Prep report: Superior boys sweep back-to-back

Superior boys basketball rode balanced scoring to its second win in as many nights, seeing off Solon Springs 66-58 at home in what amounted to a David vs. Goliath matchup, at least by enrollment, on Tuesday night.

The Division 5 Eagles were in a one-possession game with the Division 1 Spartans at halftime (Superior led 26-23) but couldn’t get enough stops down the stretch to avoid their first loss of the season.

Calvin Anderson scored 16 points to lead the Spartans, now 3-3. Devon Ford added 13 and three others scored at least nine.

For the Eagles (4-1), Dylan Taggart drained six treys and finished with a game-best 23 points.

Solon Springs’ Dylan Taggart (2) slips past Superior’s Calvin Anderson (24) for a bucket in the first half of the game in Superior on Tuesday evening. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Duluth Denfeld 65, Cloquet 58

The Hunters held off big games from Cloquet’s Jack Battaglia and Marco Mayorga to win a Lake Superior Conference game on the road on Tuesday night.

Marnaries Ferguson scored 18 points and Finnley Powell 13 for Denfeld, while Ethan Starstead made three 3-pointers and added 11 points.

Battaglia led all scorers with 20 points, Mayorga added 19 and Kollin Bonneville scored 12, but the Hunters led 30-27 at the break and outscored the Lumberjacks 35-31 after it.

Duluth East 71, Grand Rapids 33

The Greyhounds took a commanding lead in the first half, turning a 39-16 advantage at the break into a 38-point home win.

Jobe Juenemann drilled four 3-pointers en route to a game-high 20 points. Brennan Meyer and Patrick Smith kicked in 10 points apiece for East, which did not allow any Thunderhawks to score more than seven points.

Northwestern 78, St. Croix Central 76

A short-range jumper from Cole Lahti in the final minute of play was the margin of victory in a tight Heart O’North Conference contest in Hammond, Wisconsin. Lahti led four Tigers in double figures with 23 points. Jase Nelson added 11 and Gavin Williams and Bryce Oswskey had 10 apiece.

Northwestern is off to a 5-0 start.

Mason Sullivan scored 22 points to lead the Panthers (4-3), coached by former South Shore and Wisconsin-Superior standout Matt Bailey.

Moose Lake/Willow River 84, Mesabi East 32

Five Rebels scored in double figures in the rout, as MLWR put up 50 points in the first half despite making only two 3-pointers in the game.

Nolan Nelson was the leading scorer with 16 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Andover 74, Duluth East 63

The Huskies pulled away in the second half behind 26 points from Emma Frost and 23 from Piper Engelby.

For the Greyhounds, who were within 37-35 at the half, Ashlynne Guenter scored 22 points, Rachel Hagen 17 and Sydney Zwak.

Cloquet 68, Hermantown 50

Ava Carlson scored 17 points and Quinn Danielson knocked down four treys as the Lumberjacks took control down the stretch to reach 6-1 on the season.

Mikayla Sweeney led the 1-7 Hawks with 14 points. Emma Herstad and Lauryn Biondi scored 10 points each.

Cook County 63, Silver Bay 40

The Mariners couldn’t overcome a 13-point halftime deficit despite a 22-point game from Danika Thompson.

Katie Peck made five 3’s and finished with a game-high 23 points for Cook County.

Cherry 66, Two Harbors 54

The Tigers put the Agates in a 32-16 halftime hole and kept them there despite 32 points from Two Harbors’ Karly Holm.

Cherry had a balanced offensive output, with four scorers in double figures led by Kaylynn Cappo’s 17 points and 15 from Faith Zganjar.

Solon Springs 55, Washburn 50

Claire Holmstrom scored 13 of her 24 points in the second as Solon Springs pulled out a road win at Washburn on Tuesday. Kyra Latvala kicked in 16 for the Eagles, who led 32-27 at the half.

BOYS HOCKEY

Grand Rapids 4, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 1

Myles Gunderson made 26 saves as the Thunderhawks rolled to a Lake Superior Conference victory at Northwoods Credit Union Arena.

Rapids got its four goals from four players: Bauer Murphy, Kyler Miller, Will Stauffer and Blayne Mortenson.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Grand Rapids/Greenway 2, Duluth 1 (OT)

Mercury Bischoff made the Northern Stars pay for an overtime penalty, circling to the high slot and wristing the game-winning goal high to the blocker side for a game-winning goal (and her 200th varsity point) on Tuesday night at Hodgins-Berardo Arena in Coleraine.

Mae McCall tied it up for Duluth on a breakaway with 11:34 left in regulation.

Moose Lake 3, Hibbing/Chisholm 2

Mackenzie Hoffman bagged a late winner for the Rebels, scoring unassisted with 4:26 to play to break a 2-2 tie with the Bluejackets on Tuesday at Hibbing Memorial Arena.

Hailie Klavu and Gracie Hartl also scored for Moose Lake, which has won eight games in a row since losing at Breck in its opener in November.

Aune Boben had a goal and assist for Hibbing/Chisholm.

BOYS SWIMMING

Duluth 98, Superior 79

Grant Wodny set a pair of pool records on Tuesday in Superior, dominating the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 45.35 seconds and the 100 butterfly in 52.34 seconds.

Duluth won nine of 12 events, with Arthur Pfeil (100 backstroke), Wyld Wittkopf (100 breaststroke) and the 400 free relay team claiming Superior's victories.

This story was edited at 10:55 a.m. on Dec. 21 to correct Northwestern's opponent. It was originally posted at 10:52 p.m. on Dec. 20. The News Tribune regrets the error.

Superior’s Tre Sanigar (5) drives past Solon Springs’ Owen Smith (3) in the second half of the Spartans' 66-58 win in Superior on Tuesday evening. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Solon Springs’ Isaiah Kastern (50) battles for a rebound with Superior’s Drew Eisel (35) in the first half of the game in Superior on Tuesday evening. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram