99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Prep report: Tigers sweep away Spooner softball

Ellie Peterson tossed a complete game three-hit shutout to open the Heart O'North Conference doubleheader.

Player slides safely into home plate.
Northwestern’s Jalynn Tuura (19) slides safely under the tag of Spooner’s Lily Hutchkiss in the sixth inning of the Tigers’ 9-0 win in game one of the doubleheader in Brule on Tuesday afternoon, May 2.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
By Staff reports
Today at 10:28 PM

A three-hit complete-game shutout from pitcher Ellie Peterson got Northwestern softball off to a great start in a Heart O'North Conference doubleheader on Tuesday, May 2 in Maple.

Peterson paced the Tigers to a 9-0 victory in game one, and they went on to take the nightcap from the Rails 5-3.

Peterson struck out 15 Rails in seven innings and the Tigers offense had her back, with Angela Brinker going 3-for-3 with four RBIs in the opener, while Jalynn Tuura was 4-for-4 and scored twice and Karly Nichols kicked in a pair of runs. Northwestern scored in five of its six at-bats.

Player throws from her knees.
Northwestern’s Ashlyn Sutherland (15) throws a Spooner runner out from her knees in the seventh inning of the Tigers’ 9-0 win in game one of the doubleheader in Brule on Tuesday afternoon, May 2.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Game two was a little closer, with Spooner rallying from 4-0 down to within a run before the Tigers got an insurance run in the seventh.

Peterson allow three runs, all unearned, on two hits in another complete game, striking out 10 and walking one.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the offensive end, Ashlyn Sutherland was 3-for-3 with a double, while Peterson had a single and a double and drove in two runs to support her own cause.

Northwestern (8-2) is scheduled to host Prescott on Wednesday in their third of six games this week.

Pitcher throws ball.
Northwestern pitcher Ellie Peterson (4) fires a pitch in the second inning of the Tigers’ 9-0 win over Spooner in game one of the doubleheader in Brule on Tuesday afternoon, May 2.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Rock Ridge 6, Duluth East 1

Lydia Delich gave the Wolverines seven strong innings as they dispatched the Greyhounds in Virginia.

The senior allowed one unearned run on three hits.

Anna Westby was 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI to pace the offense.

For East, Kaitlyn Kuklock, Avery Dickinson and Jossie Filiatrault had singles for the Greyhounds, with Filiatrault taking the loss.

Carlton/Wrenshall 2, Barnum 0

Junior pitcher Abby Mitchell scattered six Bombers hits to get a shutout, while the Raptors made the most of their three hits, two of which came from Mitchell herself.

ADVERTISEMENT

The other Carlton/Wrenshall hit was a two-run single by Bridget Kent.

Alizondra Collelo had two hits for the Bombers.

Cloquet 9, Duluth Denfeld 2

Three hits and three RBIs from Lillian Witte helped the Lumberjacks slug through a tough day defensively.

Blythe Proulx had a pair of hits for Cloquet, which was charged with six errors.

Rylie Goranson allowed two earned runs on seven hits in the circle for the Lumberjacks.

For Denfeld, Gina Udd and Riley Anderson had two hits apiece, with Anderson taking the pitching loss.

Mountain Iron-Buhl 12, Cook County 5

Desirae Milton led a 12-hit attack for the Rangers in Grand Marais, while Colie Otto, Natalie Bergman and Neveah Locken had two hits apiece.

Bergman allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits in six innings for the win for MIB.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moose Lake/Willow River 10, Silver Bay 0

Sarah Christy pitched her second no-hitter of the season and the Rebels' fourth, as MLWR closed out the Mariners in five innings in Willow River.

Christy, who recently committed to play for St. Catherine of the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, struck out six without a walk.

Hallie Klavu had three hits and two RBIs, while Sandra Ribich had three hits and drove in four. Christy, Mackenzie Hoffman and Madison Wasche posted two-hit games.

BASEBALL

Bemidji 11, Duluth East 1

Duluth East is still looking for its first win after falling to Bemidji 11-1 Tuesday.

The Lumberjacks scored six runs over the first two innings to take a commanding lead and then added five more in the top of the seventh to secure the win.

Bjorn Lind allowed seven hits and six runs over three innings in the loss and Jack Teachworth drove in the only run for the Greyhounds.

Bemidji’s Dan Clusiau had three RBIs in the win.

Esko 22, Cook County 1

Esko senior Cale Haugen collected four hits and five RBIs in a 22-1 thrashing of Cook County Tuesday in Grand Marais.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Eskomos scored 20 of their 22 runs in the third and four innings.

In addition to Haugen, Cal Berglund collected four RBIs on two hits and Trent Ondrus had two.

Sam Haugen allowed one hit and one run over three innings in the win for Esko.

Rock Ridge 17, North Woods 0

Rock Ridge’s Dylan Hedley hit a grand slam and collected seven RBIs on four hits in a 17-0, five-inning win over North Woods Tuesday.

The Wolverines scored nine in the first inning, with eight more coming in the third and fourth innings.

John Kendall allowed two hits over two innings and struck out four in the win for Rock Ridge.

Proctor 4, Superior 1

Proctor’s Tyler Berglund allowed four hits and one run over seven innings and struck out seven in a 4-1 win at Superior Tuesday.

