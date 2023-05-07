Prep report: 'Toppers take it to Breck baseball

Duluth Marshall and Breck went to extra innings scoreless and yet the contest ended 10-1 in the Hilltoppers' favor on Saturday, May 6 in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

Marshall needed a bulldog effort from starting pitcher Owen Marsolek, who struck out 19 Mustangs and allowed one late run on five hits in nine innings, needing only 82 pitches (70 of them strikes) to do it.

Breck blinked first, as Marshall recorded 10 hits in the ninth inning to blow the game wide open. Max Linn doubled twice in the big inning, while Owen Hayden and Charlie Hayden had two singles apiece.

For the game, Marsolek had a 3-for-5 game (all doubles) game at the plate and drove in a run. Charlie Hayden was also 3-for-5, while Owen Hayden and Linn had two-hit games.

The Hilltoppers defeated Breck 9-3 in the second game of their doubleheader, scoring in their first four at-bats, crowning the achievement with a five-run fourth.

Max Berrisford allowed three runs on seven hits in five innings for the win, striking out seven and walking five. He led his own offensive effort, going 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and an RBI. Charlie Hayden had two hits for Marshall (7-2).

Duluth East 6, New Ulm 2

The Greyhounds busted out of their season-opening losing streak, as a four-run fourth helped them to victory in a tournament game in St. Cloud.

Jack Teachworth earned the win, allowing two runs on six hits in five innings, while Charlie Sutherland had a pair of hits and a pair of RBIs, while Bjorn Lind was 2-for-4 and scored twice.

Grand Rapids 7, Minnetonka 2

Back-to-back suicide squeeze bunts from Nolan Svatos and Myles Gunderson helped the Thunderhawks make their move in the sixth inning.

Easton Sjostrand pitched a complete game, allowing two runs on nine hits and striking out four. Klous Jones was 3-for-3 and scored twice, while Svatos had a pair of hits and a pair of runs.

The Thunderhawks went on to down Totino-Grace 8-1 later in the day.

North Branch 2, Duluth Denfeld 0

Vikings pitcher Noah Thorson held the Hunters to three hits in a complete game shutout in North Branch on Saturday.

That made Owen Hindermann a hard-luck loser for Denfeld, after he allowed just two runs (one earned) on six hits in six innings.

BOYS LACROSSE

Duluth 16, Hopkins/St. Louis Park 5

The Wolfpark got eight goals from Hayden Clore to stroll to victory at Public School Stadium on Saturday.

Logan Lian and Mason Smith scored two times apiece, while goalie Connor Kiergaard made two saves.

SOFTBALL

Rock Ridge 14, Greenway 13

The Wolverines came out on top in a wild one on Saturday after they trailed 10-2 going to the bottom of the second inning.

Rock Ridge scored in all seven of their at-bats, finally taking the walk-off win on a two-out outfield error in the bottom of the seventh. The Wolverines accumulated 19 hits, with Anna Westby, Katie Johnson and Lydia Delich recording three apiece. Three others had two-hit games.

Miranda Gernander and Hannah Anderson had three hits for GNK, while Jocelyn Maki drove in four runs and Cecelia Vekich three.

Duluth East 7, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 4

The Greyhounds picked up a win in one of three games of a tournament in Andover on Saturday.

Caroline Anderson was 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles for East in the win, while Kylie Zwak posted a pair of hits and two RBIs.

Josie Filiatrault allowed one run on six hits and four walks in a complete-game victory for East, while lost its other games 2-1 to Andover and 13-0 to Champlin Park.

Cloquet 5, Coon Rapids 1

Cloquet also had a 1-2 day in a tournament at Becker. In the win, Allie Jones allowed one run on four hits, scattering five walks along with six strikeouts.

Morgan Olesiak was 2-for-3 for Cloquet, which had seven hits.

Cloquet lost 7-4 to Spring Lake Park despite a single and double from Roena Diver and 15-7 to Rocori even though Alexis Goranson was 3-for-3 and scored twice. Blythe Proulx had two hits and two RBIs.

PREP SCOREBOARD

BASEBALL

Grand Rapids 7, Minnetonka 2

Duluth Marshall 10, Breck 1

Duluth East 6, New Ulm 2

Grand Rapids 8, Totino-Grace 1

North Branch 2, Duluth Denfeld 0

Crosby-Ironton 7-5, Two Harbors 1-3

BOYS LACROSSE

Duluth 16, Hopkins/St. Louis Park 6

GIRLS LACROSSE

Duluth 14, Rocori 1

SOFTBALL

Rock Ridge 14, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 31

Rocori 15, Cloquet 7

Cromwell-Wright 11, Crosby-Ironton 5

Rock Ridge 18, International Falls 2

Grantsburg 6, Hermantown 5

Osseo 11, Duluth Denfeld 1

Northfield 10, Esko 1

Spring Lake Park 7, Cloquet 4

Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 19, International Falls 3

Proctor 12, Maple Lake 1

Cloquet 5, Coon Rapids 1

Spring Lake Park 5, Hibbing 4

Nevis 4, Cromwell-Wright 3

Northfield 17, Esko 3

Cromwell-Wright 3, Hill City/Northland 2

Duluth East 7, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 4

Andover 2, Duluth East 1