60 for working a two-person crew and $69 if they work alone.

Soccer official's uniforms, such as this one seen at Walt Hunting Stadium-Marv Heikkinen Field on Thursday in Duluth, currently feature a piece of Velcro allowing officials to change patches to match the league they are working in. The Minnesota State High School League is now requiring officials to purchase and use $45 shirts that can only be used specifically for MSHSL soccer games. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

While it is too late to get certified for varsity games in Minnesota, Sillanpa called on anyone interested to still come out and get some experience with JV games in 2023.

“Anybody that does it at the JV level, there’s a good chance that maybe next year they’ll come back and get fully registered,” Sillanpa said.

Hamm also encouraged anyone with a little extra time and some interest to contact the LSSRA. Denfeld and Duluth East have always had a great rivalry, but it goes beyond Hunters and Greyhounds or even Lumberjacks, Rails or Spartans and comes down to one thing.

“You can’t play if you don’t have a ref,” Hamm said.

For more information about becoming an official with the LSSRA, contact Jerry Sillanpa at 218-310-2250 or sillanpa@yahoo.com .

