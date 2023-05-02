Prep report: Superior’s Haley Zembo strikes out 11 in no-hit win over Grantsburg

SUPERIOR — Three days after carrying a no-hitter into the sixth inning, Superior senior Haley Zembo didn’t allow a hit in the Spartans’ 7-1 win over Grantsburg on Monday, May 1.

Zembo struck out 11 batters and walked four over seven innings in the Spartans’ win.

Superior’s Haley Zembo (20) winds up as she throws a pitch in the third inning of the Spartans' victory over Grantsburg in Superior on Monday afternoon, May 1, 2023. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Emma Raye and Keira Corbett each had two RBIs in the win, while Paige Johnson had three hits and Melania Luostari and Indigo Fish had two.

Whitney Myers allowed four runs and struck out three over five innings in the loss for Grantsburg and Maddy Schafer had the lone RBI for the Pirates.

Superior’s Alayna DeGraef (6) tosses the ball to first base in the sixth inning of the Spartans victory over Grantsburg in Superior on Monday afternoon, May 1. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Esko 19, Duluth Denfeld 7

Esko senior Avery Kuklinski had a pair of hits and scored two runs, all in the fourth inning, in a 18-6 win over Duluth Denfeld.

The Eskomos scored 10 fourth-inning runs to take control of the game and cruise to the six-inning victory.

Kuklinski finished with three hits, four runs scored and three RBIs for Esko. Reagan Olson and Bailey Plante each had four hits and two RBIs.

Abby Grafmyre hit a third-inning home run for the Hunters, while Riley Anderson struck out eight batters over five innings.

Shell Lake 14, Northwood/Solon Springs 3

Shell Lake scored four times in the second, fourth and seventh innings to take a 14-3 win over Northwood/Solon Springs.

Bailey Monson had two hits and two runs scored for the Green Eagles, while Paetyn Simonson and Lily Borst each had an RBI.

Kyra Latvala allowed six hits and eight runs and struck out one in the loss for NSS. The Green Eagles committed five errors in the loss.

Chloe Zebro struck out 10 for Shell Lake over seven innings, allowing nine hits and walking five.

Hibbing 9, Duluth East 0

Hibbing’s Aune Boben scattered three hits over five innings and struck out seven in a 9-0 win over Duluth East.

Boben also scored two runs and had an RBI in the win for the Bluejackets.

Kendal Gustavsson, Rylie Forbord and Monroe Rewertz all had two hits for Hibbing.

Rock Ridge 12, Cloquet 0

Three different Rock Ridge players had two RBIs in a 12-0 win over Cloquet Monday.

Anna Westby, Ayla Troutwine and Brooklyn Smith all drove in two runs each for the Wolverines.

Taylor Morley allowed three hits over seven innings and struck out six for Rock Ridge.

Cloquet sophomore Allie Jones allowed seven hits and nine runs over 2 1/3 innings in the loss.

Hayward 6, Northwestern 2

Northwestern 7, Hayward 5

A five-run fourth inning for the Hurricanes proved decisive in the first game against the Tigers on Monday, May 1, but Northwestern recovered to split the doubleheader with a pair of runs in the ninth innings.

Ellie Peterson had three of Northwestern's six hits in game one and pitched a complete game. Five of the six runs against her were unearned, and she allowed six hits while striking out eight and walking two.

In game two, Emma Wennersten went 4-for-5 and scored three times, while Ashlyn Sutherland and Angela Brinker had three-hit games, while Peterson drove in four runs.

Peterson allowed five runs (four earned) on 11 hits in nine innings, striking out eight and walking four.

Moose Lake/Willow River 12, Hinckley-Finlayson 0

Elsie Leino, making her varsity pitching debut, combined with Alexis Hoffmann on the shutout on Monday, May 1 in Hinckley.

Leino allowed two hits in three scoreless innings, while Hoffman tossed two perfect innings to close it out.

Sandra Ribich (3-for-4 with a double) and Lily Kahara (3-for-3) led the Rebels, while Sarah Christy and Hallie Klavu had two hits apiece.

BASEBALL

Esko 9, Rock Ridge 1

Esko’s Cale Haugen had a pair of hits and two RBIs in a 9-1 win over Rock Ridge on Monday in Eveleth.

Esko put up three runs in the first and five in the fifth to extend its record to 6-0.

Bryce Hipp and Sam Haugen each had three hits for the Eskomos and Dylan Marciulionis was 2-for-2 with a pair of RBIs.

Finn Furcht allowed two hits and one run while striking out nine batters over 4 and a third innings.

Dylan Hedley allowed eight hits and seven runs over four and two thirds innings and struck out six for Rock Ridge.

Tyler Reid had the lone RBI for the Wolverines.

Duluth Marshall 6, Pine City 0

Following back-to-back losses to Esko and Superior, Duluth Marshall got back on track with a 6-0 win over Pine City Monday.

Sophomore pitcher Owen Marsolek allowed one hit over five innings and struck out 12 of the 19 batters he faced in the win.

Marsolek went 2-for-2 with three runs scored at the plate.

Max Berrisford was also 2-for-2 with two RBIs for the Hilltoppers.

Isaiah Hasz allowed six hits and three runs over six innings and struck out six in the loss for the Dragons.

St. Francis 6, Cloquet 2

Cloquet’s Kade Kolodge allowed three hits and five runs over 3 and two thirds innings in a 6-2 loss to St. Francis Monday.

Alex Omenge went 1-for-3 with an RBI for the Lumberjacks, with Dayne Painovich and Jaedyn Novy scoring the two Cloquet runs.

Wes Myers allowed six hits over seven innings and struck out nine in the win for St. Francis.

Barnum 3, Ogilvie 1

Barnum’s Caleb Hautajarvi hit a line drive toward left field in the top of the seventh inning that drove in two runs and lifted the Bombers to a 3-1 victory over Ogilvie.

Hautajarvi then struck out the final two batters in the bottom of the seventh to complete a three-hit, seven-strikeout performance.

Hautajarvi finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs, while Conner Blake was 2-for3 for Barnum.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Grand Rapids/Greenway 23, Duluth Marshall 5

Duluth Marshall is still looking for its first win after a 23-5 loss at Grand Rapids/Greenway Monday, but more Hilltoppers are finding their way into the scorebook.

Sophomore Nina Thorson and Junior Rebecca Landherr each scored their first career goal against the Lightning, while eighth grader Ella Hron tallied three goals, giving her seven in the Hilltoppers’ inaugural season of varsity play.

Ryleigh Sherlock had six goals for Grand Rapids/Greenway.

Superior’s Ari Robillard (3) throws from her knees after stopping the ball in the fifth inning of the Spartans' victory over Grantsburg in Superior on Monday afternoon, May 1. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Superior’s Alayna DeGraef (6) fields the ball in the sixth inning of the Spartans' victory over Grantsburg in Superior on Monday afternoon, May 1. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Superior’s Melania Luostari (33) catches a pop-up in the infield in the sixth inning of the Spartans' victory over Grantsburg in Superior on Monday afternoon, May 1. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram