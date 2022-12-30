Prep report: Superior girls knock off unbeaten Marshfield

Superior prevailed 56-50 in a matchup of Wisconsin girls basketball elites at the Marshfield Holiday Classic, handing Marshfield its first loss of the season in 11 games.

Superior knocked down 10 3-pointers and spread the shooting around among six players. Kloe Zentkowski had a pair of them en route to a game-high 18 points. Emma Raye scored 13 for the Spartans, who are now 9-1 as they turn to the 2023 portion of their schedule, beginning Tuesday at Duluth Denfeld.

West Salem 60, Northwestern 55

The Tigers gave the undefeated Panthers their closest game of the year but didn’t give them their first loss, despite a 27-point performance from Tieryn Plasch. Megan Johnson paced West Salem, hosting its own holiday tournament, with 22 points.

Gabby Risley added 11 points and Shayna Wick 10 for the Tigers (5-4).

Proctor 57, Watertown-Mayer 47

The Rails had a dominant defensive performance, holding Watertown-Mayer to 10 first-half points and earning a second victory in as many days at the Monticello holiday tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hope and Chloe Carlson combined to lead the offense, scoring 18 and 16 points apiece. Kelsey Tangen added nine.

Proctor continues on the road Friday with a game against host Sartell-St. Stephen in the Granite City Classic.

Duluth East 63, Forest Lake 51

The Greyhounds continued their improved form with a Section 7AAAA win behind 21 points from Ashlynne Guenther. Sydney Zwak added 12 and Rachel Hagen 10 for East (3-6), which led 39-26 at the half and won back to back games for the first time this season.

Mountain Iron-Buhl 84, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 62

Four separate Rangers made at least three treys in an overwhelming offensive performance at the Granite City Classic in St. Cloud.

Jordan Zubich scored 31 points, while Sage Ganya had a double-double of 16 points and 12 assists. Hali Savela also helped distribute in the office posting six assists and four steals to go with her 18 points.

Grand Rapids 68, Rocori 46

The Thunderhawks shut the game down after the break, allowing Rocori only 16 second-half points.

Taryn Hamling had a huge offensive performance, drilling eight triples and finishing with 36 points. Jessika Lofstrom added 14.

Barnum 66, Two Harbors 50

Allison Marine put in 19 points for the Bombers, who are now 6-1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Karly Holm led Two Harbors with 24 points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Northwestern 81, Sparta 66

The Tigers bounced back from their first loss of the season on Wednesday to win Thursday in the West Salem Holiday Classic.

Cole Lahti’s 26 points and Jase Nelson’s 24 led the way for Northwestern (6-1).

On Wednesday, the hosts and No. 3 ranked Division 3 team in the state, West Salem, issued a harsh lesson in a 91-52 defeat.Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 79, Mountain Iron-Buhl 60

A 51-point first half from BBE was too much for the Rangers to overcome at the Granite City Classic in St. Cloud.

Josh Holmes made six 3-pointers and scored 24 points to lead MIB. Asher Zubich added 12 points and nine assists.

Greenway 47, Mille Lacs 41

A 17-point game from Stephen McGee helped the Raiders get their first victory of the season.

Barnum 81, Braham 60

Hayden Charboneau and Layne Wickstrom combined for 51 points and 13 3-pointers as Barnum won the matchup of Bombers. Charboneau scored 26 and Wickstrom 25.

ADVERTISEMENT

BOYS HOCKEY

Proctor 4, Osseo 1

Proctor rallied from an early one-goal deficit to top Osseo 4-1 on the final day of the second annual Bill McGann Classic Thursday at the St. Luke’s Sports and Event Center in Proctor.

Dylan Davidson, Anthony Launderville, Austin Bryant and Carson Pavlowich all scored goals for the Rails and junior goaltender A.J. Reyelts made 33 saves in the game.

Duluth Marshall 4, Somerset 0

Duluth Marshall’s Pierce Gouin scored in the first and third periods to lead the Hilltoppers to a 4-0 win over Somerset at Mars Lakeview Arena in Duluth.

Goalie Sam Pollard made 15 saves to preserve the shutout — Marshall’s first of the season.

Superior 2, New Prague 1

Superior’s Carson Gotelaere and Lucas Williams each scored second period goals to lift the Spartans to a 2-1 victory over New Prague Thursday at the St. Luke’s Sports and Event Center.

New Prague, the 2022 Section 1A champion, opened the scoring with a goal from Braeden Woitas late in the first period but the Trojans wouldn’t find the back of the net again.

Trent Peterson made 20 saves in the win for Superior.

Duluth Denfeld 3, Apple Valley/Burnsville 2

Duluth Denfeld’s Andy Larson scored his 19th and 20th goals of the season in a 3-2 win over Apple Valley/Burnsville Thursday at the Duluth Heritage Center.

The Eagles’ Noah Narog matched each of Larson’s goals, but Brady Wick’s first-period goal proved to be the difference for the Hunters.

Connor Doyle made 39 saves in the win for Denfeld.

Hibbing/Chisholm 6, Cambridge-Isanti 3

Hibbing/Chisholm’s Peyton Taylor tallied two goals and four other players scored in a 6-3 win over Cambridge-Isanti Thursday.

Cambridge-Isanti’s Seth Terhell scored all three of his team’s goals, including two third-period scores that cut the Hibbing lead to one at the 2:16 mark of the third period.

Jack Gabardi and Taylor each scored later in the third to secure the win for Hibbing.

Brayden Boyer made 28 saves in the win.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Superior 7, Central Wisconsin 3

Superior’s Autumn Cooper scored five times in the Spartans’ 7-3 win over Central Wisconsin Thursday at the Culver’s Cup in Madison.

Makaela Geissler and Bella Thompson also scored goals for Superior and Kaylie Nault made 31 saves in the win.

PREP SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

Crosby-Ironton 87, Fond du Lac Ojibwe 81

Southwest Christian 87, Hibbing 63

Duluth East 66, Robbinsdale Armstrong 46

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 79, Mountain Iron-Buhl 60

Greenway 47, Mille Lacs 41

Cherry 59, Sauk Rapids-Rice 53

Hermantown 77, Big Lake 74

Rock Ridge 90, Warroad 56

Northwestern 81, Sparta 66

Litchfield 57, Moose Lake/Willow River 48

Chisholm 41, South Ridge 40

Barnum 81, Braham 60

GIRLS BASKETBALL

South Ridge 50, Cass Lake-Bena 47

Holdingford 77, Duluth Marshall 40

Proctor 57, Watertown-Mayer 47

Mountain Iron-Buhl 84, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 62

West Salem 60, Northwestern 55

Superior 56, Marshfield 50

Grand Rapids 68, Rocori 46

Litchfield 52, Moose Lake/Willow River 25

Barnum 66, Two Harbors 50

BOYS HOCKEY

Superior 2, New Prague 1

Duluth Denfeld 3, Apple Valley/Burnsville 2

Red Lake Falls 8, North Shore 2

Brookfield 8, Moose Lake Area 1

Duluth Marshall 4, Somerset 0

Hermantown 3, East Grand Forks 0

Proctor 4, Osseo 1

Delano 3, Greenway 1

GIRLS HOCKEY