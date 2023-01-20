Prep report: Superior wrestlers take down Spooner

Superior claimed nine victories, eight by pin, while taking down Spooner/Webster 52-24 in a wrestling dual meet at home on Thursday, Jan. 19.

The Spartans’ Devon Surla needed just 45 seconds to get the job done at 182 pounds, while Dominic Lyons won in 51 seconds at 195 and Fjeordi Johnson pinned his opponent at 120 pounds in 55 seconds.

Superior’s Jason Thomas reverses Spooner’s Pierce Schroeder during his win under the spotlight at 145 pounds Thursday evening, Jan. 19, in Superior. The Spartans won the dual 52-24. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Others had a little more work to do. Connor Kreuger, fresh off joining the 100-win club earlier in the month, won his match via fall in 1:57. At 145, Jason Thomas defeated his opponent in a 12-4 major decision.

Other Spartans winners on the night were Gage Rusk (113), Bo Waletzko (220) and Garet Rivord (285).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cherry 73, Mountain Iron-Buhl 65

In a duel of elites on the Iron Range, Isaac Asuma led a more-balanced and more prolific offensive effort as the Tigers won on the road.

Asuma finished one assist short of a triple-double, posting a line of 19 points, 15 boards and nine assists. Brother Noah Asuma finished with 16 points and six boards, while Noah Sundquist and Carson Brown kicked in 14 and 10 points, respectively, for Cherry (9-3).

Asher Zubich poured in 29 for the Rangers (8-6).

Greenway 62, Hill City 38

Gage Olson had a 24-point night as the Raiders cruised to their second victory of the season.

Stephen McGee added 13 points and Tyler Swedeen 10 for Greenway, which allowed just eight first-half points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Duluth East senior Rachel Hagen, 20, goes up for a shot during the Greyhounds' home win against Duluth Denfeld Thursday. Jamey Malcomb / Duluth News Tribune

Duluth East 69, Duluth Denfeld 30

The Greyhounds made it nine wins in a row and two this season over the crosstown-rival Hunters.Ashlynne Guenther led all scorers with 19 points, while Lilly Kuettel and Sydney Zwak scored 14 points apiece. East (10-6) led 47-8 at halftime.

Alyssa Grammer and Selah Reinertsen scored nine points apiece for Denfeld (2-11).

Duluth Denfeld's Kyra Robinson, 21, goes up to block the shot of Duluth East's Lilly Kuettel during the Greyhounds' home win Thursday. Jamey Malcomb / Duluth News Tribune

Pine City 82, Hermantown 57

The Hawks couldn’t get enough stops to stay in the game against Pine City on Thursday night.

The Dragons scored 45 points in the first half and expanded on a 17-point lead at the break with the help of 31 points from Karly Jusczak.

For Hermantown, Liv Birkeland scored 21, while Bailey Hermanson added 12 and Emma Herstad 10.

St. Croix Falls 55, Northwestern 44

The Tigers got caught by the tail on Thursday night against the Heart O’North Conference leaders.

Northwestern led 27-18 at the half, but the Saints pulled ahead inside the last five minutes.

Breanna McCurdy and Kelsey Cooper scored 16 points apiece for SCF, while Tieryn Plasch finished with 13 and Gabby Risley 11 for Northwestern (9-5, 7-2 HON).

BOYS HOCKEY

Hibbing/Chisholm 11, North Shore 2

Christian Dixon had a natural hat track to cap off the Bluejackets’ nonconference home victory.

North Shore’s Cole Anderson got the scoring started on the power play at 2:40 in the first period but it was all Hibbing/Chisholm after that as Zach Bentler had 60 saves for the Storm (1-12-1) and Brayden Boyer (eight) and Rex Walli (one) combined on nine saves for the Bluejackets (11-5-1).

Greenway 4, International Falls 1

Alden Springer had a goal and two assists to lead the Raiders to the win at Hodgins-Berardo Arena in Coleraine.

Jace Kammeier and Keller Mitchell scored goals for Greenway in the first period before Matthew Hannah made it 3-0 40 seconds into the second.

Cooper Crandall scored the Broncos’ goal at 4:31 in the third period on the power play after getting assists from Max Dremmel and Asher Keep before Springer scored an unassisted empty netter at 15:08 in the third.

Ethan Ambuehl had 25 saves for Greenway (6-8) and Keaton Maish had 22 saves for International Falls (5-10).

GIRLS HOCKEY

Edina 3, Proctor/Hermantown 0

Uma Corniea had the 28-save shutout to lead the Hornets to the home win in a battle between top-ranked teams at Braemar Ice Arena.

Eliza Fraley and Ellie Chapman scored first-period goals and Gigi Sanders added an insurance goal at 13:19 in the third period for Edina (13-4-1), ranked third in Minnesota Class AA.

Neelah McLeod had 17 saves for the Mirage (13-5-2), ranked third in Class A.

PREP SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

Duluth East 80, Duluth Denfeld 59

Bemidji 82, Hibbing 28

Greenway 62, Hill City 38

Cherry 73, Mountain Iron-Buhl 65

Cromwell-Wright 53, Braham 42

Mesabi East 80, International Falls 28

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Duluth East 69, Duluth Denfeld 30

Pine City 82, Hermantown 57

Esko 71, Moose Lake/Willow River 20

St. Croix Falls 55, Northwestern 44

North Woods 72, Nashwauk-Keewatin 33

South Ridge 51, Cherry 38

Barnum 88, Two Harbors 66

BOYS HOCKEY

Duluth East 8, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 1

Greenway 4, International Falls 1

Hibbing/Chisholm 11, North Shore 2

GIRLS HOCKEY

Bemidji 3, Grand Rapids/Greenway 2

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 3, Northern Lakes 2 (OT)

Northern Tier 1, Moose Lake Area 0

Superior’s Isaiah Essien, left, tries to keep his grip on Spooner’s Conner Melton during at 160 pounds under the spotlight Thursday evening, Jan. 19, in Superior. The Spartans won the dual 52-24. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Superior’s Dominic Lyons keeps control of Spooner’s Vincent Mykkanen during his win at 195 pounds Thursday evening, Jan. 19, in Superior. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram