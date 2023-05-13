Prep report: Sutherland delivers big hit as East baseball wins at Brainerd

Duluth East’s Charlie Sutherland hit a two-RBI double in the top of the sixth inning in what proved to be the game-winning hit in a 6-2 win over Brainerd Friday.

Bjorn Lind, Cade Fladmark and Isaac Lisi all had two hits and Joe Nick allowed six hits and two runs over five innings and struck out six in the win for the Greyhounds.

Braxton Tautges allowed nine hits and six runs over 6 1/3 innings in the loss for the Warriors.

Hermantown 14, Hibbing 3

Hermantown senior Dawson Rannow went 5-for-5 with two runs scored as the Hawks cruised to a 14-3 win over Hibbing.

After Friday’s performance, Rannow’s average sits at .633 for the season with eight RBIs and 10 extra base hits, including a home run.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to Rannow, Garron Upsahl went 2-for-5 with three RBIs and Cruz Runyan allowed three hits and three runs over five innings in the win for the Hawks.

Duluth Denfeld 6, Hibbing 1

Duluth Denfeld’s Caleb Kilroy had three hits and two RBIs in a 6-1 win over Hibbing Friday.

Dane Mammenga drove in Beau Frider in the top of the first to put the Bluejackets in front, but Denfeld’s Owen Hindermann was sharp the rest of the way.

Hindermann allowed four hits and one run while striking out 16 in the win for the Hawks.

Esko 13, Roseau 3

Esko’s Isaac Sertich had two home runs and five RBIs in the Eskomos’ 13-3 win over Roseau Friday.

In addition to Sertich, Sam Haugen and Cale Haugen each hit a home run and both had two RBIs for Esko.

Cale Haugen allowed five hits and three runs over five innings and struck out 11.

Esko 10, Warroad 5

Trailing 4-2 in the top of the seventh inning, Esko’s Trent Ondrus and Ty Christensen scored on a passed ball and a wild pitch, respectively, with two outs to tie the score at four and force extra innings.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the top of the ninth, Esko exploded for six runs to take a 10-5 win over the Warriors.

Cale Haugen drove in two runs in the ninth for the Eskomos. He finished 2-for-5

Dylan Marciulionis allowed three hits and one run over seven innings and struck out 12 for Esko.

North Branch 3, Cloquet 1

Cloquet’s Brody Dushkin got the Lumberjacks' only hit and RBI in a 3-1 loss to North Branch Friday.

Cloquet pitcher Aiden Sievert allowed seven hits and three runs over six innings in the loss.

North Branch’s Andrew Orf allowed one hit and struck out 11 in the win for the Vikings.

Mora 10, Moose Lake/Willow River 3

Moose Lake/Willow River’s Richie Balut had a double and drove in two runs, but the Rebels couldn’t keep pace with Mora in a 10-3 loss Friday.

Pitcher Reese Bode allowed seven hits and seven runs over five innings while striking out five batters and walking another five.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mora’s James Oslin allowed one hit and one run over six innings and struck out 11 in the win.

Duluth Marshall 1, Warroad 0

Duluth Marshall’s Charlie Hayden drove in Owen Marsolek in the top of the third inning and that’s all Max Berrisford and Owen Hayden needed to secure a 1-0 victory over Warroad.

Berrisford allowed two hits and struck out 11 over six innings and Hayden struck out the side in the bottom of the seventh to get the save.

Duluth Marshall 9, Roseau 4

Duluth Marshall’s Tanner Carlson allowed three first-inning runs, but settled in and threw four more shutout innings in a 9-4 win over Roseau Friday.

Owen Marsolek went 4-for-5 at the plate with a double and four RBIs for the Hilltoppers and Owen Hayden had a pair of RBIs in the win. Marshall’s Carter Boos went 2-for-3 with three runs scored.

SOFTBALL

Proctor 7, Duluth East 0

Proctor senior Maddy Walsh struck out 18 batters in a 7-0 win over Duluth East Friday.

Walsh allowed just four hits in the complete-game shutout and went 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI. Sophie Parendo had a double and two runs scored for the Rails as well.

Kylie Zwak was 2-for-3 with a double for the Greyhounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carlton/Wrenshall 5, Silver Bay 4

Jaylah Crane's game-winning single drove in Eliza DeCaigny with the winning run for the Raptors in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Crane and DeCaigny both finished 3-for-5, while Megan Matarelli and Eva Fisher added two apiece.

