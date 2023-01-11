Prep report: Superior boys light up scoreboard

Superior boys basketball ignited an offensive explosion on Tuesday night (Jan. 10), scoring as many points as it's recorded in at least 20 seasons in a 106-66 blitzing of Duluth Marshall.

Duluth Marshall’s Brooks Johnson (2) rips down a defensive rebound in the first half of the game in Superior on Tuesday evening. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Superior made its intentions known from the start, scoring 60 points in the first half to lead by 27. When the dust settled, Tre Sanigar scored 27 points, while Spartans Carter Lambert and Calvin Anderson added 18.

Superior made 13 3-pointers for the game, with Sanigar and Lambert draining four apiece.

The Spartans (7-3) have won six straight games.

For the Hilltoppers, Brooks Johnson scored half the team total, finishing with 33 points and five triples.

Wrenshall 56, Carlton 54

In the final game for the Little Brown Jug before the schools merge their athletic programs in the 2023-24 school year, it was the Wrens who had the last word in a close one.

Carter Woodall scored 17 points in the win, while Peyton Johnson added 16 and A.J. Olesen added 15. Wrenshall is now 2-8.

Luke Korpela scored 17 and Zander Rubesh 15 for the Bulldogs (3-3).

Cloquet 59, Crosby-Ironton 51

Marco Mayorga had a big night down low, scoring 27 points as the Lumberjacks held off the Rangers to get to 5-6 on the season.

Kollin Bonneville added 14 points.

Moose Lake/Willow River 81, Rush City 53

Adam Neumann poured in 27 points, including seven triples, as the Rebels shook off a one-point loss to East Central on Monday.

ML/WR scored 50 points in the second half to run away in a game that was close (31-27) at intermission.

Cromwell-Wright 69, McGregor 47

The Cardinals pulled away in the second half, which they won 39-19. All five players to get into the scorebook had at least 10 points led by Noah Foster's 18.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Grand Rapids 65, Hibbing 34

Taryn Hamling had a game-high 24 points for the Thunderhawks on the road and achieved her 2,000th career point.

Teammates Jessika Lofstrom and Braya LaPlant contributed 20 and 11 points respectively for Rapids, which led 39-21 at halftime en route to an 11th straight victory.

Duluth East 72, Rock Ridge 57

The Greyhounds found offense from several sources to grab a victory in Virginia.

Four players scored in double figures, led by 19 points and three treys from Sierra Fuller.

Rachel Hagen and Sydney Zwak finished with 16 apiece for the 'Hounds, who led 40-29 at the half. Ashlynne Guenther kicked in 15 points as East won its fifth-straight game and leveled its record at 6-6.

For the Wolverines (8-6), Anna Westby led all scorers with 22 points.

Crosby-Ironton 83, Cloquet 62

The Lumberjacks were handed just their second loss in 13 games this season and C-I freshman Tori Oehrlein had a lot to do with it.

The highly touted recruit poured in 36 points as the Rangers took a 10-point (42-32) halftime lead and only built from there.

For Cloquet (11-2), Alexa Snesrud scored 21 points and Ava Carlson 18.

Superior 77, Duluth Marshall 38

Savannah Leopold had a huge night, scoring 29 points and knocking down seven 3-pointers as the Spartans rolled to victory on the road.

Superior made a team total of 12 triples to get to 12-1 on the season.

Eva Peterson and Emma Raye added 13 points apiece.

Anna Saari and Regan Juenemann scored 10 points apiece to lead the Hilltoppers (6-4).

Duluth Denfeld 64, Nashwauk-Keewatin 28

Twenty points from Selah Reinertsen and 12 from Ellie Davis helped the Hunters grab their second win of the season and first since opening night.

BOYS HOCKEY

Rock Ridge 6, International Falls 1

The Wolverines got six goals from six players and lit the lamp shorthanded, at even strength and on the power play at Iron Trail Motors Event Center.

Ian Mikulich bagged the power-play goal late in the first period and picked up two later assists, while Brant Tiedeman, Grady Dimberio, Isaac Flatley and Ryder Gerulli had multi-point games.

Ryan Rothfork made 25 saves for Rock Ridge (7-4-1).

Grand Rapids 3, Superior 2

Superior dug out of a 2-0 hole after a period but when Rapids' Luke Rohloff scored a go-ahead goal 2 1/2 minutes later, the Spartans had no reply.

Hayden Davis and Blayne Mortenson scored early for the Thunderhawks, while Carson Gotelaere and Caden Lia evened it up for Superior.

Myles Gunderson made 13 saves for Rapids (9-5-0), while Trent Peterson stopped 35 shots for Superior (6-6-0).

GIRLS HOCKEY

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 4, Superior 3 (OT)

The Lumberjacks finally got a break in crunch time on Tuesday night, as Francesca Halverson scored an overtime game-winner at Northwoods Credit Union Arena.

In CEC's previous 13 games, five had gone to overtime with the Lumberjacks going 0-3-2. They were a further 0-3 in one-goal games decided in regulation.

Reese Kuklinski scored in each of the first two periods for the hosts, but Superior's Emma Ferg gave the Spartans a 3-2 lead with 5:58 to play. CEC went for broke and found an equalizer with just 35 seconds left on Erin Loeb's fourth goal of the season.

In the overtime period, Halverson, a senior defenseman with one goal in each of her first three varsity seasons, made it four for her varsity career when she scored at 2:26 of the overtime.

Araya Kiminski made 15 saves for CEC (2-10-2). For Superior (14-2-0), which had an 11-game win streak snapped, Karli Williams made 11 saves.

Rock Ridge 5, Hibbing/Chisholm 1

Natalie Bergman recorded a hat trick for the Wolverines on the road at Hibbing Memorial Arena. It was the freshman forward's second three-goal game and seventh multi-goal performance of the season.

Mayme Scott assisted on all three goals for Rock Ridge (9-9-0), which got 30 saves from goaltender Nola Kwiatkowski.

NORDIC SKIING

Duluth East’s Oliver Miatke, Aiden Van Straten and Carl Morse led the way over 6 kilometers in the classic technique at the Korkki Classic Invite at Two Harbors on Tuesday.

Miatke led the trio in a time of 19 minutes, 37.4 seconds, 36 seconds ahead of fellow senior Van Straten.

Rowan Bixler of East won the girls race (21:43.4), 36 seconds ahead of Ely’s Zoe Devine, with Greyhounds skiers taking the next four places.

BOYS SWIMMING

Mesabi East 102, Superior 81

Mesabi East won all but one individual event on Tuesday to claim a victory in their home pool.

Double winners for the Giants included freshman Cole Layman (200 free, 100 butterfly) and junior Carter Steele (50 free, 100 backstroke).

Superior sophomore Paolo Pagnucci broke up the shutout by winning the 100-yard breaststroke in 1 minute, 9.52 seconds.

Superior’s Calvin Anderson (24) slips past the Duluth Marshall defense for a bucket in the first half of the game in Superior on Tuesday evening. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Superior’s Daynen Lull (3) grabs a rebound over Duluth Marshall’s Landon Puffer (3) in the first half of the game in Superior on Tuesday evening. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram