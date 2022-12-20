Prep report: Superior boys basketball sees off Ashland
Seven different Spartans made threes, led by Tre Sanigar's six.
Superior was firing from several stations outside the 3-point arc, as seven players combined for 17 treys as the Spartans routed Ashland 86-39 at Ashland on Monday, Dec. 19.
Tre Sanigar led the barrage, making six triples and finishing with a team-best 22 points. Devon Ford had 19 points (and five 3-pointers), while Calvin Anderson added 13 points.
Xander Parduhn led all scorers with 25 points for Ashland, which trailed 49-22 at hafltime.
Solon Springs 92, South Shore 36
The Eagles broke out to 56 first-half points at home, 20 of them from Isaiah Kastern and 15 from Dylan Taggart in a runaway win.
Three others (Carson Kaunonen, Kaden Corlett and Abe Ahlberg) scored 10 points apiece for Solon, now 4-0 overall and 3-0 in the Indianhead Conference.
South Ridge 73, Duluth Marshall 33
Austin Josephson's 25 points were more than enough for a Panthers squad that led 47-18 at halftime.
North Woods 114, Wrenshall 59
The Grizzlies offense proved unstoppable, led by 41 points from Jonah Burnett and 22 from Jared Chiabotti.
Peyton Johnson led the Wrens with 18 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Mountain Iron-Buhl 90, Esko 69
The Rangers, led by Jordan Zubich and Sage Ganyo, had too much firepower for the Eskomos on Monday in Mountain Iron.
Zubich led all scorers with 32 points and Ganyo had 30. The pair combined to make eight 3-pointers.
Esko stayed within 41-32 at halftime, but 21 points apiece from Hannah Swanson and Kyra Johnson was not enough to keep up.
Ely 61, Chisholm 57
The Timberwolves tipped the Bluestreaks despite 16 points from Chisholm's Olivia Hutchings and 13 from Tresa Baumgard.
Ely had four scorers in double figures, led by 16 points from Grace Latourell.
