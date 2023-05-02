99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Prep report: Superior’s Haley Zembo strikes out 11 in no-hit win over Grantsburg

In other area action, Esko and Hibbing softball both won and Duluth Marshall baseball got back on track following back-to-back losses.

Player beats throw to first base.
Superior’s Melania Luostari (33) beats the throw to first base after dropping down a bunt as Grantsburg’s Madison Schafer (24) makes the catch in the fourth inning of the Spartans' victory in Superior on Monday afternoon, May 1.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
By Staff reports
Today at 10:43 PM

SUPERIOR — Three days after carrying a no-hitter into the sixth inning, Superior senior Haley Zembo didn’t allow a hit in the Spartans’ 7-1 win over Grantsburg on Monday, May 1.

Zembo struck out 11 batters and walked four over seven innings in the Spartans’ win.

Pitcher winds up to pitch.
Superior’s Haley Zembo (20) winds up as she throws a pitch in the third inning of the Spartans' victory over Grantsburg in Superior on Monday afternoon, May 1, 2023.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Emma Raye and Keira Corbett each had two RBIs in the win, while Paige Johnson had three hits and Melania Luostari and Indigo Fish had two.

Whitney Myers allowed four runs and struck out three over five innings in the loss for Grantsburg and Maddy Schafer had the lone RBI for the Pirates.

Player tosses ball to first base.
Superior’s Alayna DeGraef (6) tosses the ball to first base in the sixth inning of the Spartans victory over Grantsburg in Superior on Monday afternoon, May 1.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

ADVERTISEMENT

Esko 19, Duluth Denfeld 7

Esko senior Avery Kuklinski had a pair of hits and scored two runs, all in the fourth inning, in a 18-6 win over Duluth Denfeld.

The Eskomos scored 10 fourth-inning runs to take control of the game and cruise to the six-inning victory.

Kuklinski finished with three hits, four runs scored and three RBIs for Esko. Reagan Olson and Bailey Plante each had four hits and two RBIs.

Abby Grafmyre hit a third-inning home run for the Hunters, while Riley Anderson struck out eight batters over five innings.

Shell Lake 14, Northwood/Solon Springs 3

Shell Lake scored four times in the second, fourth and seventh innings to take a 14-3 win over Northwood/Solon Springs.

Bailey Monson had two hits and two runs scored for the Green Eagles, while Paetyn Simonson and Lily Borst each had an RBI.

Kyra Latvala allowed six hits and eight runs and struck out one in the loss for NSS. The Green Eagles committed five errors in the loss.

Chloe Zebro struck out 10 for Shell Lake over seven innings, allowing nine hits and walking five.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hibbing 9, Duluth East 0

Hibbing’s Aune Boben scattered three hits over five innings and struck out seven in a 9-0 win over Duluth East.

Boben also scored two runs and had an RBI in the win for the Bluejackets.

Kendal Gustavsson, Rylie Forbord and Monroe Rewertz all had two hits for Hibbing.

Rock Ridge 12, Cloquet 0

Three different Rock Ridge players had two RBIs in a 12-0 win over Cloquet Monday.

Anna Westby, Ayla Troutwine and Brooklyn Smith all drove in two runs each for the Wolverines.

Taylor Morley allowed three hits over seven innings and struck out six for Rock Ridge.

Cloquet sophomore Allie Jones allowed seven hits and nine runs over 2 1/3 innings in the loss.

Hayward 6, Northwestern 2

Northwestern 7, Hayward 5

A five-run fourth inning for the Hurricanes proved decisive in the first game against the Tigers on Monday, May 1, but Northwestern recovered to split the doubleheader with a pair of runs in the ninth innings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ellie Peterson had three of Northwestern's six hits in game one and pitched a complete game. Five of the six runs against her were unearned, and she allowed six hits while striking out eight and walking two.

In game two, Emma Wennersten went 4-for-5 and scored three times, while Ashlyn Sutherland and Angela Brinker had three-hit games, while Peterson drove in four runs.

Peterson allowed five runs (four earned) on 11 hits in nine innings, striking out eight and walking four.

Moose Lake/Willow River 12, Hinckley-Finlayson 0

Elsie Leino, making her varsity pitching debut, combined with Alexis Hoffmann on the shutout on Monday, May 1 in Hinckley.

Leino allowed two hits in three scoreless innings, while Hoffman tossed two perfect innings to close it out.

Sandra Ribich (3-for-4 with a double) and Lily Kahara (3-for-3) led the Rebels, while Sarah Christy and Hallie Klavu had two hits apiece.

BASEBALL

Esko 9, Rock Ridge 1

Esko’s Cale Haugen had a pair of hits and two RBIs in a 9-1 win over Rock Ridge on Monday in Eveleth.

Esko put up three runs in the first and five in the fifth to extend its record to 6-0.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bryce Hipp and Sam Haugen each had three hits for the Eskomos and Dylan Marciulionis was 2-for-2 with a pair of RBIs.

Finn Furcht allowed two hits and one run while striking out nine batters over 4 and a third innings.

Dylan Hedley allowed eight hits and seven runs over four and two thirds innings and struck out six for Rock Ridge.

Tyler Reid had the lone RBI for the Wolverines.

Duluth Marshall 6, Pine City 0

Following back-to-back losses to Esko and Superior, Duluth Marshall got back on track with a 6-0 win over Pine City Monday.

