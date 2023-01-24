Prep Report: Two Harbors' Trent Gomez scores 2,000th career point in Agates' win

Two Harbors senior Trent Gomez only needed to play 3 minutes in the second half to reach 2,000 career points and lead the Agates to a 73-38 win over Cook County Monday in Silver Bay.

Gomez scored 26 of his game-high 30 points in the first half as the Agates raced out to a 47-12 halftime lead.

Gomez returned to pick up four points in the opening minutes of the second half to reach the career milestone. He is the first Agate player to eclipse the 2,000-point mark since Jayden Ruberg set the all-time Two Harbors career-scoring record in 2019.

Solon Springs 75, Frederic 38

Solon Springs senior Isaiah Kastern scored 19 points and the Eagles put four players in double figures in a 75-38 rout of Frederic Monday.

“We did a good job of playing through the middle of their zone,” Solon Springs coach Marcus Besonen said in an email. “ We were able to get the ball entered consistently and Isaiah was either able to convert on his own or find guys on the kick out.”

The Eagles hit eight shots from the perimeter, which is part of why they built a 51-14 lead, Besonen said.

Dylan Taggart hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 for Solon Springs. Owen Smith and Kaden Corlett each scored 11 for the Eagles.

Floodwood 62, Hill City 61

Floodwood’s Justin Spindler scored 25 as the Polar Bears edged Hill City 62-61 Monday.

Elliot Dah scored 15 and Deacon Laine scored 13 to join Spindler in double figures.

Chisholm 80, Duluth Marshall 63

Chisholm’s Sean Fleming scored 21 points to lead the Bluestreaks to an 80-63 win over Duluth Marshall.

Shane Zancauske had scored 15 for Chisholm, while July Abernathey and Philip Barnard each had 11.

Hilltoppers’ sophomore Brooks Johnson scored 31 in the losing effort.

Cass Lake-Bena 104, Mountain Iron-Buhl 77

The Rangers fell at home despite 35 points on 11-for-15 from the field by Asher Zubich.

Josh Holmes added 16 points for MI-B (9-7).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Grand Rapids 64, Duluth East 55

Grands Rapids’ Taryn Hamling and Jessika Lofstrom each had 22 points to lead the Thunderhawks to a 64-55 win over Duluth East Monday.

Grand Rapids led 54-37 with about 9 minutes to play, but the Greyhounds put together a 13-2 run to cut the lead to six with about three minutes to play.

Lofstrom got an offensive rebound and put it back in the hoop to stop the East run and help secure the victory.

Lofstrom achieved her 1,000th career point in the contest, which was Rapids coach Kris Hamling's 200th coaching win.

Ashlynne Guenther scored 21 to lead the Greyhounds.

Cromwell-Wright 66, Moose Lake/Willow River 43

Senior forward Sascha Korpela hit the 1,000-point plateau for the Cardinals, who are 13-3 on the seaon.

Chisholm 79, McGregor 28

The Bluestreaks' Josie Baumgard outscored the Mercuries by herself, pouring in 39 points in the comfortable home win.

BOYS HOCKEY

Hibbing/Chisholm 4, Duluth Marshall 0

Four different Hibbing/Chisholm players scored in a 4-0 home win over Duluth Marshall Monday.

Jace Kampsula scored in the first period followed by goals from Beau Frider and Jack Gabardi in the second and another from A.J. Leman in the third.

Brayden Boyer made 33 saves for the Bluejackets to preserve the shutout.

Heikki Forder had 44 saves for the Hilltoppers.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 4, Pine City 1

Brayley Merrier had a pair of goals for the Lumberjacks as their won at the Pine City Civic Center on Monday night.

Merrier's opener came on the power play at 1:44 of the second period and stood as the game-winning goal.

Reese Kuklinski and Erin Loeb had a goal and assist apiece for CEC (6-10-4), while Araya Kiminski made 16 saves.

Duluth 2, Moose Lake Area 1

Grace Karakas scored twice in the first period for the Northern Stars, who withstood a late challenge from the Rebels to get to 10 wins on the season.

Megan Hattenberger scored late for the Rebels (11-7-1), who were repelled on a late power play in the third period.

Ella Brisbois made 24 saves for Duluth (10-6-3).

