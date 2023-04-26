Prep report: Superior baseball stops Denfeld

Superior baseball overcame some early struggles to dismiss Duluth Denfeld 7-2 on Tuesday, April 25 in a Lake Superior Conference baseball game at NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

The Hunters scored twice in their first at-bat, but the scoring was all Superior from there, as the Spartans tied it up with their first at-bat and took the lead in the second inning.

Nathan Maki led the offense for Superior, going 2-for-2 with three RBIs and two stolen bases as the Spartans made the most of just five hits.

Owen Blomfelt went five innings for Superior, allowing two runs on four hits. He struck out three and walked two. Dawson Ahlborn earned the save.

For the Hunters, Tyler Stuart and Vinny Udd had two hits apiece. Nolan Harju took the loss, allowing five runs (four earned) on three hits in 3 1/3 innings.

Superior catcher Evan Blomfelt (7) tags out Duluth Denfeld’s Tyler Stuart (10) in the first inning of the game in Superior Tuesday afternoon, April 25. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

South Ridge 7, Barnum 4

Christian Pretasky had a pair of hits for the Panthers, while Ben Pretasky pitched 5 2/3 strong innings as South Ridge won its season opener at Wade Stadium on Tuesday, April 25.

The Panthers scored in each of their first four at-bats of the season to take a 6-0 lead, then repelled a four-run sixth before putting the Bombers away.

Wyatt Olson drove in three runs for the Panthers.

Esko 4, South Ridge 2

Cale Haugen went 2-for-2 with an RBI and a walk to lead Esko for to a win at Wade Stadium.

The Eskomos opened the scoring on Finn Furcht's RBI groundout, followed by Bryce Hipp's single, which scored Haugen, for a 2-0 lead in the first. Haugen tripled in his brother, Sam in the fifth inning before Furcht made it 4-0 on a sacrifice fly.

Christian Pretasky's single in the sixth got South Ridge on the board, with a second run scoring on the throw, but a double play got the Eskomos out of the inning.

Dylan Marciulionis earned the win, going six innings and allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits in six innings. Josiah DeLoach allowed four runs on four hits in five innings and took the loss for South Ridge.

In their other game, three Esko pitchers held Barnum to one hit in a 27-0 rout.

Pine City 7, Moose Lake/Willow River 0

The Dragons pitchers held the Rebels to just a pair of singles on Tuesday, April 25 in Moose Lake.

P.J. Frisch and Luke Dewey had the hits, while Reese Bode pitched five strong innings, allowing just two unearned runs on three hits in five innings before the Dragons put it away late.

TRACK AND FIELD

Two Harbors Invite decided by a half-point

The girls standings in Tuesday's Two Harbors Invitational track meet (held in Esko due to adverse track conditions on the North Shore) came down to the narrowest of margins and beyond.

Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin prevailed by just a half-point, 125-124.5, over the 'host' Agates.

GNK picked off a single point by virtue of its eighth-place finish in the 4x400-meter relay, while Two Harbors did not score in the event.

Agates sophomore Trinity Giddings was the star of the meet. Giddings won the 100-meter dash in 13.30 seconds, then added the 400 (1:01.75) and long jump (15 feet, 8 1/2 inches) to her column, while also anchoring the Agates' 4x200-meter relay to victory in 1:52.16 with a winning margin of more than 10 seconds.

GNK winners included the 4x100 relay team plus freshman Lola Champlin (12:34.16) in the 3200.

On the boys side, there was no such debate as Esko racked up 167 points to finish a wide margin ahead of GNK (90) and Cromwell-Wright (74).

While Esko ran away with it, Makoi Perich was at the front, winning all four events he participated in: the 100 (11.01), 200 (23.03) and winning by more than a foot in both the long jump (20-6 1/2) and triple jump (42-6).

Thrower Wyatt Hudspith mostly stayed in his circle, but he was a comfortable double winner in both the shot put (50-0) and discus (123-5).

