Prep report: Superior boys headed to sectional final again

One could argue that it’s not really the WIAA boys hockey playoffs if Superior didn’t spring at least one upset. It might not have been a big one on Tuesday, but it sure was meaningful.

The third-seeded Spartans knocked off second-seeded Stevens Point Area 4-2 in Stevens Point in a sectional semifinal, earning a rematch in the Division 1, Section 1 final with Hudson this weekend. The Spartans and Raiders have met in the sectional final in 2022 and on eight other previous occasions since 2001.

After finishing the first period tied 1-1, Superior fell behind to a power play goal from Mason Keller before a shorthanded tally from Lucas Williams evened it up. Carson Gotelaere had the assist on the tying goal and then scored the go-ahead goal on a wrister from the left circle.

Superior held the line deep into the third period before Gotelaere delivered the clincher and his third point of the night.

Brayden Severin had the other Superior goal, while Trent Peterson made 23 saves. The Spartans (14-11) and fourth-seeded Raiders (15-9) will meet in Chippewa Falls on Friday for a trip to the state tournament.

Section 7A

Hibbing/Chisholm 2, Proctor 0

A 27-save shutout by Brayden Boyer helped the Bluejackets book a trip to Amsoil Arena for Thursday’s section semifinals.

Fourth-seeded Hibbing/Chisholm opened the scoring just 2:22 in as senior Beau Frider scored his 18th goal of the season.

The Bluejackets doubled their lead when Broden Fawcett scored on the power play 4:14 into the second period, and that would be all Hibbing/Chisholm needed.

The Bluejackets (16-8-1) move on to face Hermantown in the first of two semifinals on Thursday night (5:30 p.m.)

Proctor, which got 31 saves from AJ Reyelts, ends its season 13-13.

Hermantown 15, North Shore 1

The Hawks scored eight times in the second period and racked up 84 shots on goal.

Wyatt Carlson had a five-point game (three goals, two assists) to reach 100 for his Hermantown career. Dallas Vieau also scored three times, while Weston Bohlman had a goal and four assists.

Garron Opsahl made three saves for Hermantown.

Zach Bentler (56 saves) and Chase Mallory (13) combined on goaltending duties for North Shore (6-18-1), which got its goal from Jacob Carpenter.

Rock Ridge 9, International Falls 0

The Wolverines scored five times in the first period to put their Section 7A quarterfinal away early on Tuesday night.

Grady Dimberio, who scored twice, was the only Wolverines to record multiple goals. Rock Ridge had 14 players with at least one point and only Kasey Lamppa (one goal, two assists) had more than two.

Ryan Rothfork made nine saves for the shutout. Rock Ridge (17-8-1), seeded second, faces No. 3 Duluth Denfeld in the 7:30 p.m. semifinal on Thursday night in Duluth.

Section 7AA

Grand Rapids 4, Forest Lake 1

Blayne Mortenson posted the eventual game-winning goal and two more assists as the Thunderhawks moved past the Rangers in to Saturday’s semifinals.

Jacob Garski broke a scoreless tie in the last minute of the first period before Mortenson’s even-strength goal at 2:42 of the second period. Gus Drennan and Bauer Murphy added tallies for the third-seeded Thunderhawks (13-12-1), who’ll face No. 2 Andover on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Amsoil Arena.

Myles Gunderson made 12 saves for Rapids.

Andover 11, Duluth Marshall 2

Cooper Conway and Luke Babineau scored four times apiece as the defending section champion and second-seeded Huskies ushered the seventh-seeded Hilltoppers out of the 7AA semifinals in Andover.

Henry Drevnick and Pierce Gouin scored the goals for Marshall, which finishes its season 9-18.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Grand Rapids 89, Duluth Marshall 71

Wylee Dauenbaugh notched 23 points and Joe Sutherland 22 as the Thunderhawks grabbed a Lake Superior Conference win on the road.

Rapids (7-16) had consistent offense, scoring 44 points in the first half and 45 in the second.

Brooks Johnson racked up 50 points for the Hilltoppers, who fell to 3-19.

Duluth Denfeld 79, Cloquet 72

The Hunters did the double on the Lumberjacks this season, following up their December win in Cloquet with another narrow victory at home on Tuesday. Marnaries Ferguson scored 28 points and Aidan Altona 20 for Denfeld (13-12), which has won five straight games for the first time in five years.

Cloquet (10-13) has lost four in a row.

Cherry 77, Northland 33

The Tigers took down Northland behind five scorers in double figures.

Both Isaac Asuma and Noah Asuma flirted with a triple-double, Isaac posting 24 points, nine rebounds and six assists, while Noah had 10 points, eight boards and seven dimes. Noah Sundquist added 17 points, while Carson Brown had 11 points and 11 boards.

The Tigers, still No. 3 in Minnesota Class A, are now 18-4.

Northwestern 62, Rice Lake 49

Northwestern fought off a first-half counterattack from the Warriors to grab a nonconference home win.

Rice Lake closed from 13 points down to two at halftime, only for Northwestern to open the second period on an 8-0 run to provide the necessary cushion.

Cole Lahti dropped another 29 points for Northwestern (21-2), while Jase Nelson and Eady Gustafson chipped in 15 apiece.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Duluth East 80, Hermantown 40

Rachel Hagen joined the 1,000-point club for the Greyhounds, as they won going away at Hermantown.

East was already up 41-27 at the half when they held the Hawks to 13 second-half points.

Hagen finished with a game-high 28 for the 16-9 Greyhounds, while Ashlynne Guenther added 17 and Lilly Kuettel 14.

Hermantown (7-18) got 12 points from Lauryn Biondi.

Rock Ridge 84, Chisholm 64

The Lamppas were too hot to handle for the Bluestreaks in Chisholm.

Maya Lamppa scored 26, Emma had 21 and Lexi 14 as Rock Ridge went to 16-9 on the season.

Tresa Baumgard led Chisholm (16-8) with 22.

Northwestern 72, Spooner 27

The Tigers got 3-pointers from 7 different players as they strolled past Spooner in a WIAA Division 3 regional opener.

Tieryn Plasch made six triples and nearly outscored the Rails herself with 26 points. Abby Bobula added 10 points and Abigail Johnson 10 rebounds.

The fifth-seeded Tigers booked a date at No. 4 Amery in a regional semifinal on Friday.

Solon Springs 54, Frederic 34

The Eagles used balance and defense to move on to the next round of the WIAA DIvision 5 tournament, getting 15 points from Claire Holmstrom, 14 from Bailey Monson and 11 from Kyra Latvala.

The Eagles, seeded fourth, will host No. 5 Drummond in a regional semifinal on Friday night.

PREP SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

Esko 62, Crosby-Ironton 57

Bigfork 71, Greenway 55

Chisholm 74, McGregor 54

Mountain Iron-Buhl 81, Ely 56

Aitkin 78, Proctor 52

South Ridge 89, Nashwauk-Keewatin 55

Cherry 77, Northland 63

Northwestern 62, Rice Lake 49

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Duluth Denfeld 43, Cook County 29

Silver Bay 67, Fond du Lac Ojibwe 48

WIAA Division 3 Regional

Northwestern 72, Spooner 27

WIAA Division 5 Regional

Solon Springs 54, Frederic 34

BOYS HOCKEY

WIAA Division 1 Sectional 1 Semifinal

Section 7AA Quarterfinals

Duluth East 5, Blaine 0

Coon Rapids 6, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 3

Section 7A Quarterfinals

GIRLS HOCKEY

Sectional 1 Semifinal