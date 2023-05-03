Prep report: Tigers sweep away Spooner softball

A three-hit complete-game shutout from pitcher Ellie Peterson got Northwestern softball off to a great start in a Heart O'North Conference doubleheader on Tuesday, May 2 in Maple.

Peterson paced the Tigers to a 9-0 victory in game one, and they went on to take the nightcap from the Rails 5-3.

Peterson struck out 15 Rails in seven innings and the Tigers offense had her back, with Angela Brinker going 3-for-3 with four RBIs in the opener, while Jalynn Tuura was 4-for-4 and scored twice and Karly Nichols kicked in a pair of runs. Northwestern scored in five of its six at-bats.

Northwestern’s Ashlyn Sutherland (15) throws a Spooner runner out from her knees in the seventh inning of the Tigers’ 9-0 win in game one of the doubleheader in Brule on Tuesday afternoon, May 2. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Game two was a little closer, with Spooner rallying from 4-0 down to within a run before the Tigers got an insurance run in the seventh.

Peterson allow three runs, all unearned, on two hits in another complete game, striking out 10 and walking one.

On the offensive end, Ashlyn Sutherland was 3-for-3 with a double, while Peterson had a single and a double and drove in two runs to support her own cause.

Northwestern (8-2) is scheduled to host Prescott on Wednesday in their third of six games this week.

Rock Ridge 6, Duluth East 1

Lydia Delich gave the Wolverines seven strong innings as they dispatched the Greyhounds in Virginia.

The senior allowed one unearned run on three hits.

Anna Westby was 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI to pace the offense.

For East, Kaitlyn Kuklock, Avery Dickinson and Jossie Filiatrault had singles for the Greyhounds, with Filiatrault taking the loss.

Carlton/Wrenshall 2, Barnum 0

Junior pitcher Abby Mitchell scattered six Bombers hits to get a shutout, while the Raptors made the most of their three hits, two of which came from Mitchell herself.

The other Carlton/Wrenshall hit was a two-run single by Bridget Kent.

Alizondra Collelo had two hits for the Bombers.

Cloquet 9, Duluth Denfeld 2

Three hits and three RBIs from Lillian Witte helped the Lumberjacks slug through a tough day defensively.

Blythe Proulx had a pair of hits for Cloquet, which was charged with six errors.

Rylie Goranson allowed two earned runs on seven hits in the circle for the Lumberjacks.

For Denfeld, Gina Udd and Riley Anderson had two hits apiece, with Anderson taking the pitching loss.

Mountain Iron-Buhl 12, Cook County 5

Desirae Milton led a 12-hit attack for the Rangers in Grand Marais, while Colie Otto, Natalie Bergman and Neveah Locken had two hits apiece.

Bergman allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits in six innings for the win for MIB.

Moose Lake/Willow River 10, Silver Bay 0

Sarah Christy pitched her second no-hitter of the season and the Rebels' fourth, as MLWR closed out the Mariners in five innings in Willow River.

Christy, who recently committed to play for St. Catherine of the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, struck out six without a walk.

Hallie Klavu had three hits and two RBIs, while Sandra Ribich had three hits and drove in four. Christy, Mackenzie Hoffman and Madison Wasche posted two-hit games.

BASEBALL

Bemidji 11, Duluth East 1

Duluth East is still looking for its first win after falling to Bemidji 11-1 Tuesday.

The Lumberjacks scored six runs over the first two innings to take a commanding lead and then added five more in the top of the seventh to secure the win.

Bjorn Lind allowed seven hits and six runs over three innings in the loss and Jack Teachworth drove in the only run for the Greyhounds.

Bemidji’s Dan Clusiau had three RBIs in the win.

Esko 22, Cook County 1

Esko senior Cale Haugen collected four hits and five RBIs in a 22-1 thrashing of Cook County Tuesday in Grand Marais.

The Eskomos scored 20 of their 22 runs in the third and four innings.

In addition to Haugen, Cal Berglund collected four RBIs on two hits and Trent Ondrus had two.

Sam Haugen allowed one hit and one run over three innings in the win for Esko.

Rock Ridge 17, North Woods 0

Rock Ridge’s Dylan Hedley hit a grand slam and collected seven RBIs on four hits in a 17-0, five-inning win over North Woods Tuesday.

The Wolverines scored nine in the first inning, with eight more coming in the third and fourth innings.

John Kendall allowed two hits over two innings and struck out four in the win for Rock Ridge.

Proctor 4, Superior 1

Proctor’s Tyler Berglund allowed four hits and one run over seven innings and struck out seven in a 4-1 win at Superior Tuesday.

A.J. Reyelts scored two runs and drove in another for the Rails and Ethan Carter had two hits.

Owen Blomfelt allowed three hits and two runs over five innings and struck out four in the loss for the Spartans.

Duluth Denfeld 16, Chisago Lakes 12

Duluth Denfeld’s Brady McGinn hit a home run and collected four RBIs in a 16-12 win over Chisago Lakes Tuesday.

Four other Hunters had two RBIs and Lukas Dillon allowed three hits and two runs over 1 and a third innings in the win.

Lucas Urhammer allowed eight runs on seven hits over two and a third innings for the Wildcats.

Northwood/Solon Springs 10, Flambeau 0

Northwood/Solon Springs junior Kaden Korlett allowed three hits over six innings and struck out 12 batters in a 10-0 win over Flambeau.

The Green Eagles scored five in the first inning and cruised to the six-inning win.

Corlett was also 3-for-4 at the plate with two runs scored and three RBIs. Tarver Sellwood was 1-for-2 with an RBI for the Green Eagles.

Northwestern 14-7, Spooner 3-1

The Tigers (5-2) swept a Heart O'North Conference twinbill on the road.

They finished off game one in five innings with two hits apiece from Luke Sedin, Cole Lahti and Brayden Holsclaw.

Austin Lahti allowed three runs on one hit for the pitching win.

In game two, Tyler Nelson allowed one run on three hits, while Cole Lahti and Sedin had three hits apiece, Sedin driving in three.

