Prep report: Thompson the overtime heroine for Superior girls

Superior sophomore forward Isabella Thompson had a memorable Tuesday night (Jan. 3), scoring an overtime game-winner as the Spartans overcame an early 2-0 hole to defeat North Shore 3-2 in girls hockey at Superior Ice Arena.

The Spartans’ rally came at the expense of a Storm side that forced OT despite a 27-14 disadvantage in shots over regulation. Berkley Hoff and Kinsey Komarek put North Shore into a surprising 2-0 lead after a period, but Makaela Reinke pulled a goal back for the hosts with five minutes left in the second period and Hailey Olby scored the equalizer with 4:57 to play.

Superior’s leading scorer, Autumn Cooper, had primary assists on all three Spartans goals.

Kaylie Nault made 13 saves in the winning net, while Alexa Harrison stopped 30 shots for the Storm.

Superior’s Emma Ferg (22) rips a shot in front of North Shore’s Stella LaPointe (19) in the third period of the game at the Superior Ice Arena on Tuesday evening. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Duluth 2, Hibbing/Chisholm 1

Sophomore Gracyn Schipper bagged a late winner for the Northern Stars in a tight contest at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.

Duluth had a 40-17 shot advantage for the game, but went deep into the third period tied after a first-period score from the Northern Stars’ Jenna Horvat was cancelled out by a second-period tally from the Bluejackets’ Aune Boben. Schipper’s game-winner, her seventh goal of the season, came with 4:17 to play.

Grace McDowell made 38 saves in a losing effort for Hibbing/Chisholm, while Ella Brisboit stopped 16 shots for Duluth.

Duluth Marshall 1, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 0

A second-period power play goal by Isla Lindaman held up as a game-winner on Tuesday night at Mars Lakeview Arena.

The goal, at 9:49, was her 20th of the season.

Ray Anderson backed her up with 22 saves.

Araya Kiminski made 33 saves for CEC.

BOYS HOCKEY

Hermantown 4, Rosemount 3

The Hawks survived a wild third period with their unbeaten record intact, as the teams evenly split six goals in the frame after Hermantown started the third period up 1-0.

The Hawks led 1-0 after Aaron Evjen scored at the seven-minute mark of the second frame and appeared to be on their way when Wyatt Carlson and Bradford Skytta helped make it 3-0 with seven minutes to play.

However, the Irish exploded for three goals in less than 90 seconds to tie the game, with Jackson Ganser making it 3-3 with 5:19 left.

Hermantown’s recovery goal came from Josh Kauppinen with 1:16 remaining.

Garron Opsahl made 27 saves for the Hawks (7-0-1).

Greenway 4, North Shore 1

Gino Troumbly had a pair of goals for the Raiders for his first varsity multi-goal game.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Duluth East 62, Hermantown 46

The Greyhounds’ Ashlynne Guenther scored 26 points but that wasn’t where she made her mark in the school’s record books on Tuesday.

Guenther, a senior, became the first girl in East basketball history to pull down 1,000 career rebounds. Guenther passed the 1,000-point mark two seasons ago.

Rachel Hagen scored 17 points for the Greyhounds (4-6), who have won three straight games.

Liv Birkeland and Bailey Hermanson scored 13 points apiece for the Hawks.

Chisholm 59, Cherry 48

The Bluestreaks put four scorers in double figures led by Olivia Hutchings’ 15 to pull away from the Tigers in the second half. Tresa Baumgard added 14 points for Chisholm.

Jillian Sajdak led Cherry with 15 points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Esko 89, Proctor 27

Esko's Makoi Perich drives to the hoop for a layup and his 1,000th career point on Tuesday in a game at Proctor. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

The Eskomos dominated en route to their sixth straight win to start the season but marked a milestone on Tuesday.Junior Koi Perich scored his 1,000th career point on an early layup and went on to lead all scorers with 17 points. Cuinn Berger and Braedyn Male added 12 points apiece.

Cloquet 63, Barnum 38

Jack Battaglia knocked down four threes on the offensive end and Cloquet shut the game down on the defensive end for a road win.

The Bombers held a 26-24 halftime lead but Cloquet dominated after the break, outscoring the hosts 39-12.

Marco Mayorga scored 14 for the 3-5 Lumberjacks.

Barnum falls to 5-2.

Cromwell-Wright 60, Carlton 52

The Cardinals unleashed a big comeback, overturning a 35-22 halftime deficit to win going away at home.

The hosts had a supremely balanced offensive effort, with four scorers in double figures led by 16 from Brady Dahl. Tanner Collman pitched in 14.

Jackson Korpela scored 21 to lead the Bulldogs.

Floodwood 71, Wrenshall 63

Justin Spindler had a big night, scoring 33 points and making four treys as the Polar Bears grabbed the victory. Jonah Spindler added 15 points, all of them from outside the arc.

Carter Woodall led Wrenshall with 20 points.

WRESTLING

Northwestern 54, Superior 27

The Tigers, on their home mat, took nine of the 12 contested weight classes, all by falls.

Other than Superior’s Jason Thomas, who went the distance at 145 pounds in defeating Northwestern’s Parker Follis 6-0, the longest match of the night was Charlie Landwehr at 160, who pinned Wyatt Mitchell after 3:44 in the 160 match. Tommy Brown had a 2:57 struggle at 120 against Fjeordi Johnson.

Other Tigers did quicker work, as Michael Jarman (106) and Logan Jones (126) prevailed in less than a minute.

For Superior, Joshua Johnson (152) and Garet Rivord (285) were the other winners.

PREP SCOREBOARD

Superior’s Hailey Olby (13) hugs Autumn Cooper (21) after she tied up the game 2-2 in the third period of the Spartans' game with North Shore at the Superior Ice Arena on Tuesday evening. Olby scored off of a rebound from Cooper’s shot. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Superior’s Katie Stamper (17) looks to pass the puck while she moves along the boards in front of North Shore’s Sierra Geatz (4) in the third period of the game at the Superior Ice Arena on Tuesday evening. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram