Sports Prep

Prep report: Wolfpack girls zapped by Lightning

Sophomore attacker Ryleigh Sherlock scored five times for Grand Rapids/Greenway.

high school girls play lacrosse
Caroline Ahcan (21) of Grand Rapids/Greenway and Edith Robinson (22) of Duluth compete for the ball while playing lacrosse at Public Schools Stadium on Tuesday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
May 23, 2023 at 10:51 PM

DULUTH — Grand Rapids/Greenway sophomore attacker Ryleigh Sherlock scored five goals to lead the Lightning to a 17-5 victory over the Duluth Wolfpack in girls lacrosse on Tuesday evening at a blustery Duluth Public Schools Stadium.

The Lightning edged the Wolfpack earlier this month 12-11 via a late goal, but pulled away in the first half on Tuesday, turning an early 2-2 tie into a 9-2 halftime advantage. Senior attacker Caroline Ahcan had four goals in the match and junior attacker Molly Pierce had three goals.

Junior midfielder Grace Karakas had two of Duluth’s five goals Tuesday.

high school girls play lacrosse
Bailey Coole (17) of Duluth keeps Caroline Ahcan (21) of Grand Rapids/Greenway from the ball while playing lacrosse at Public Schools Stadium on Tuesday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

BASEBALL

Hermantown 4, Grand Rapids 1

River Freeman helped the Hawks make up for a significant pitching deficit, going the distance as Hermantown picked up the victiory at home.

Freeman allowed one run on three hits in his complete game, allowing four walks and striking out two.

The Hawks had seven players with one hit apiece, and a two-out single from Brayden Lundeen brought in one run, with a second following on the throw to make it 4-0.

Barnum 8, Two Harbors 0

Eli Gilbertson was 4-for-4 with a double as the Bombers blanked the Agates. Caleb Hautajarvi had two doubles and Owen Peterson two hits and both drove in a pair of runs.

Hautajarvi had a strong outing, tossing a complete-game four-hit shutout and striking out 12.

Esko 12, Cloquet 2

Bryce Hipp, Finn Furcht and Jamis Halverson all homered as the Eskomos rolled.

Hipp drove in four and Furcht three, while Cale Haugen was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.

Dylan Marcuilionis tossed five shutout innings for the Eskomos, allowing one hit and striking out six.

Duluth Denfeld 9, Cambridge-Isanti 0

Owen Hindermann tossed a four-hit shutout as the Hunters rolled on the road, scoring six times in the first inning.

Carter Kilroy was 3-for-3 with a run, while Hindermann had two hits to aid his own cause, while Johnny Scott was 2-for-3 and scored three times.

Moose Lake/Willow River 11, Cook County 6

The Rebels had four players with multi-hit games at Wade Stadium.

Reese Bode had a double and drove in two as part of the 11-hit attack, while Hayden Danelski had two hits and two RBIs.

The Rebels went on to drill Silver Bay 20-3, but the Mariners did knock off the Vikings 13-3.

South Ridge 6, Nevis 1

Christian Pretasky homered and drove in two as the Panthers prevailed at home in Culver.

A committee of four South Ridge pitchers held Nevis to four hits over five innings.

SOFTBALL

Barnum 10, Chisholm 0

Alizondra Collelo tossed a three-hit shutout as the Bombers advanced easily into the second round of the Section 7A softball tournament.

Josie Langhorst and Makenna Nordstrom had two hits apiece for Barnum, which moves to face third-seeded Carlton/Wrenshall on Thursday at Braun Park in Cloquet.

Carlton/Wrenshall 12, Littlefork-Big Falls 0

Abby Mitchell had a full day, going 3-for-3 with a double, triple and five RBIs, then going into the pitcher's circle and throwing a two-hit shutout with 13 strikeouts.

Esko 11, Two Harbors 1

Esko’s Bailey Plante was 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and three RBIs in an 11-1 win over Two Harbors in the Section 7AA tournament Tuesday.

Kaelyn Fox allowed three hits and a run in three innings of work, while Raegen Olson and Rilee Durovec each had two RBIs.

Harper Powell went 2-for-3 with a triple and a run scored for Two Harbors.

PREP SCOREBOARD

BASEBALL

Barnum 8, Two Harbors 0

Esko 12, Cloquet 2

Duluth Denfeld 9, Cambridge-Isanti 0

Proctor 16-7, Crosby-Ironton 0-0

Moose Lake/Willow River 11, Cook County 6

Moose Lake/Willow River 20, Silver Bay 3

Littlefork-Big Falls 19, Carlton/Wrenshall 9

Silver Bay 13, Cook County 3

Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 6, Mesabi East 1

Hermantown 4, Grand Rapids 1

BOYS LACROSSE

Moorhead 20, Grand Rapids/Greenway 2

GIRLS LACROSSE

Hermantown/Proctor 15, Rocori 4

Grand Rapids/Greenway 17, Duluth 5

SOFTBALL

Section 7AA First Round

No. 8 Mora 17, No. 9 Mesabi East 8

No. 4 Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 8, No. 13 Crosby-Ironton 0

No. 5 Esko 11, No. 12 Two Harbors 1

No. 3 Rush City 11, No. 14 Duluth Marshall 0

Section 7A First Round

No. 8 North Woods 3, No. 9 Cromwell-Wright 1

No. 4 Silver Bay 13, No. 13 Floodwood 2

No. 5 South Ridge 12, No. 12 Cook County 2

No. 7 Mountain Iron-Buhl 4, No. 10 Ely 2

No. 3 Carlton/Wrenshall 12, No. 14 Littlefork-Big Falls 0

No. 6 Barnum 10, No. 11 Chisholm 0

WIAA Division 3 Regional

No. 1 Northwestern 9, No. 8 Barron 1

No. 2 Northwood/Solon Springs 26, No. 7 Birchwood/Winter 0

high school girls play lacrosse
Alainna Barrick (37) of Grand Rapids-Greenway runs with the ball against Duluth while playing lacrosse at Public Schools Stadium on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Pitcher throws a pitch.
Prep
Prep softball: Northwestern’s Ellie Peterson is ‘dominant’ pitcher and a ‘force at the plate’
The Tigers sophomore has an ERA of 0.75 and 238 strikeouts, while also batting .516 with 28 RBIs.
Player kicks ball up field.
Prep
Prep report: Spartans fall to Barron on soccer field
In prep baseball, Hermantown and Proctor went 17 innings before the Hawks prevailed 11-10.
May 22, 2023 11:07 PM
high school boys play baseball
Prep
Prep report: Spartans, Hunters drop baseball doubleheaders
Green Eagles take two from Washburn
May 20, 2023 09:39 PM
Softball action.
Prep
Prep report: Proctor’s Sami Shelton hits six RBIs in bounce-back win
PROCTOR — Proctor’s Sami Shelton recorded six RBIs, including a walk-off pop-up, to lead the Rails to a 7-6 win over Rush City Friday.
May 19, 2023 10:37 PM

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