Sophomore pitcher Owen Marsolek allowed one hit over five innings and struck out 12 of the 19 batters he faced in the win.

Marsolek went 2-for-2 with three runs scored at the plate.

Max Berrisford was also 2-for-2 with two RBIs for the Hilltoppers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Isaiah Hasz allowed six hits and three runs over six innings and struck out six in the loss for the Dragons.

St. Francis 6, Cloquet 2

Cloquet’s Kade Kolodge allowed three hits and five runs over 3 and two thirds innings in a 6-2 loss to St. Francis Monday.

Alex Omenge went 1-for-3 with an RBI for the Lumberjacks, with Dayne Painovich and Jaedyn Novy scoring the two Cloquet runs.

Wes Myers allowed six hits over seven innings and struck out nine in the win for St. Francis.

Barnum 3, Ogilvie 1

Barnum’s Caleb Hautajarvi hit a line drive toward left field in the top of the seventh inning that drove in two runs and lifted the Bombers to a 3-1 victory over Ogilvie.

Hautajarvi then struck out the final two batters in the bottom of the seventh to complete a three-hit, seven-strikeout performance.

Hautajarvi finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs, while Conner Blake was 2-for3 for Barnum.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Grand Rapids/Greenway 23, Duluth Marshall 5

Duluth Marshall is still looking for its first win after a 23-5 loss at Grand Rapids/Greenway Monday, but more Hilltoppers are finding their way into the scorebook.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sophomore Nina Thorson and Junior Rebecca Landherr each scored their first career goal against the Lightning, while eighth grader Ella Hron tallied three goals, giving her seven in the Hilltoppers’ inaugural season of varsity play.

Ryleigh Sherlock had six goals for Grand Rapids/Greenway.

PREP SCOREBOARD

BASEBALL

Duluth Marshall 6, Pine City 0

Esko 9, Rock Ridge 1

St. Francis 6, Cloquet 2

Barnum 3, Ogilvie 1

BOYS LACROSSE

Duluth 12, Grand Rapids/Greenway 2

GIRLS LACROSSE

Grand Rapids/Greenway 23, Duluth Marshall 5

SOFTBALL

Hibbing 9, Duluth East 0

Cook County 14, Carlton/Wrenshall 1

Rush City 5, Barnum 3

Bemidji 7, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 1

Rock Ridge 12, Cloquet 0

Esko 19, Duluth Denfeld 7

Chisholm 21, Floodwood 8

Moose Lake/Willow River 12, Hinckley-Finlayson 0

Hayward 6, Northwestern 2

Northwestern 7, Hayward 5

Superior 7, Grantsburg 1

Northwood/Solon Springs 15, Clear Lake 3

high school basketball player
Prep
All-Area Boys Basketball Player of the Year: Cherry’s Isaac Asuma ‘makes everything smooth’
The junior has led the Tigers to back-to-back Class A semifinals and is the first man on the Iron Range to receive a basketball scholarship offer from the University of Minnesota since 1976.
Pitcher throws ball in the rain.
Prep
Prep report: Rain can’t stop Spartans' romp over Menomonie
Steady rain made the ball tough to grip.
April 28, 2023 10:38 PM
Player dives back to second base.
Prep
Prep report: Spartans top 'Toppers in extra innings
Superior's Hayden Smith took a no-hitter into the sixth inning.
April 27, 2023 10:33 PM
Shortstop makes grab.
Prep
Prep baseball: Grand Rapids’ Easton Sjostrand shuts down Duluth East for first win
The Greyhounds dropped to 0-4 and will play at Lakeville South at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
April 27, 2023 03:31 PM

Player throws from her knees.
Superior’s Ari Robillard (3) throws from her knees after stopping the ball in the fifth inning of the Spartans' victory over Grantsburg in Superior on Monday afternoon, May 1.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Player fields ball at second.
Superior’s Alayna DeGraef (6) fields the ball in the sixth inning of the Spartans' victory over Grantsburg in Superior on Monday afternoon, May 1.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Player catches a pop fly.
Superior’s Melania Luostari (33) catches a pop-up in the infield in the sixth inning of the Spartans' victory over Grantsburg in Superior on Monday afternoon, May 1.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Player slides into home plate.
Superior’s Ari Robillard (3) tries to beat the throw to home in the fourth inning of the Spartans' victory over Grantsburg in Superior on Monday afternoon, May 1.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Prep Report.jpg
Prep
Prep report: Eskomos blank Rails
April 29, 2023 10:41 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Hermantown plays Superior for the Lake Superior Conference championship.
Prep
2023 All-Area Boys Basketball Team
April 29, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Bass fishing
Prep
Esko student spreads passion for fishing through club, classes
April 27, 2023 08:00 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Bass fishing
Prep
Esko student spreads passion for fishing through club, classes
April 27, 2023 08:00 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
DSC_0677.JPG
Minnesota
Legislature picks 4 new University of Minnesota regents, including nurse union leader, ex-health CEO
May 01, 2023 08:53 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
020721.S.DNT.UMDStrommeB.jpeg
College
Title IX created wave of life changing opportunities for Duluth's Karen Stromme
May 01, 2023 07:02 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
UMD's Brent Laing
College
Bulldogs' Laing didn't hesitate when New York Jets came calling with deal after NFL Draft
May 01, 2023 05:50 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens