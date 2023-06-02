Prep report: Superior softball edges SPASH for sectional title

MARSHFIELD, Wis. — The Superior softball team will go from a softball diamond on the grounds of Madison Elementary School to a softball diamond on the grounds of a Madison university, namely the University of Wisconsin after scratching out a 1-0 victory over Stevens Point Area in a Division 1 sectional final on Thursday, June 1.

The game was a rematch of the 2022 sectional final, won by the Spartans in a rout, but this one was a nailbiter. The teams had combined for four singles and no runs over the first six innings before Gabbi Saari delivered a one-out walkoff single with the bases loaded to win the game.

Superior’s Gabbi Saari (66) runs to hug Alayna DeGraef (6) after Saari knocked in the game winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning of the sectional championship game with Stevens Point at Madison Field in Marshfield on Thursday, June 1. The Spartans won the game 1-0. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

“It was a great feeling last year and it’s a great feeling this year,” Superior coach Mike Sather said.

Sather was relieved to see his team avoid SPASH’s bid for revenge, but the contest might have been a little closer than it looked, as Haley Zembo struck out 12, had a no-hitter going for 5 ⅓ innings and allowed one ball to be hit out of the infield.

“Obviously, she pitched a great game. She was in control the whole time,” Sather said.

The top of the seventh got a little nervous after leadoff hitter Mikah Keller reached on an infield error and was sacrificed over to second base, but Zembo mowed down the next two hitters.

Melania Luostari drew a leadoff walk. Those often portend good things for the team batting, but Indigo Fish capitalized, chopping the ball down the third-base line deep enough that there was no play. After a sacrifice bunt and intentional walk, the mantle of heroine landed on Gabbi Saari, who put the bat on the ball. Her grounder was mishandled, but the play was deep enough to the shortstop’s right that she would have had no play for one out, much less the two SPASH needed to save the game.

The Spartan softball team douses head coach Mike Sather with water after winning the sectional championship game against Stevens Point at Madison Field in Marshfield on Thursday, June 1. The Spartans won the game 1-0 and will be heading back to the state tourney. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

The Spartans’ talent has been undeniable through an undefeated (25-0) season thus far, but this time it was not one of the five players on their roster hitting above .400 who came through, not that Saari (.373 average) is a slouch.

“We actually have a lot of talent all the way up and down the lineup, so it was good to see someone different,” Sather said.

Superior will find out its seeding for the state tournament later this week but will play a quarterfinal at Goodman Diamond on the UW campus on Thursday.

McDonell Central Catholic 8, Northwood/Solon Springs 0

Northwood/Solon Springs’ tournament trail came to an end on Thursday, June 1, as McDonell Central Catholic pitcher Katie Ruf held them to a single hit in their WIAA Division 5 sectional final in Athens, Wisconsin.

McDonell scored in its first three at-bats, which was more than enough for Ruf, who allowed six walks, but just one single to Kelsey Schultz with two outs in the sixth inning.

BASEBALL

Anoka 4, Duluth East 2

The Tornadoes did all the damage they needed in the first inning, as East was unable to mount a reply until the sixth and even, then only got halfway there.

Anoka marked four in the first on three hits, two walks and an RBI groundout, while East was held to just two singles over the first five innings. A pair of errors, a sacrifice fly by Charlie Sutherland, and a second run coming in on a third error brought the tying run to the plate, but Anoka got out of the jam, and though East got the tying run to the basepaths in the seventh, Sutherland struck out to end it.

Bjorn Lind went 2-for-4 for East, which was held to four hits for the game, and took the pitching loss, allowing four earned runs on six hits in 5 ⅔ innings, with four strikeouts and four walks.

East faces an elimination game vs. Forest Lake or Coon Rapids at 11 a.m. Saturday in Forest Lake.

Hermantown 7, Duluth Denfeld 2

The Hawks manufactured runs in their first four at-bats to close to within a game of the Section 7AAA final while defeating Denfeld at home.

Dawson Rannow and Alex King finished 2-for-3, while Garron Opsahl drove in a pair of runs for Hermantown, the section’s top seed.

Three pitchers handled mound duties with starter River Freeman allowing one run on four hits in three innings.

Denfeld had six players with one hit apiece, and Johnny Scott’s was a double.

Hermantown and Grand Rapids will play Saturday afternoon (2 p.m.) in Hermantown for the first spot in the section title game, while Denfeld hosts an elimination game against Cloquet that evening.

Cloquet 13, Hibbing 0

The Lumberjacks survived their first test in the elimination bracket with ease, as pitcher Ashton Stansfield pitched a gem, allowing no hits in five innings.

Kollin Bonneville had a pair of doubles and scored three times, while Alex Omenge had a triple and three RBIs.

Esko 14, Pine City 3

The Eskomos clubbed four homers and strolled into the 7AA winner’s semifinal in a rout.

Cale Haugen hit two of the dingers and allowed one run on two hits and struck out nine in five innings on the mound.

Sam Haugen and Finn Furcht also homered, while Bryce Hipp was 3-for-3 with five RBIs.

Rock Ridge 3, Duluth Marshall 2

Tate Uhan was the walk-off hero for the Wolverines, doubling in the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning to send Rock Ridge into the winner’s semifinal against Esko on Tuesday at Wade Stadium.

Marshall pitcher Carter Boos was one out away from working around a leadoff single from Carter Mavec, but Uhan connected to right to finish off Tuesday’s game at Frandsen Bank & Trust Field in Virginia.

Aiden Bird had a pair of hits for the second-seeded Wolverines, while John Kendall took the win in relief of Dylan Hedley, who allowed two earned runs on three hits in eight innings.

Marshall starter Max Berrisford allowed two runs (one earned) in seven innings.

South Ridge 11, Ely 0

Christian Pretasky and Wyatt Olson combined on a two-hitter as the Panthers rolled in to the 7A semifinals.

Pretasky also had a homer and three RBIs in a 3-for-4 day and Josiah Deloach added two hits.

Cherry 5, Barnum 4

Noah Sundquist scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth on a steal of home as Cherry won at home to reach the 7A winner’s semifinal.

Barnum forced extra innings despite recording just two hits, including tying the game with two runs in the sixth on four walks and an RBI groundout.

Mason Heitzman was 3-for-5 with two doubles to lead the Tigers, while Noah Asuma had a pair of hits.

Isaiah Asuma got the win by throwing four innings of scoreless relief.

Murray Salzer had a double for Barnum.

Silver Bay 8, Barnum 3

McCoy Williams and Avry Thompson had two hits apiece as the Mariners won their second elimination game of the day.

Braylen Hoff went the distance, allowing three runs (two earned) and striking out eight.

Eli Gilbertson and Caleb Hautajarvi had three hits apiece for Barnum.

Silver Bay 6, Cook County 4

Andrew Wehrman and Jacob Carpenter posted two hits apiece as the Mariners advanced on Thursday in Iron.

Carpenter allowed four runs (two earned) and struck out 12 in 6 ⅓ innings, including an “immaculate inning” of nine pitches and three strikeouts.

PREP SCOREBOARD

BASEBALL

Grand Rapids 6, North Branch 5

Mountain Iron-Buhl 6, Deer River 5

Ely 7, Mountain Iron-Buhl 5

BOYS LACROSSE

Duluth 12, Champlin Park 4

GIRLS LACROSSE

Centennial 11, Grand Rapids/Greenway 5

SOFTBALL

WIAA Division 1

WIAA Division 5

Section 7AA

Proctor 4, Rock Ridge 3

Section 7A