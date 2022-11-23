SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Prep report: Superior starts 2-0 after downing Chippewa Falls/Menomonie

After giving up a goal 1:34, the Spartans scored five unanswered.

Superior’s Addy Benson (27) starts to celebrate with her teammate Gabryel Olson (20) after scoring a first period goal
Superior’s Addy Benson (27) starts to celebrate with her teammate Gabryel Olson (20) after scoring a first period goal during the Spartans game with Chippewa Falls/ Menomonie at the Superior Ice Arena Tuesday evening. Benson took the pass from Olson to tie the game 1-1.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
By Staff reports
November 22, 2022 10:47 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Superior is off to a 2-0 start on the young girls hockey season after scoring five unanswered goals to down the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie Sabers 5-1 at Superior Ice Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

The Sabers' Rhyenne Fuerstenberg scored unassisted just 94 seconds into the game, but the Spartans shut it down from there, evening the game via Addy Benson with 3:14 left in the frame.

Superior got three goals from three players in the second period, as Brooke Lindberg assisted Makaela Reinke on the go-ahead goal at 4:50, then scored in her own right 2:03 later before Kenlyn Thimm made it 4-1. Autumn Cooper added an insurance goal early in the third period.

Kaylie Nault made 10 of her 22 saves in the third period to preserve the lead for Superior.

Superior’s Autumn Cooper (21) keeps the puck away from Chippewa Falls/ Menomonie’s Rhylee Buesgen (26)
Superior’s Autumn Cooper (21) keeps the puck away from Chippewa Falls/Menomonie’s Rhylee Buesgen (26) in the first period of the game at the Superior Ice Arena Tuesday evening.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

ADVERTISEMENT

Moose Lake Area 3, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 2 (OT)

Hallie Klavu was the overtime hero for the rebels, scoring the game-winner after CEC scored a pair of late goals to send the game to the extra session.

Rock Ridge 2, Northern Lakes 1

Natalie Bergman (shorthanded) and Ayla Troutwine scored third-period goals as the Wolverines came from behind for a victory at the Breezy Point Sports Center on Tuesday night in Pequot Lakes, Minnesota.

Nola Kwiatkowski made 12 saves for the Wolverines (2-2).

Hibbing/Chisholm 4, North Shore 0

Addison Hess had an 11-save shutout for the Bluejackets, who put 36 shots on the North Shore net in their victory over the Storm on Tuesday in Silver Bay.

Aune Boben scored twice in the second period and assisted a pair of goals in the third for a four-point night.

Superior’s Kenlyn Thimm (9) chips at the puck to keep it in the Spartans offensive zone
Superior’s Kenlyn Thimm (9) chips at the puck to keep it in the Spartans offensive zone during their game with Chippewa Falls/Menomonie at the Superior Ice Arena Tuesday evening.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Superior’s Grace Hansen (12) moves the puck out of the Spartans defensive zone
Superior’s Grace Hansen (12) moves the puck out of the Spartans defensive zone during the first period of their game with Chippewa Falls/Menomonie at the Superior Ice Arena Tuesday evening.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Superior’s Addy Benson (27) races ahead of Chippewa Falls/ Menomonie’s Ashley Slupe (17)
Superior’s Addy Benson (27) races ahead of Chippewa Falls/Menomonie’s Ashley Slupe (17) in the first period of the game at the Superior Ice Arena Tuesday evening.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
boys hockey player scores goal
Prep
Prep boys hockey: On night of champions, East hockey makes surprising return to form
In a second matchup at Essentia Duluth Heritage Center featuring a reigning state champion on Tuesday night, Hermantown beat Duluth Denfeld 8-1 in a rematch of the Section 7A championship game.
Superior’s Devon Ford (12) gets a shot up over Solon Springs’ Owen Smith (3)
Prep
Prep report: Superior boys sweep back-to-back
Division 5 Solon Springs held its own at Division 1 Superior.
December 20, 2022 10:52 PM
Duluth East tops Duluth Denfeld.
Prep
Prep boys basketball: East’s size too much for Denfeld
The Hunters couldn't match up with Greyhounds big men Patrick Smith and Rocco Paulson.
December 19, 2022 11:51 PM
Prep Report.jpg
Prep
Prep report: Superior boys basketball sees off Ashland
Seven different Spartans made threes, led by Tre Sanigar's six.
December 19, 2022 10:40 PM

Related Topics: PREP SPORTSPREP REPORTGIRLS BASKETBALLGIRLS HOCKEYSOLON SPRINGS EAGLESNORTH SHORE STORM
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Player tries for contested shot
Prep
Prep girls basketball: Lumberjacks' defense stymies Hawks in 68-50 win
Cloquet junior Ava Carlson paced all scorers with 17 points in the winning effort.
December 20, 2022 11:35 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
Superior tops Northwestern
Prep
Prep girls basketball: Leopold, defense lead Superior to win at Northwestern
The Spartans clamped down in the second half, holding Tieryn Plasch — the Tigers’ top scorer — to three points and just two shot attempts.
December 17, 2022 11:03 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
Prep Report.jpg
Prep
Prep report: Hunters get back at Spartans
The teams split games on back to back weekends, each winning on the other's rink.
December 17, 2022 10:27 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Mountain Iron-Buhl’s Damian Tapio (21) dives for extra yardage as he is tripped up by Wheaton-Herman-Norcross’ Andrew Walker-Hannemann (1)
Prep
2022 Duluth News Tribune All-Area Football Team
The team includes three representatives from Mountain Iron-Buhl's IX-Man state championship team as well as Duluth East's Austan Orvedahl and Duluth Denfeld's Dashawn Moore.
December 17, 2022 06:02 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports