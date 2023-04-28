Prep report: Spartans top 'Toppers in extra innings

SUPERIOR — In the top of the eighth inning, Duluth Marshall sophomore Owen Marsolek popped a fly ball into shallow left field that appeared as if it would drop Thursday against Superior.

Instead, Spartan shortstop Hayden Smith raced back and caught the ball as it passed over his shoulder to keep a runner on third base and preserve a 4-4 tie.

In the bottom half of the eighth, the Spartans loaded the bases and Duluth Marshall’s Tanner Carlson walked in the game-winning run to give Superior a 5-4 lead.

Superior’s Josh Johnson Jr. (3) dives into first base as Duluth Marshall’s Alden Marsolek (11) grabs the ball in the third inning of the game in Superior on Thursday afternoon, April 27. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Smith took a no-hitter and a 3-0 lead into the sixth inning, but the Hilltoppers’ bats started to come alive. Marshall scored twice in the sixth and two more in the seventh to force extra innings.

“They persevered through it,” Superior coach Ryan Hendry said. “Obviously, (Marshall’s) got a great team over there, they’ve got a lot of quality players and they're well-coached. Sometimes, you’ve just got to stick with it and the boys did that today.”

On the other hand, Marshall coach Nick Garramone wasn’t happy with how his team started, but they rallied and nearly got a win.

“We didn’t come ready to play, first and foremost,” Garramone said. “You could see by the play on the field, our at bats and our energy — it wasn’t good. This group of kids, they’re fighters and they don’t give up. That is a very positive attribute about this group, they’re always going to battle. The game is going to be up and down and today was one of those days.”

Superior’s Hayden Smith (12) throws a pitch in the second inning of the Spartans' game with Duluth Marshall in Superior on Thursday afternoon, April 27. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Esko 14, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 4

The Eskomos pulled away with a seven-run fourth inning, taking advantage of GNK's struggles finding the strike zone. Esko had 14 runs on just six hits, but had 12 walks at NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

Cale Haugen had a double, a triple, an RBI and scored three times. Isaac Sertich had a double and drove in three.

Sam Haugen pitched the first three innings for the win, allowing two runs (one earned) on one hit.

Ethan Ambuehl had a pair of hits for GNK.

Hermantown 10, Cloquet 4

The Hawks rapped out 13 hits in their road win, with five different players recording two-hit games.

River Freeman and Bruce Slygh knocked in two runs apiece.

Wylee Arro allowed two unearned runs on four hits in his four-inning start, striking out three and walking two.

Six Cloquet players had one hit apiece with Dayne Painovich and Luke Keating hitting doubles.

Duluth Denfeld 11, Two Harbors 4

The Hunters responded to falling behind with an offensive breakout for a big win at Wade Stadium.

The Agates had taken a 3-2 lead with a three-run fifth inning, only for Denfeld to churn out four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and five more in the sixth.

Four Denfeld players notched two hits apiece, with Ben Senich knocking in two runs. Johnny Scott had a double and a triple, while Brady McGinn added a triple and Nolan Harju a double.

Vinny Udd allowed just three runs, all unearned, on four hits in five innings. He struck out six and walked two.

Two Harbors had six players with one hit apiece and scored all three its runs on a three-base error off the bat of Thor Tokvam. Sebastian Bark allowed seven runs (two earned) on seven hits in five innings. He struck out five and walked three.

SOFTBALL

Moose Lake/Willow River 3, South Ridge 1

After some lopsided contests earlier in the week, the Rebels needed a late push to knock off the Panthers in Culver on Thursday, April 27.

Megan Hattenberger singled, stole two bases and ended up scoring on a wild pitch in the top of the sixth inning to break a 1-1 tie.

Alexis Hoffman allowed one run on two hits in five innings, getting the win, while Sarah Christy struck out five over the last two innings to get the save. Hattenberger and Mackenzie Hoffman had three hits for MLWR, while Sandra Ribich added two.

Maya Vanderscheuren took the loss for South Ridge, allowing three runs on 12 hits in a complete game. Adella Olesiak was 2-for-3.

Superior’s Diedrick Nikoi returns a shot during his match at No.1 singles when the Spartans battled Cloquet on Thursday afternoon, April 27. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

BOYS TENNIS

Cloquet 7, Superior 0

The Lumberjacks had a clean sweep in a Lake Superior Conference dual at NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

Ethan Lavan led the charge by winning the No. 1 singles match 6-2, 6-0 over Superior's Diedrick Nikoi.

The closest contest was at No. 3 doubles where Sam Painter and TJ Sabyan of Cloquet turned the tables on Aaron Moen and Ty Soderlund of Superior. The Spartans duo won the first set 6-2 before Cloquet won the second set 6-0 and a super tiebreaker 10-6.

Cloquet’s Ethan Lavan returns a shot during his match at No.1 singles in Superior on Thursday afternoon, April 27. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

TRACK AND FIELD

Eagles fourth at Indianhead meet

Solon Springs/Northwood finished fourth among both boys and girls at the first Indianhead Conference meet of the season on Thursday, April 27 in Drummond, Wisconsin.

Dylan Taggart blew out the field in the boys' 800, winning by 16 seconds in 2 minutes, 4 seconds. Isaac Dickenson (1,600) and Silas Kidder (3,200) extended the Green Eagles' dominance in the distance running.

On the girls side, SS/N claimed a distance run win as well, with Zoe Smith crossing the finish line first in the 3,200 (15:20), while Qamoni Peer won the 400 meters in 1:09.

Superior’s Jordan Hoffman returns a shot during his match at No. 2 singles while the Spartans battled with Cloquet on Thursday afternoon, April 27, in Superior. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Cloquet’s Marco Zegan returns a shot during his match at No. 2 singles in Superior on Thursday afternoon, April 27. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Duluth Marshall’s Carter Boos (5) dives for a ball in the fifth inning of the game in Superior on Thursday afternoon, April 27. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Superior’s Carson Gotelaere (8) leaps to grab a ball in the fifth inning of the Spartans' game with Duluth Marshall in Superior on Thursday afternoon, April 27. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Duluth Marshall’s Tanner Carlson (7) makes contact with the ball in the fifth inning of the game in Superior on Thursday afternoon, April 27. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Superior’s Dawson Ahlborg (23) fields a ball at third base in the fifth inning of the Spartans' game with Duluth Marshall in Superior on Thursday afternoon, April 27. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Duluth Marshall’s Max Berrisford (16) fires a pitch in the third inning of the game in Superior on Thursday afternoon, April 27. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram