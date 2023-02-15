Prep report: Superior opens playoff run with scoring rampage

Hunter Willis scored four times and 10 other Spartans had multiple points as Superior wiped out an outmatched Northwest Icemen squad 14-0 in the first round of the WIAA Division 1 state boys hockey tournament on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at Wessman Arena.

Willis scored the first of six Superior goals in the first period. In addition to his career night, four other Spartans: Carson Gotelaere, Lucas Williams, Braydon Hurtig and Jackson Marthaler scored two goals apiece. Setting up the plays was Caden Lia, Brayden Severin, Tyler Olson and Brady Haroldson, who each had three assists.

Trent Peterson needed only six saves for his first shutout of the season.

The third-seeded Spartans (12-11) will host 11th seed Marshfield/Columbus Catholic on Thursday in Superior.

Superior’s Brayden Severin (7) controls the puck after colliding with a Northwest player in the first period of the playoff game at Wessman Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Hermantown 4, Grand Rapids 1

Kade Kohanski scored two goals less than two minutes apart as the Hawks clinched a 12th Lake Superior Conference boys hockey title in the last 13 years.

Dallas Vieau scored a power play goal in the first period and River Freeman tallied for Hermantown, which finishes the regular season at 22-2-1.

Luc DuLong had the lone goal for the Thunderhawks (12-12-1), who actually held a 25-23 shot advantage.

Myles Gunderson made 21 saves in the Rapids net.

Duluth East 7, St. Cloud 1

The Greyhounds finished the regular season with a flourish, pouring in four goals in the third period to put away the victory at the St. Cloud Municipal Athletic Complex.

Caden Cole and Cole Christian started the flurry with their second goals of the game.

Chief playmaker for East was Makoto Sudoh, who had four assists. Noah Teng had two assists to go with his goal and Wyatt Peterson contributed a pair of helpers.

Drew Raukar made 20 saves for East (18-6-1), which finished with 10 straight victories dating back to the Jan. 17 game vs. Duluth Denfeld.

Proctor 6, Moose Lake Area 1

The Rails scored four times in the second period to put away their regular season finale.

Goals from Wyatt Meineheine and Carson Pavlowich increased Proctor's lead to 3-0 by the halfway point before Anthony Launderville and Blaine Boysen scored 18 seconds apart.

Moose Lake's Gavin Mlaskoch scored a consolation goal 21 seconds after that, but the Rails finished the game off to ensure they'd finish the regular season above .500 at 13-12.

Blake Imhoff made 11 saves for Proctor, while Richie Balut stopped 51 shots, 32 in the first period alone, for Moose Lake, which enters the postseason 5-18.

Forest Lake 4, Duluth Marshall 2

The Rangers held off a Hilltoppers rally to win on Tuesday night in Forest Lake.

Forest Lake scored three goals in a span of 80 seconds to take the lead in the second period.

Marshall responded early in the third as Henry Drevnick and Pierce Gouin cut the deficit to 3-2 but the Rangers got a late insurance goal to finish it off.

Heikki Forder (10 saves) and Sam Pollar (12) split goaltending duties for Marshall (8-16).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cameron 89, Northwestern 69

A 51-point second half from the visitors triggered a stunning upset in Heart O'North Conference play, the Tigers first loss in 33 league games.

Grant Paetzold (28 points), Tyson Lucas and Brady Quinn (22 apiece) led the charge.

Jase Nelson led the Tigers with 25 points and 13 rebounds. Northwestern (18-2, 15-1 HON) will have a second chance to clinch at least a tie for the HON title Friday night at Chetek-Weyerhauser.

Chisholm 72, Moose Lake/Willow River 66

The Rebels couldn't quite complete the comeback on Tuesday night despite a 30-point game from Nolan Nelson.

Chisholm led 43-29 at half, but the Rebels (13-9) had the better of the second period, just not by enough.

Philip Barnard led Chisholm (12-9) with 21 points.

Cherry 85, Cromwell-Wright 28

The Tigers, ranked third in the state in Class A, ran riot on the road.

Carsen Brown led all scorers with 20 points, while Isaac Asuma added 17.

Cherry (17-3), which has won 13 games in a row dating back to the first of the year, plays at Class A No. 1 Cass Lake-Bena on Thursday night.

Mountain Iron-Buhl 77, South Ridge 48

Asher Zubich scored a team-best 24 points as the Rangers extended their winning streak to a season-high five games.

Nik Jesch added 14 points for the 14-7 Rangers.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Duluth Denfeld 58, Silver Bay 57

Silver Bay's Danika Thompson goes up for a layup. During a Tuesday night, Feb. 14, game vs. Duluth Denfeld, Thompson became the school's leading scorer. Photo courtesy of Lisa Malcomb

The Hunters, behind 28 points for Selah Reinertsen, spoiled a special night for Silver Bay on Tuesday night in Duluth.

Silver Bay's Danika Thompson scored 27 and became the leading scorer in school history despite the defeat.

Duluth East 61, Cloquet 57

Rachel Hagen (23 points) and Ashlynne Guenther (22) led the way as the Greyhounds came from behind to win at home.

Sydney Zwak added 14 points for East (14-9).

Alexa Snesrud led all scorers with 24 for Cloquet, which falls to 15-8.

Hermantown 68, Hibbing 62

Liv Birkeland went off for the Hawks, scoring 32 points as the hosts overcame a slight halftime deficit.

Kellyn Biondi added 13 for Hermantown, which though 7-16 has won five of its last seven games.

Katherine Toere (13 points) led four players in double figures for Hibbing (7-15).

Solon Springs 57, Mellen 37

A 20-point night from Claire Holmstrom helped the Eagles roll to a road win over the Granite Diggers.

Kyra Latvala added 10 points for the Eagles (15-8), who earned a fourth seed for next week's Division 5 regional.

Superior’s Cainen Raivala (15) turns back to look at Lucas Williams (12) after Williams blasted the puck past Northwest goalie Jacob Meznarich (45) in the first period of the playoff game at Wessman Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Superior’s Cainen Raivala (15) chases down Northwest’s Dylan Capra (4) in the first period of the playoff game at Wessman Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram