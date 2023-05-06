Prep report: Wolverines claim surprising softball victory

Rock Ridge softball claimed a statement-making road victory over 2022 Class A finalists, defeating Moose Lake/Willow River 7-4 in Willow River on Friday, May 5.

Alex Flannigan led the charge, going 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs. Anna Westby and Matti Seppi had two hits and two runs scored each as the Wolverines touched up MLWR pitcher Sarah Christy for five earned runs on 10 hits in seven innings. Christy struck out 11.

Rock Ridge starter Lydia Delich allowed four runs, and homers to Christy and Madison Wasche, in the first two innings, but reliever Taylor Morley locked the game down, striking out nine Rebels in five scoreless innings and allowing only one hit as her team rallied from 4-0 down after four innings.

Christy, 2-for-3, was the only MLWR player with multiple hits.

Carlton/Wrenshall 14, East Central 0

Pitcher Abby Mitchell had a five-inning perfect game as the Raptors dominated at home in Carlton. She struck out 12 Eagles.

Frenchie Klimek, Eliza DeCaigny and Kennedy Siiter all had three-hit games, with Siiter driving in four runs and DeCaigny three.

BASEBALL

Duluth Marshall 9, Minnehaha Academy 1

The Hilltoppers broke the game open with a four-run third inning.

Four Hilltoppers had two-hit games, including Owen Hayden, Charlie Hayden, Tanner Carlson and Minsoo Park.

Anna Hron also notched her first varsity hit, an RBI single.

Carlson started on the mound, allowing one run on three hits in four innings.

South Ridge 9, Ashby 1

Wyatt Olson had a single, double and triple as the Panthers won the first of two games on Friday in New York Mills, Minnesota.

Austin Josephson had a pair of hits.

Pitcher Josiah DeLoach allowed one unearned run on four hits in five innings for the win.

Moose Lake/Willow River 11, Pequot Lakes 10

The Rebels scored five times in the top of the seventh inning.

Layne Radzak was 2-for-5 with three RBIs and scored the eventual winning run. Reese Bode and P.J. Frisch also had two hits.

Caden Privette earned the win in relief, allowing no runs on one hit in 1 2/3 innings.

Maple Grove 6, Duluth East 2

The Greyhounds couldn’t get out of their season-opening losing streak, despite a two-hit game from Elias Jouppi.

Joe Nick pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing six runs (two earned) on seven hits with four strikeouts.

PREP SCOREBOARD

BASEBALL

South Ridge 9, Ashby 1

Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 6, Ely 1

Hermantown 10, Cloquet 0

Moose Lake/Willow River 11, Pequot Lakes 10

Maple Grove 6, Duluth East 2

Northwood/Solon Springs 20, New Auburn 1

Duluth Marshall 9, Minnehaha Academy 1

BOYS LACROSSE

Hermantown/Proctor 9, Hopkins/St. Louis Park 5

Hill-Murray 8, Duluth 7

GIRLS LACROSSE

Gentry Academy 19, Hermantown/Proctor 0

SOFTBALL

Cherry 13, Ely 2

South Ridge 7, North Woods 5

Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 5, Aitkin 3

Carlton/Wrenshall 14, East Central 0

Esko 15, Mesabi East 4

Rock Ridge 7, Moose Lake/Willow River 4

Mountain Iron-Buhl 12, Cromwell-Wright 6