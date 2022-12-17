Prep report: Zubich dominates as MI-B girls take down South Ridge

Jordan Zubich led the Mountain Iron-Buhl girls basketball team with a dominant performance in an 80-35 home victory over South Ridge on Friday, Dec. 16 in Mountain Iron.

The junior scored 39 points on 11-of-13 from the field, adding seven rebounds, six steals and four assists. She made four 3-pointers.

Sage Ganyo kicked in 20 points and seven steals for the 6-1 Rangers, while Hali Savela was just one rebound short of a triple-double: 16 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds (plus five steals, too).

For South Ridge, Svea Snickers scored a team-high 11 points. Earlier this week, Snickers, a junior, scored her 1,000th career point in a road win at Greenway on Monday night. She was the sixth Northland girls basketball player to reach that plateau in a seven-day span.

Northwestern 55, Ashland 35

The Tigers offense found a gear in the second half, breaking out of an 18-all tie at halftime to win comfortably at home.

Tieryn Plasch made six triples and finished with 24 points. Abby Johnson added a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds for Northwestern (3-2).

Brynn Erickson had 13 points for the Oredockers.

South Shore 60, Solon Springs 46

The undefeated Cardinals went on a 22-8 run in the last 10 minutes of the game to top the Eagles in Solon Springs.

Emily Montgomery scored 12 of her game-high 21 points in the second half.

Claire Holmstrom led Solon Springs with 17 points and Bailey Monson added 12.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cloquet 74, Hibbing 40

Marco Mayorga had a big night, scoring 25 points as the Lumberjacks pulled away in the second half.

Reece Sheldon kicked in 13 points and Jack Battaglia scored 12.

For the Bluejackets, Lucas Arnhold scored 15 points.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Sartell/Sauk Rapids 3, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 3 (OT)

The Lumberjacks had a big burst, scoring three times in a span of seven and a half minutes in the second period to take the lead, but the visitors tied it up for good in the third on Friday at Northwoods Credit Union Arena.

After Reese Kuklinski, Emma Welch and Allie Jones scored in quick succession for CEC, the Storm'n Sabres equalized with 2:06 to play on Faith Torborg's goal.

CEC had all four shots in the overtime period but none of them went in, resulting in the Lumberjacks' second tie of the season.

Araya Kiminski made 13 saves for CEC, which had a 33-16 shot advantage.

Grand Rapids/Greenway 9, Hibbing/Chisholm 0

Mercury Bischoff scored four consecutive goals in a span of 4:39 of the first period at IRA Civic Center and finished with six for the game.

Cali Madsen, Kylie DeBay (goal and two assists) and Kalle Reed (three assists) had three-point games. Riley Toivonen made eight saves for the shutout.

BOYS HOCKEY

Eden Prairie 2, Grand Rapids 0

The Thunderhawks made a late appearance on day two of the Edina Holiday Classic and were held to 17 shots on goal in defeat on Friday night.

Cole Saterdalen and John Kleis scored for the Eagles, who outshot Rapids 36-17. Myles Gunderson made 34 saves for Rapids.

Little Falls 2, Rock Ridge 2 (OT)

Ian Mikulich and Dylan Hedley scored in the second period, but both goals were matched by the Flyers as the frame and the game ended in a tie at the Eveleth Hippodrome.

Rock Ridge (2-3-1) hosts St. Cloud Cathedral on Saturday in Eveleth.

WRESTLING

Superior goes 4-0 at jamboree

Superior won all four dual meets it participated in at a jamboree in Cameron, Wisconsin on Friday, topping Bloomer/Colfax 54-29, Cameron 66-18, Prescott 63-12 and Unity 42-40.

Jason Thomas, at 152 pounds, won all four of his matches, three of them by fall. In the fourth, he outlasted Nolan Thomley of Prescott in a 5-4 decision.

Not counting forfeits, Joshua Johnson (145) and Trevor Derrick (220) had three victories on the day for the Spartans, while Connor Kreuger (138), Dominic Lyons (195), Gage Rusk (113) and Garet Rivord (285) had two apiece.

