Prep report: Spartans softball shuts out Hermantown

Superior softball got off to a big start on Tuesday, April 18, scoring seven of their eight runs in the first two at-bats of an 8-0 shutout of Hermantown in Lake Superior Conference play at NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

Paige Johnson, Emma Raye and Gabbi Saari had two hits apiece, with Saari driving in a pair of runs.

Haley Zembo tossed a one-hitter with 12 strikeouts for the Spartans.

Superior’s Alayna DeGraef (6) slides safely into home in the first inning of the Spartans' game with Hermantown in Superior on Tuesday afternoon, April 18. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Moose Lake/Willow River 10, Barnum 0

Rebels pitchers Alexis Hoffmann and Sarah Christy combined on a perfect game as the Rebels rolled over Barnum.

Hoffmann struck out seven in four innings, while Christy struck out the side twice.

Christy also had a big role in the offense, going 3-for-4 with three RBIs, while Hallie Klavu was 3-for-4 with four RBIs. Megan Hattenberger added a pair of hits and stole two bases.

Proctor 5, Bemidji 2

Maddy Walsh hit a pair of homers to bolster her own cause as the Rails defeated the Lumberjacks at home.

Walsh hit a three-run shot in the bottom of the first inning before going back-to-back with Anika Burke in the third inning.

In the circle, Walsh allowed two runs on two hits, striking out 15 Lumberjacks in a complete game.

BASEBALL

Northwood/Solon Springs 15, Bruce 1

Brothers Abe and Isaiah Alberg combined on a no-hitter as the Green Eagles roughed up Bruce at home on Tuesday, April 18.

Abe struck out nine and allowed an unearned run in his four-inning stint before Isaiah pitched a scoreless fifth to close out the game due to the run rule.

On the offensive end, the Green Eagles racked up 11 hits. Alex Slivensky led the charge, going 3-for-4 with four RBIs, while Dylan Taggart, both Ahlbergs and Jared Schultz had two hits apiece.

Edina 2, Duluth East 1

The Greyhounds had a 2-to-1 advantage in the hit column, but the Hornets had a 2 to 1 advantage in the run column.

The narrow road loss for East spoiled a strong outing for Charlie Sutherland, who allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits in six innings. He struck out six.

On the offensive end Elias Jouppi went 2-for-3 with a stolen base as the Greyhounds recorded six singles for the game.

Barnum 6, Moose Lake/Willow River 2

Brayden Carlson went six strong innings for the Bombers in their road win, allowing two earned runs on seven hits. He fanned four and walked two before yielding to Caleb Hautajarvi for a scoreless seventh.

Conner Blake was 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Barnum offense.

Reese Bode was 3-for-4, while Tyler Juhl had a single and a double for the Rebels.

Superior’s Ari Robillard (3) fields the ball at shortstop in the first inning of the Spartans' game with Hermantown in Superior on Tuesday afternoon, April 18. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Superior’s Melania Luostari (33) leaps in the air as she fires the ball in the second inning of the Spartans' game with Hermantown in Superior on Tuesday afternoon, April 18. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram