Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Prep report: Superior tennis takes down Grand Rapids/Greenway

Sydney Friedrich led the way with a dominant performance at No. 1 singles.

Player returns shot.
Superior’s Greta Clark concentrates as she returns a shot during her match at No. 1 doubles while the Spartans battled with Grand Rapids/Greenway at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex on Monday, Aug. 21.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
By Staff reports
Today at 12:31 AM

SUPERIOR — The Superior girls tennis team came just a couple points away from a clean sweep of Grand Rapids/Greenway in a Lake Superior Conference girls tennis dual on Monday, Aug. 20.

Sydney Friedrich led the way at No. 1 singles, rolling to a dominant 6-1, 6-0 victory.

Superior won all four singles flights, with No. 3 Annika Nikoi facing the toughest test, outlasting Natalie Wick 10-6 in a third-set super-tiebreaker, while No. 2 Lily Clark and No. 4 Olivia Mihalik prevailed in straight sets.

On the doubles side, Greta Clark and Lexi Johnsen outpaced Molly Pierce and Abby Zimmer of Grand Rapids/Greenway, 6-4, 6-4. Kenlyn Thimm and Heidi Johnson of Superior were 6-2, 6-4 winners at No. 2 doubles.

Grand Rapids/Greenway won its lone point at No. 3 with Alyssa Ohman and Rylee Thomsen winning 6-7 (7-5), 6-4, 10-7.

ADVERTISEMENT

Player lunges at ball.
Superior’s Lexi Johnson reaches out to return a shot during her match at No. 1 doubles while the Spartans battled with Grand Rapids/Greenway at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex on Monday, Aug. 21.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Player hits ball.
Superior’s Lily Clark hits the ball during her match at No. 2 singles while the Spartans played Grand Rapids/Greenway at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex on Monday, Aug. 21.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Player hits ball.
Superior’s Greta Clark reaches up to knock a shot over her back over the net during her match at No. 1 doubles while the Spartans played Grand Rapids/Greenway at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex on Monday, Aug. 21.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Player hits ball.
Grand Rapids/Greenway’s Emma Muller keeps her eyes on the ball as she returns a shot during her match at No. 1 singles when the Thunderhawks visited the Spartans in Superior on Monday, Aug. 21 at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Player returns ball.
Grand Rapids/Greenway’s Molly Pierce returns a shot during her match at No. 1 doubles when the Thunderhawks visited the Spartans in Superior on Monday, Aug. 21 at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Ron Capps holds a sign at the top end showing his 75th career win.
Prep
NHRA: Capps grabs 75th career win at BIR
1d ago
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
Players make tackle.
Prep
Prep football: Superior's youth shows in season-opening defeat
3d ago
 · 
By  Reagan Hoverman
Team runs by coach.
Prep
Prep report: Tigers maintain dominance over Oredockers
3d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Emily Larson headshot
Local
Duluth mayor says plan would lead to lower taxes
3h ago
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Three people stand on farm in front of fence with several bison in background
Local
Native-run Northland farm finds success, unexpected hurdles
4h ago
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
cougar in Dultuh
Northland Outdoors
Cougar caught on video cameras in Duluth
7h ago
 · 
By  John Myers
Five new housing units
Local
Fairmount Cottages bring new type of housing to Duluth
7h ago
 · 
By  Peter Passi