Abby Mitchell allowed four runs (three earned) and nine hits in a complete game.

Superior 7, Grand Rapids 0

Ari Robillard (four innings) and Haley Zembo combined on another no-hitter for the Spartans. Robillard struck out two Thunderhawks and Zembo six.

Offensively, Robillard added a double, a single and an RBI, while Emma Raye and Melania Luostari both had two hits. Raye drove in a pair of runs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Princeton 2, Cloquet 0

Cloquet’s Roena Diver recorded two hits, but the Lumberjacks fell to Princeton 2-0 Friday.

Pitcher Allie Jones allowed five hits and two runs over six innings and struck out four in the loss.

Leah Zimmer allowed four hits and struck out two in the win for Princeton.

Chisago Lakes 3, Cloquet 0

Blythe Proulx recorded a pair of hits, but the Lumberjacks were shut out again Friday, this time in a 3-0 loss to Chisago Lakes.

Proulx recorded two of the three hits allowed by Chisago Lakes pitcher Anna Zaruba. Zaruba struck out 13 batters in the win for the Wildcats.

Allie Jones allowed 10 hits and three runs in the loss for Cloquet.

Moose Lake/Willow River 9, Cherry 0

Moose Lake/Willow River’s Sarah Christy allowed three hits and struck out eight in a 9-0 win over sixth-ranked Cherry Friday.

Christy was also 3-for-4 at the plate and Alexis Hoffmann had a double and two RBIs in the win.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hailey Greenly allowed 12 hits and nine runs in the loss for Cherry.

Anna Serna had two hits for the Tigers.

Rush City 5, Esko 4

The Eskomos tied it up late but gave up the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Bailey Plante had a homer and Kaelyn Foxx a triple for the Eskomos. Foxx allowed five runs (two earned) on nine hits in six innings.

TRACK AND FIELD

Matt Kero Invitational

Hastings and Duluth East went first and second in both boys and girls competition at the Matt Kero Memorial Invitational at Public School Stadium in Duluth.

After the Raiders and Greyhounds, the Two Harbors girls had a strong third-place finish with 115 points, followed by Hermantown and Proctor rounding out the top five.

Agates sophomore Trinity Giddings won the long jump with a lead just a half-inch short of 16 feet, then kept her feet on the ground to win the 400 meters in 58.32. Teammate Carly Holm, a senior, also had hops, clearing 4-foot-10 to win the high jump and marking 31-7 to win the triple jump.

Giddings was also on two winning relays, the 4x200 and 4x400 unit, while Holm contributed on the 4x200.

On the boys side, some of the most successful performances came in the field events. Proctor thrower Josh Monreal, a senior, took the shot put with a toss of 48 feet, 7 ½ inches and flinged the discus 145 feet, 2 inches. Teammate Cody Evert had a first (15.68 in the 110-meter hurdles) and two thirds to net the Rails 22 points.

Duluth East jumper Joe Sylvester cleared 5-8 to win the high jump and reached 39-10 ½ for first in the triple jump.

After Hastings (168) and East (132.5), Proctor, Two Harbors and Cromwell-Wright rounded out the top five.

PREP SCOREBOARD

BASEBALL

Duluth Marshall 1, Warroad 0

Duluth Denfeld 6, Hibbing 1

Esko 13, Roseau 3

Mora 10, Moose Lake/Willow River 3

Duluth East 6, Brainerd 2

Crosby-Ironton 7, Barnum 6

Hermantown 14, Hibbing 3

North Branch 3, Cloquet 1

Cherry 8, International Falls 1

Duluth Marshall 9, Roseau 4

Esko 10, Warroad 5

BOYS LACROSSE

Moorhead 16, Hermantown/Proctor 2

GIRLS LACROSSE

Grand Rapids/Greenway 23, Sartell/Sauk Rapids 2

Hermantown/Proctor 14, Columbia Heights 4

SOFTBALL

Carlton/Wrenshall 5, Silver Bay 4

Princeton 2, Cloquet 0

Superior 7, Grand Rapids 0

Proctor 7, Duluth East 0

Moose Lake/Willow River 9, Cherry 0

Rush City 5, Esko 4

Cromwell-Wright 5, Floodwood 2