A.J. Reyelts scored two runs and drove in another for the Rails and Ethan Carter had two hits.

ADVERTISEMENT

Owen Blomfelt allowed three hits and two runs over five innings and struck out four in the loss for the Spartans.

Duluth Denfeld 16, Chisago Lakes 12

Duluth Denfeld’s Brady McGinn hit a home run and collected four RBIs in a 16-12 win over Chisago Lakes Tuesday.

Four other Hunters had two RBIs and Lukas Dillon allowed three hits and two runs over 1 and a third innings in the win.

Lucas Urhammer allowed eight runs on seven hits over two and a third innings for the Wildcats.

Northwood/Solon Springs 10, Flambeau 0

Northwood/Solon Springs junior Kaden Korlett allowed three hits over six innings and struck out 12 batters in a 10-0 win over Flambeau.

The Green Eagles scored five in the first inning and cruised to the six-inning win.

Corlett was also 3-for-4 at the plate with two runs scored and three RBIs. Tarver Sellwood was 1-for-2 with an RBI for the Green Eagles.

Northwestern 14-7, Spooner 3-1

The Tigers (5-2) swept a Heart O'North Conference twinbill on the road.

ADVERTISEMENT

They finished off game one in five innings with two hits apiece from Luke Sedin, Cole Lahti and Brayden Holsclaw.

Austin Lahti allowed three runs on one hit for the pitching win.

In game two, Tyler Nelson allowed one run on three hits, while Cole Lahti and Sedin had three hits apiece, Sedin driving in three.

PREP SCOREBOARD

BASEBALL

Esko 22, Cook County 1

Bemidji 11, Duluth East 1

International Falls 9, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 7

Proctor 4, Superior 1

South Ridge 8, Ely 3

Barnum 17, Carlton/Wrenshall 0

Duluth Denfeld 16, Chisago Lakes 12

Grand Rapids 8, Hibbing 1

Northwestern 14-7, Spooner 3-1

Northwood/Solon Springs 10, Flambeau 0

GIRLS LACROSSE

Grand Rapids/Greenway 4, Hermantown/Proctor 1

SOFTBALL

Northwestern 9-5, Spooner 0-3

Mountain Iron-Buhl 12, Cook County 5

Moose Lake/Willow River 10, Silver Bay 0

South Ridge 16, Ely 6

Rock Ridge 6, Duluth East 1

Carlton/Wrenshall 2, Barnum 0

Cloquet 9, Duluth Denfeld 2

Grand Rapids 12, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 2

Hermantown 4, Proctor 0

Two Harbors 10, Cromwell-Wright 0

BOYS TENNIS

Bemidji 4, Hermantown 3

high school girls play softball
Prep
Prep softball: Hermantown’s Natalie Vitek stymies Proctor
The Hawks' senior said Harambe, the team's stuffed gorilla on their bench, brings her "so much joy" and "he just fixes my attitude."
Player beats throw to first base.
Prep
Prep report: Superior’s Haley Zembo strikes out 11 in no-hit win over Grantsburg
In other area action, Esko and Hibbing softball both won and Duluth Marshall baseball got back on track following back-to-back losses.
May 01, 2023 10:43 PM
high school basketball player
Prep
All-Area Boys Basketball Player of the Year: Cherry’s Isaac Asuma ‘makes everything smooth’
The junior has led the Tigers to back-to-back Class A semifinals and is the first man on the Iron Range to receive a basketball scholarship offer from the University of Minnesota since 1976.
April 29, 2023 06:00 AM
Pitcher throws ball in the rain.
Prep
Prep report: Rain can’t stop Spartans' romp over Menomonie
Steady rain made the ball tough to grip.
April 28, 2023 10:38 PM

Player throws to first.
Northwestern’s Angela Brinker (24) throws to first base in the fourth inning of the Tigers’ 9-0 win over Spooner in game one of the doubleheader in Brule on Tuesday afternoon, May 2.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Player connects with ball.
Northwestern’s Jalynn Tuura (19) makes contact with the ball in the third inning of the Tigers’ 9-0 win over Spooner in game one of the doubleheader in Brule on Tuesday afternoon, May 2.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Prep baseball
Prep
Prep baseball: Bombers erupt for 17 runs in win over Carlton-Wrenshall
May 02, 2023 09:33 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
Prep Report.jpg
Prep
Prep report: Eskomos blank Rails
April 29, 2023 10:41 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Hermantown plays Superior for the Lake Superior Conference championship.
Prep
2023 All-Area Boys Basketball Team
April 29, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
high school athletic complex
Local
Eight further names suggested for Public School Stadium
May 02, 2023 08:52 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Six congressmen in suits listen as a table of three witnesses speak on stage.
Local
Stauber hosts mining congressional hearing in Mountain Iron
May 02, 2023 06:41 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Minnesota Senate - 013122
Minnesota
Minnesota Senate OKs tax proposal with $4 billion in rebates, credits, cuts
May 02, 2023 06:25 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
111921.N.DNT.PARKPOINT.C01.jpg
Lifestyle
Jenna Kowaleski column: Marriage is a picnic
May 02, 2023 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Jenna Kowaleski