Sports | Prep
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Prep report: Superior boys basketball sees off Ashland

Seven different Spartans made threes, led by Tre Sanigar's six.

Prep report
By Staff reports
December 19, 2022 10:40 PM
We are part of The Trust Project.

Superior was firing from several stations outside the 3-point arc, as seven players combined for 17 treys as the Spartans routed Ashland 86-39 at Ashland on Monday, Dec. 19.

Tre Sanigar led the barrage, making six triples and finishing with a team-best 22 points. Devon Ford had 19 points (and five 3-pointers), while Calvin Anderson added 13 points.

Xander Parduhn led all scorers with 25 points for Ashland, which trailed 49-22 at hafltime.

Solon Springs 92, South Shore 36

The Eagles broke out to 56 first-half points at home, 20 of them from Isaiah Kastern and 15 from Dylan Taggart in a runaway win.

Three others (Carson Kaunonen, Kaden Corlett and Abe Ahlberg) scored 10 points apiece for Solon, now 4-0 overall and 3-0 in the Indianhead Conference.

South Ridge 73, Duluth Marshall 33

Austin Josephson's 25 points were more than enough for a Panthers squad that led 47-18 at halftime.

North Woods 114, Wrenshall 59

The Grizzlies offense proved unstoppable, led by 41 points from Jonah Burnett and 22 from Jared Chiabotti.

Peyton Johnson led the Wrens with 18 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mountain Iron-Buhl 90, Esko 69

The Rangers, led by Jordan Zubich and Sage Ganyo, had too much firepower for the Eskomos on Monday in Mountain Iron.

Zubich led all scorers with 32 points and Ganyo had 30. The pair combined to make eight 3-pointers.

Esko stayed within 41-32 at halftime, but 21 points apiece from Hannah Swanson and Kyra Johnson was not enough to keep up.

Ely 61, Chisholm 57

The Timberwolves tipped the Bluestreaks despite 16 points from Chisholm's Olivia Hutchings and 13 from Tresa Baumgard.

Ely had four scorers in double figures, led by 16 points from Grace Latourell.

PREP SCOREBOARD
BOYS BASKETBALL
Superior 86, Ashland 39
Solon Springs 92, South Shore 36
South Ridge 73, Duluth Marshall 33
North Woods 114, Wrenshall 59
Fond du Lac Ojibwe 73, Ogilvie 63
Duluth East 88, Duluth Denfeld 46
Ely 75, Mesabi East 37
GIRLS BASKETBALL
North Woods 71, Wrenshall 28
Mountain Iron-Buhl 90, Esko 69
Ely 61, Chisholm 57
Rock Ridge 62, Proctor 59
Barnum 65, Moose Lake/Willow River 36

boys hockey player scores goal
Prep
Prep boys hockey: On night of champions, East hockey makes surprising return to form
In a second matchup at Essentia Duluth Heritage Center featuring a reigning state champion on Tuesday night, Hermantown beat Duluth Denfeld 8-1 in a rematch of the Section 7A championship game.
Superior’s Devon Ford (12) gets a shot up over Solon Springs’ Owen Smith (3)
Prep
Prep report: Superior boys sweep back-to-back
Division 5 Solon Springs held its own at Division 1 Superior.
December 20, 2022 10:52 PM
Duluth East tops Duluth Denfeld.
Prep
Prep boys basketball: East’s size too much for Denfeld
The Hunters couldn't match up with Greyhounds big men Patrick Smith and Rocco Paulson.
December 19, 2022 11:51 PM
Superior tops Northwestern
Prep
Prep girls basketball: Leopold, defense lead Superior to win at Northwestern
The Spartans clamped down in the second half, holding Tieryn Plasch — the Tigers’ top scorer — to three points and just two shot attempts.
December 17, 2022 11:03 PM

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
