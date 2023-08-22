Prep report: Superior tennis takes down Grand Rapids/Greenway

SUPERIOR — The Superior girls tennis team came just a couple points away from a clean sweep of Grand Rapids/Greenway in a Lake Superior Conference girls tennis dual on Monday, Aug. 20.

Sydney Friedrich led the way at No. 1 singles, rolling to a dominant 6-1, 6-0 victory.

Superior won all four singles flights, with No. 3 Annika Nikoi facing the toughest test, outlasting Natalie Wick 10-6 in a third-set super-tiebreaker, while No. 2 Lily Clark and No. 4 Olivia Mihalik prevailed in straight sets.

On the doubles side, Greta Clark and Lexi Johnsen outpaced Molly Pierce and Abby Zimmer of Grand Rapids/Greenway, 6-4, 6-4. Kenlyn Thimm and Heidi Johnson of Superior were 6-2, 6-4 winners at No. 2 doubles.

Grand Rapids/Greenway won its lone point at No. 3 with Alyssa Ohman and Rylee Thomsen winning 6-7 (7-5), 6-4, 10-7.

ADVERTISEMENT

Superior’s Lexi Johnson reaches out to return a shot during her match at No. 1 doubles while the Spartans battled with Grand Rapids/Greenway at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex on Monday, Aug. 21. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Superior’s Lily Clark hits the ball during her match at No. 2 singles while the Spartans played Grand Rapids/Greenway at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex on Monday, Aug. 21. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Superior’s Greta Clark reaches up to knock a shot over her back over the net during her match at No. 1 doubles while the Spartans played Grand Rapids/Greenway at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex on Monday, Aug. 21. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Grand Rapids/Greenway’s Emma Muller keeps her eyes on the ball as she returns a shot during her match at No. 1 singles when the Thunderhawks visited the Spartans in Superior on Monday, Aug. 21 at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram