Prep report: Warroad hands Hermantown hockey its first loss

In a matchup that was No. 1 vs. No. 2 in Minnesota Class A hockey for the second year in a row, Warroad was the first Class A team to defeat Hermantown in a regular-season game since Jan. 12, 2013.

In the 3-1 Warriors win at Warroad Memorial Gardens, Hermantown scored first through Wyatt Carlson on the power play, but Murray Marvin-Cordes evened it up late in the second period. In the third period, Garrett Hennum broke the tie and Jayson Shaugabay buried an insurance goal on the power play.

Garron Opsahl made 22 saves for Hermantown (10-1-1), while Hampton Slukynsky stopped 29 shots for Warroad.

Duluth Denfeld 3, Northern Lakes 1

The Hunters completed a 2-0 weekend on the road by taking down the Lightning at Hallett Community Center in Crosby, Minnesota.

John Scott handed Denfeld an early lead about four minutes in. Andy Larson grabbed a key goal late in the second period to make it 2-0.

The Lightning closed to within one, by Braeden Erickson scored an insurance goal with about three minutes to play to seal the Hunters victory.

The Hunters (10-5-1) will carry a six-game winning streak into their only meeting of the season with Duluth East, on Tuesday at Essentia Duluth Heritage Center.

Minnetonka 4, Duluth East 1

An early unassisted goal from the Greyhounds’ Makoto Sudoh gave the visitors some hope, but the No. 2-ranked in Class AA Skippers showed their class on Saturday to pull away for victory at Pagel Activity Center.

Sudoh’s goal at 7:41 of the first period gave East a lead that would last only 42 seconds, when Gavin Garry scored for the Skippers.

Minnetonka took the lead on a power play goal near the midpoint of the second period and scored twice in the third to finish it off.

Kole Konstedt made 28 saves for the Greyhounds (8-6-1), who had a six-game unbeaten streak snapped.

Grand Rapids 2, Moorhead 1

Jacob Garski’s goal with 8:15 to play helped the Thunderhawks grab a win on the road over the 18th-ranked Spuds.

Aaron Reierson’s power play tally late in the first period put Moorhead ahead but Kyle Henke tied the game 4:18 into the second.

Myles Gunderson made 18 saves for the Thunderhawks (10-5), who had a 27-19 shot advantage despite being outshot 10-4 in the first 17 minutes.

Coon Rapids 5, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 1

A run of four consecutive goals sunk the visiting Lumberjacks despite their 37-21 shot advantage on Saturday night in Coon Rapids, Minnesota.

Patrick Dunaiski opened the scoring for CEC and goals from A.J. Kazel and Lukas Rauner helped the Lumberjacks to a two-goal lead early in the second frame. After the Cardinals scored four straight, the only response the Lumberjacks could offer was a late goal from Ethan Kiichowski with 1:28 to play.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Proctor/Hermantown 4, Breck 0

Neelah McLeod had a 19-save shutout and the Mirage offense maintained constant pressure as Proctor/Hermantown got the victory at St. Luke’s Sports and Event Center.

The Mirage had 52 shots on goal, 20 in the first period and 24 in the second period.

Izy Fairchild scored in both periods for the Mirage, which wrapped it up on a pair of power play goals from Hannah Graves and Hailey Jussila.

Duluth Marshall 11, International Falls 0

Meredith Boettcher had twice as many points (six, on two goals and four assists) for the Hilltoppers as the Broncos had shots on goal in a rout on Saturday at Mars Lakeview Arena.

Grand Rapids/Greenway 4, Forest Lake 2

Mercury Bischoff scored a third-period hat trick to help the Lightning break a 1-1 tie after two periods at the IRA Civic Center.

Bischoff’s shorthanded goal at 2:28 of the third made it 2-1 GRG but the Lightning lead remained one goal until Bischoff scored with 2:39 to play, and then again for about 45 seconds before her empty-netter with :25 remaining.

Samantha Baratto made 14 saves for GRG (12-7-0).

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 5, Northern Tier 0

Reese Kuklinski scored a pair of goals as the Lumberjacks cruised to victory at home.

Allie Jones had a goal and assist for CEC, which allowed only nine shots on goal for Araya Kiminski to stop in her third shutout of the season.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cloquet 76, Duluth Marshall 40

Jack Battaglia poured in 29 points for the Lumberjacks as they rolled to victory at Lake Superior Conference Day in Hermantown.

The Lumberjacks (6-7) also got 27 from Marco Mayorga, but were strong on the defensive end as well, holding Marshall sophomore standout Brooks Johnson to 14 points and the Hilltoppers to 20 in each half.

Moorhead 57, Duluth East 54

The Greyhounds staged a furious comeback but it wasn’t enough to overcome a 19-point first half and a 14-point halftime deficit against the Spuds at the Breakdown Sports Crossover Classic.

Jobe Juenneman led all scorers with 22 points and Michael Kastelic pitched in 13.

Colton Hagen’s 20 points led Moorhead.

Rock Ridge 65, North Branch 57 (OT)

The Wolverines prevailed in a defensive struggle at Eveleth-Gilbert High School, scoring 14 points in overtime after the teams managed just 23 each for the entire first half.

Four scored in double figures for Rock Ridge (11-3), led by 15 from Carter Mavec. Jalen Miskowitz scored 14 and both Noah Mitchell and Grant Hansen had 10 apiece.

Brody Beaver led all scorers with 23 for the Vikings.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Crosby-Ironton 79, Duluth Marshall 43

The Hilltoppers felt the full force of freshman sensation Tori Oehrlein on Saturday, as she piled up 46 points and 20 rebounds in the Rangers’ third-straight victory.

Marshall (6-6) has lost five in a row.

International Falls 51, Two Harbors 50

A 30-point game from the Agates’ Karly Holm was spoiled when the Broncos’ Abbigail Hutchinson drained a 3-pointer as time expired to win the game for the visitors.

Hutchinson finished with 14 points and Olivia Thostenson 15 for International Falls.

Duluth East 51, Minneapolis Washburn 37

Rachel Hagen and Ashlynne Guenther scored 16 points apiece as the Greyhounds (8-6) won their seven straight despite not making any 3-pointers.

Superior 93, Chippewa Falls 39

The Spartans had no trouble on their home floor getting to 13-1 overall as Eva Peterson and Emma Raye scored 23 points apiece.

Grand Rapids 65, Princeton 31

The Thunderhawks held the Tigers to just 19 first-half points at Princeton, Minnesota, then did even better after the break, allowing just 12.

On the offensive end, Taryn Hamling made three 3-pointers and scored a game-high 25 points, while Jessika Lofstrom scored 16. The Thunderhawks (13-2) have won 13 games in a row.

BOYS SWIMMING

Duluth wins True Team section meet

The Duluth boys swim team claimed a confident victory at the Section 7AA True Team meet on Saturday in Coon Rapids, Minnesota.

Duluth had first-place finishes in 10 of the 12 events and had 29 season-best times across their team.

Duluth scored 1,441.5 points, more than 250 ahead of second-place Andover. Under the True Team format, all participants accue points from first to last, a format that rewards overall depth.

Grant Wodny won the 200-yard individual medley in 1 minute, 58.56 seconds and the 100 butterfly by more than 5 ½ seconds in 51.58, while teammates Joey Zelen (50 free, 22.66 and 100 free, 50.89) and Travis Elling (200 free, 1:51.30 and 500 free, 5:13.52) were also double winners.

The True Team state meet is Jan. 21 at the University of Minnesota.

