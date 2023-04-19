99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Prep report: Spartans softball shuts out Hermantown

Haley Zembo pitched a one-hitter for Superior.

Softball player hits ball.
Superior’s Paige Johnson (10) hits the ball in the first inning of the Spartans' game with Hermantown in Superior on Tuesday afternoon, April 18.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
By Staff reports
Today at 9:57 PM

Superior softball got off to a big start on Tuesday, April 18, scoring seven of their eight runs in the first two at-bats of an 8-0 shutout of Hermantown in Lake Superior Conference play at NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

Paige Johnson, Emma Raye and Gabbi Saari had two hits apiece, with Saari driving in a pair of runs.

Haley Zembo tossed a one-hitter with 12 strikeouts for the Spartans.

Player slides into home plate.
Superior’s Alayna DeGraef (6) slides safely into home in the first inning of the Spartans' game with Hermantown in Superior on Tuesday afternoon, April 18.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Moose Lake/Willow River 10, Barnum 0

Rebels pitchers Alexis Hoffmann and Sarah Christy combined on a perfect game as the Rebels rolled over Barnum.

Hoffmann struck out seven in four innings, while Christy struck out the side twice.

Christy also had a big role in the offense, going 3-for-4 with three RBIs, while Hallie Klavu was 3-for-4 with four RBIs. Megan Hattenberger added a pair of hits and stole two bases.

Proctor 5, Bemidji 2

Maddy Walsh hit a pair of homers to bolster her own cause as the Rails defeated the Lumberjacks at home.

Walsh hit a three-run shot in the bottom of the first inning before going back-to-back with Anika Burke in the third inning.

In the circle, Walsh allowed two runs on two hits, striking out 15 Lumberjacks in a complete game.

BASEBALL

Northwood/Solon Springs 15, Bruce 1

Brothers Abe and Isaiah Alberg combined on a no-hitter as the Green Eagles roughed up Bruce at home on Tuesday, April 18.

Abe struck out nine and allowed an unearned run in his four-inning stint before Isaiah pitched a scoreless fifth to close out the game due to the run rule.

On the offensive end, the Green Eagles racked up 11 hits. Alex Slivensky led the charge, going 3-for-4 with four RBIs, while Dylan Taggart, both Ahlbergs and Jared Schultz had two hits apiece.

Edina 2, Duluth East 1

The Greyhounds had a 2-to-1 advantage in the hit column, but the Hornets had a 2 to 1 advantage in the run column.

The narrow road loss for East spoiled a strong outing for Charlie Sutherland, who allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits in six innings. He struck out six.

On the offensive end Elias Jouppi went 2-for-3 with a stolen base as the Greyhounds recorded six singles for the game.

Barnum 6, Moose Lake/Willow River 2

Brayden Carlson went six strong innings for the Bombers in their road win, allowing two earned runs on seven hits. He fanned four and walked two before yielding to Caleb Hautajarvi for a scoreless seventh.

Conner Blake was 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Barnum offense.

Reese Bode was 3-for-4, while Tyler Juhl had a single and a double for the Rebels.

PREP SCOREBOARD

BASEBALL

Northwood/Solon Springs 15, Bruce 1

Cloquet 4, Superior 3 (8 innings)

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 10-8, Cromwell-Wright 0-3

Edina 2, Duluth East 1

SOFTBALL

Superior 8, Hermantown 0

Proctor 5, Bemidji 2

Grand Rapids 16, Duluth Denfeld 4

Proctor-Hermantown vs Orono_0168.jpg
Prep
2023 All-Area Girls Hockey Team
Here's this year's best Northland girls hockey players.
posed photos of girls hockey player
Prep
All-Area Girls Hockey Player of the Year: Move over Deion, Duluth Marshall’s Ilsa Lindaman is ‘Prime Time’
The Hilltoppers’ junior has “one of the hardest shots” coach Callie Hoff has ever seen.
April 15, 2023 06:00 AM
Prep Report.jpg
Prep
Prep report: Lumberjacks kick off season with a run-rule romp
Allie Jones allowed two hits in four scoreless innings for Cloquet.
April 14, 2023 10:47 PM
Players high five.
Prep
Prep softball: Emma Raye’s ‘moxie,’ leadership key to Superior’s success
The senior catcher is "like a coach on the field," according to Spartans' coach Mike Sather.
April 14, 2023 09:03 PM

Player fields ball.
Superior’s Ari Robillard (3) fields the ball at shortstop in the first inning of the Spartans' game with Hermantown in Superior on Tuesday afternoon, April 18.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Players leaps while throwing the ball.
Superior’s Melania Luostari (33) leaps in the air as she fires the ball in the second inning of the Spartans' game with Hermantown in Superior on Tuesday afternoon, April 18.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Player tries to get out of way of pitch.
Superior’s Avery Visger (4) tries to avoid being hit by a pitch in the first inning of the Spartans' game with Hermantown in Superior on Tuesday afternoon, April 18.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
