Prep report: Tigers tipped in WIAA regionals

Northwestern couldn’t get its way out of an early hole and ended up eliminated from the WIAA Division 2 regional baseball semifinals, 4-2 by St. Croix Central on Tuesday, May 30 in Iron River.

Early fielding errors allowed Central to jump out to a 3-0 lead and the Tigers couldn’t get back on the good side.

Eli Ponath scattered five Northwestern hits over 6 ⅔ innings, while Luke Sedin took the loss for Northwestern (17-7), allowing four runs on six hits and three walks in four innings.

Northwestern’s Anthony Calore (12) makes a play on the ball as St. Croix Central’s Mark Albright (13) runs to second in the first inning of the playoff game in Iron River on Tuesday, May 30. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Northwood/Solon Springs 8, Bruce 1

Kaden Corlett led three Green Eagles pitchers in a two-hitter on Tuesday at home.

Corlett fanned 10 Bruce batters in 5 ⅔ innings and allowed one earned run on two hits, working around six walks.

Abe Ahlberg was 3-for-3 with an RBI, while Dylan Taggart and Jared Schultz posted two hits and two runs apiece.

N/SS will host Birchwood/Winter in a Division 5 regional final on Wednesday.

Section 7AAA

Grand Rapids 8, Cloquet 7

A late comeback fell short for the Lumberjacks, who fell into the elimination bracket with their loss in Grand Rapids on Tuesday, May 30.

Rapids scored in its first four at-bats to lead 8-4 after four innings and though Cloquet got three runs in and had the tying run on third base in both the sixth and seventh innings, they couldn't get the tying run across.

For Cloquet, Noah Knutson was 3-for-4 with a double and scored twice. Dayne Painovich and Alex Omenge had two hits apiece. Aiden Sievert took the loss.

North Branch 5, Hibbing 3

A four-run fourth inning put the Vikings over the top at home.

Hibbing was held to five hits, four of them singles. Dane Mammenga had a double and RBI for Hibbing, which will face Cloquet in an elimination game on Thursday in Hibbing.

Esko 12, Two Harbors 1

Esko 10, Mora 0

The Eskomos had no trouble with their first two tests in the 7AA bracket, as eight-run innings in both games saw the Eskomos into a winner’s bracket home game vs. Pine City on Thursday morning (11 a.m.)

Against the Agates, Esko scored eight times in the second inning. Ty Christensen and Isaak Sertich had three RBIs apiece. Christensen and Cale Haugen both hit homers.

Sam Haugen and Jackson Peterson shared pitching duties, combining to allow just one run on four hits in five innings.

Nolan Vanyo had two singles for the Agates.

Mora hung around in a 2-0 game until Esko ended it with an eight-run fifth to trigger the run rule. Finn Furcht and Sam Haugen homered, and both were among the four Esko players with two-hit games. Furcht had three RBIs and Christensen two.

Dylan Marciulionis took the ball for Esko and pitched a four-hit shutout, striking out five and walking two.

Rock Ridge 10, Crosby-Ironton 2

Rock Ridge 10, Mesabi East 0

Dylan Hedley drove in four runs as the Wolverines cruised in their postseason opener, while Jaden Lang had a 3-for-4 game. Hedley, Aiden Bird and Landon Kilpela added two hits apiece for Rock Ridge, which scored seven times in the second inning.

John Kendall and Carter Mavec split the mound work for the Wolverines, with Kendall throwing 3 ⅔ scoreless innings on one hit. Mavec allowed two runs on five hits in the remaining 3 ⅓ frames.

Hedley and Tate Uhan combined to blank Mesabi East on three hits in the second game. Hedley did the majority of the work, allowing just three hits in 4 ⅓ innings.

Griffin Dosan was 2-for-3 with a triple.

Duluth Marshall 10, Rush City 0

Duluth Marshall 3, Proctor 1

The Hilltoppers started off their postseason right, scoring four times in the first inning en route to putting away Rush City on Tuesday at Wade Stadium.

Tanner Carlson had all the run support he needed, shutting out the Tigers on five hits.

Max Berrisford had a single, double, triple and four RBIs. Owen Marsolek was also 3-for-4 (with two doubles)

The Hilltoppers then capped a Wade quadrupleheader behind six strong innings from Marsolek, who scattered six walks and two singles in six innings. He struck out eight. Carter Boos got out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the seventh after it was ruled a Proctor runner did not properly tag up on a sacrifice fly.

Nick Terhaar took the loss for Proctor, which got past Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 7-3 in its opener.

Section 7A

South Ridge 15, Deer River 1

The Panthers, who had a first-round bye, cruised to victory in their playoff opener behind an 11-run fourth inning.

Catcher Anthony Lisic homered as part of a four-RBI day, while Christian Pretasky was 2-for-3 with three RBIs.

Josiah Deloach was the first of three Panthers pitchers, having a scoreless, walk-less outing and striking out four. He allowed one hit.

The Panthers will host Ely in a winner’s bracket game on Tuesday after the Timberwolves topped Carlton/Wrenshall 12-2 in the play-in game and blanked Mountain Iron-Buhl 6-0.

TENNIS

Section 7AA

East edged in section final

Duluth East ended up just short of a team section championship, as Elk River took the 7AA championship 4-3 and with it a berth in next week’s state tournament.

Dane Patten, the 7AA individual champion last week, and teammate Ben Heffernan cruised to straight-set wins on the singles side, but the Elks prevailed in two of the three doubles matches, as Carson Haack and Jack Gangl fended off the ‘Hounds Ryan Delaney and Karl Kimber at No. 1 by a 6-1, 7-6 (2) margin. At No. 2, Andre Good and Ewen Moe outlasted Isaac Sydow and Myles Thompson 10-6 in a super tiebreaker after the teams split the first two sets.

Northwestern’s Luke Sedin (4) fires the ball to the plate in the second inning of the Tigers playoff game with St. Croix Central in Iron River on Tuesday, May 30. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram