Prep report: Stratton leads Spartans to win over St. Croix Falls

SUPERIOR — A breakout performance from junior Tara Stratton led Superior to a 194-234 Heart O'North girls golf dual victory over St. Croix Falls on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at Nemadji Golf Course.

Her career-best 44 on the East nine earned her medalist honors, with teammate Autumn Cooper carding a 46 for second place.

Superior, 4-0 in the HON this year, will go to Hayward for an invitational on Thursday, Aug. 24.

GIRLS TENNIS

Mora 6, Duluth Denfeld 1

Anissa MacMillan was the lone bright spot for the Hunters in a nonconference dual loss to Mora.

MacMillan prevailed 10-5 in a third-set super tiebreaker at No. 4 singles to claim the Hunters' lone team point after both she and opponent Jane Olson of Mora exchanged 6-4 sets.

Mora dominated the other six flights, as Denfeld won just two games overall.