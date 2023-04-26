99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Prep report: Superior baseball stops Denfeld

The Hunters scored twice in their first at-bat, but the Spartans scored seven unanswered runs.

Player slides into second as player catches ball.
Duluth Denfeld’s Brady McGinn (20) beats the throw to second base as Superior’s Jayce Rue (17) makes the catch in the third inning of the game in Superior Tuesday afternoon, April 25.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
By Staff reports
Today at 10:08 PM

Superior baseball overcame some early struggles to dismiss Duluth Denfeld 7-2 on Tuesday, April 25 in a Lake Superior Conference baseball game at NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

The Hunters scored twice in their first at-bat, but the scoring was all Superior from there, as the Spartans tied it up with their first at-bat and took the lead in the second inning.

Nathan Maki led the offense for Superior, going 2-for-2 with three RBIs and two stolen bases as the Spartans made the most of just five hits.

Owen Blomfelt went five innings for Superior, allowing two runs on four hits. He struck out three and walked two. Dawson Ahlborn earned the save.

For the Hunters, Tyler Stuart and Vinny Udd had two hits apiece. Nolan Harju took the loss, allowing five runs (four earned) on three hits in 3 1/3 innings.

Catcher tags out player at home.
Superior catcher Evan Blomfelt (7) tags out Duluth Denfeld’s Tyler Stuart (10) in the first inning of the game in Superior Tuesday afternoon, April 25.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

South Ridge 7, Barnum 4

Christian Pretasky had a pair of hits for the Panthers, while Ben Pretasky pitched 5 2/3 strong innings as South Ridge won its season opener at Wade Stadium on Tuesday, April 25.

The Panthers scored in each of their first four at-bats of the season to take a 6-0 lead, then repelled a four-run sixth before putting the Bombers away.

Wyatt Olson drove in three runs for the Panthers.

Esko 4, South Ridge 2

Cale Haugen went 2-for-2 with an RBI and a walk to lead Esko for to a win at Wade Stadium.

The Eskomos opened the scoring on Finn Furcht's RBI groundout, followed by Bryce Hipp's single, which scored Haugen, for a 2-0 lead in the first. Haugen tripled in his brother, Sam in the fifth inning before Furcht made it 4-0 on a sacrifice fly.

Christian Pretasky's single in the sixth got South Ridge on the board, with a second run scoring on the throw, but a double play got the Eskomos out of the inning.

Dylan Marciulionis earned the win, going six innings and allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits in six innings. Josiah DeLoach allowed four runs on four hits in five innings and took the loss for South Ridge.

In their other game, three Esko pitchers held Barnum to one hit in a 27-0 rout.

Pine City 7, Moose Lake/Willow River 0

The Dragons pitchers held the Rebels to just a pair of singles on Tuesday, April 25 in Moose Lake.

P.J. Frisch and Luke Dewey had the hits, while Reese Bode pitched five strong innings, allowing just two unearned runs on three hits in five innings before the Dragons put it away late.

TRACK AND FIELD

Two Harbors Invite decided by a half-point

The girls standings in Tuesday's Two Harbors Invitational track meet (held in Esko due to adverse track conditions on the North Shore) came down to the narrowest of margins and beyond.

Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin prevailed by just a half-point, 125-124.5, over the 'host' Agates.

GNK picked off a single point by virtue of its eighth-place finish in the 4x400-meter relay, while Two Harbors did not score in the event.

Agates sophomore Trinity Giddings was the star of the meet. Giddings won the 100-meter dash in 13.30 seconds, then added the 400 (1:01.75) and long jump (15 feet, 8 1/2 inches) to her column, while also anchoring the Agates' 4x200-meter relay to victory in 1:52.16 with a winning margin of more than 10 seconds.

GNK winners included the 4x100 relay team plus freshman Lola Champlin (12:34.16) in the 3200.

On the boys side, there was no such debate as Esko racked up 167 points to finish a wide margin ahead of GNK (90) and Cromwell-Wright (74).

While Esko ran away with it, Makoi Perich was at the front, winning all four events he participated in: the 100 (11.01), 200 (23.03) and winning by more than a foot in both the long jump (20-6 1/2) and triple jump (42-6).

Thrower Wyatt Hudspith mostly stayed in his circle, but he was a comfortable double winner in both the shot put (50-0) and discus (123-5).

PREP SCOREBOARD
BASEBALL
South Ridge 7, Barnum 4
Esko 27, Barnum 0
Esko 4, South Ridge 2
Pine City 7, Moose Lake/Willow River
Duluth Marshall 14, Cloquet 1
SOFTBALL
Silver Bay 13, Cromwell-Wright 1
Barnum 13, Esko 3
Cromwell-Wright 14, Two Harbors 12
South Ridge 11, Barnum 0
Proctor 10, Hibbing 4
Mountain Iron-Buhl 12, Littlefork-Big Falls 2
Esko 9, South Ridge 7

Player slides head first into third base.
Prep
Prep report: Northwood/Solon Springs routs foes in baseball, softball
In girls lacrosse, Duluth Marshall launched its first team with a defeat in Brainerd.
Duluth East’s Bjorn Lind (3) throws a pitch
Prep
Prep baseball: ‘Versatile’ Duluth East looking to make a splash
The Greyhounds have plenty of talent returning to the team, but they will play “one of the tougher schedules in the state,” according to coach Chris Siljendahl.
April 20, 2023 05:55 PM
high school boys play baseball
Prep
Hilltoppers, Hunters dodge weather at Wade Stadium on Tuesday
Marshall — the defending Section 7AA champions — is still “very young,” according to coach Nick Garramone, and need to “consistently do the little things.”
April 19, 2023 03:47 PM
Hermantown overwhelms Benilde St. Margaret's.
Prep
2023 Boys All-Area Hockey Team
Four Hermantown Hawks and two Duluth East Greyhounds lead this year's selections.
April 19, 2023 07:00 AM

Pitcher throws ball.
Duluth Denfeld pitcher Nolan Harju (2) fires a pitch in the first inning of the game in Superior Tuesday afternoon, April 25.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Pitcher throws ball.
Superior’s Owen Blomfelt (25) delivers a pitch in the first inning of the game in Superior Tuesday afternoon, April 25.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Player on knees throws ball.
Duluth Denfeld’s Johnny Scott (18) tries to throw out a runner from his knees in the first inning of the game in Superior Tuesday afternoon, April 25.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Player dives into third base.
Superior’s Hayden Smith (12) dives into third base in the fourth inning of the Spartans game with Duluth Denfeld in Superior Tuesday afternoon, April 25.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
