Prep report: Superior starts 2-0 after downing Chippewa Falls/Menomonie

Superior is off to a 2-0 start on the young girls hockey season after scoring five unanswered goals to down the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie Sabers 5-1 at Superior Ice Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

The Sabers' Rhyenne Fuerstenberg scored unassisted just 94 seconds into the game, but the Spartans shut it down from there, evening the game via Addy Benson with 3:14 left in the frame.

Superior got three goals from three players in the second period, as Brooke Lindberg assisted Makaela Reinke on the go-ahead goal at 4:50, then scored in her own right 2:03 later before Kenlyn Thimm made it 4-1. Autumn Cooper added an insurance goal early in the third period.

Kaylie Nault made 10 of her 22 saves in the third period to preserve the lead for Superior.

Superior’s Autumn Cooper (21) keeps the puck away from Chippewa Falls/Menomonie’s Rhylee Buesgen (26) in the first period of the game at the Superior Ice Arena Tuesday evening. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

ADVERTISEMENT

Moose Lake Area 3, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 2 (OT)

Hallie Klavu was the overtime hero for the rebels, scoring the game-winner after CEC scored a pair of late goals to send the game to the extra session.

Rock Ridge 2, Northern Lakes 1

Natalie Bergman (shorthanded) and Ayla Troutwine scored third-period goals as the Wolverines came from behind for a victory at the Breezy Point Sports Center on Tuesday night in Pequot Lakes, Minnesota.

Nola Kwiatkowski made 12 saves for the Wolverines (2-2).

Hibbing/Chisholm 4, North Shore 0

Addison Hess had an 11-save shutout for the Bluejackets, who put 36 shots on the North Shore net in their victory over the Storm on Tuesday in Silver Bay.

Aune Boben scored twice in the second period and assisted a pair of goals in the third for a four-point night.

Superior’s Kenlyn Thimm (9) chips at the puck to keep it in the Spartans offensive zone during their game with Chippewa Falls/Menomonie at the Superior Ice Arena Tuesday evening. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Superior’s Grace Hansen (12) moves the puck out of the Spartans defensive zone during the first period of their game with Chippewa Falls/Menomonie at the Superior Ice Arena Tuesday evening. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram