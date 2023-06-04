99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Prep report: Spartans' James runs fourth in state 100 meters

Superior, Proctor and Moose Lake/Willow River all received their assignments for their state softball tournaments starting on Thursday.

Sprinters hit the corner.
From left, Hermantown’s Andrew Schmitz, Superior’s Darrel James and Grand Rapids’ Austin Prebeck round the corner during the 200 meter dash during the LSC championships on Tuesday afternoon, May 16, 2023, in Superior. James won the race, along with the 100, and Schmitz won the 400.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
By Staff reports
Today at 10:21 PM

Superior senior sprinter Darrel James made a strong showing in his last prep race, running to fourth place in the Division 1 100 meters at the Wisconsin state track meet on Saturday, June 3 at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

James ran a personal-best time of 10.90 seconds, just a step behind winner Elijah Brown of Tomah, who ran a 10.77.

A total of four Douglas County athletes scored at this weekend’s meet.

Solon Springs/Northwood’s Dylan Taggart, a junior, earned three points for his team with a sixth place in the Division 3 800 meters. He ran a 1:59.12 in a race dominated by J.J. Williams of Glenwood City, who won by 3.1 seconds.

SS/N sophomore Cade Lisson notched an eighth in the 400, running 51.62 from Lane 10 to nab his team’s fifth point of the meet. Isaac Dickenson ran eighth in the 3,200 on Friday then finished 11th in the 1,600 on Saturday.

In Division 2, Northwestern senior pole vaulter Ian Kalin cleared the opening height of 12 feet, but no more, and finished 15th.

On Friday, Superior sophomore Tayler McMeekin was 18th in a field of 23 in the Division 1 1,600 meters, running 5:07.68. Senior Mckenzi Branley finished 19th in the long jump, marking 16 feet, 7 ½ inches.

SOFTBALL

Early wake-up call ahead for Spartans

Superior softball batters have probably seen a few riseballs this season but Thursday, June 8 they’ll be playing some rise-and-shine ball.

The Spartans, seeded second, will play the opening game of the WIAA Division 1 softball tournament at 8 a.m. Thursday at Goodman Diamond on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus. Brackets were released on Saturday morning.

Superior will play seventh-seeded Menomonee Falls (22-7). If the Spartans advance, they’ll face night games in Friday’s semifinals against Oshkosh West or Sun Prairie East and Saturday’s championship game.

Superior (25-0) is undefeated, but seeded behind a Kaukauna team that has won 78 consecutive games. No. 50 in that streak was when Kaukauna took down Superior in the 2022 Division 1 semifinals, 10-0 in five innings in a late-night affair after a rain delay held up the schedule and the teams barely beat a curfew.

Superior’s quarterfinal is the first game of a septuple-header on Thursday including all four Division 1 quarterfinals, two semifinals in the four-team Division 4 tournament and one semifinal in the four-team Division 5 tournament.

MSHSL releases softball brackets

Proctor drew a seed in the MSHSL Class A state tournament for the second consecutive season.

The Rails’ attempt to return to the state championship game like they did in 2022 will begin Thursday at 11:15 a.m. at Caswell Park in North Mankato against St. Agnes, a St. Paul parochial school that won the Section 4AA tourney. The Rails (20-3) are seeded third, while the Aggies (20-4) are unseeded.

Proctor was the No. 1 seed in 2022 when it fell to third-seeded Chatfield in the title game. If the Rails beat the Aggies on Thursday, they would face either 2 seed St. Charles or Watertown-Mayer in a semifinal later that day at 6 p.m.

Proctor enters the tournament as the No. 4-ranked team in the state in Class AA. St. Ogness is among others receiving votes.

The other Northland team involved in North Mankato was also seeded third, Moose Lake/Willow River in Class A. The Rebels will open at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday against New Ulm Cathedral. Cathedral won three elimination games and the Section 2A tournament at the same Caswell Park venue where the state tournament will take place.

If the Rebels can get past the Greyhounds on Thursday afternoon, they’d face 2 seed Badger/Greenbush-Middle River or unseeded Menahga in a semifinal at 8:15 p.m. in an attempt to reprise or improve upon a state runner-up finish from 2022.

Championship games in all four divisions will be Friday, with Class A scheduled for 5:30 p.m. and AA at 4.

BASEBALL

Forest Lake 8, Duluth East 4

The Greyhounds ended up in front on the wrong column of the scoreboard, as their 13 hits to Forest Lake’s eight didn’t help them avoid a four-run deficit that ended their season in a Section 7AAAA elimination game on Saturday in Forest Lake.

The Rangers scored three times in the top of the first inning and led throughout, though Charlie Sutherland and Dylan Cole had RBI hits in the bottom of the first to make it 3-2 and Dain Fladmark’s RBI single in the fourth made it 4-3. However, four Rangers runs on two hits and five walks in the fifth inning all but sealed the Greyhounds’ fate.

Fladmark was 3-for-3 with a pair of RBIs, while Lukas Niska, Cole and Tim Hudoba had two hits apiece.

Joe Nick took the loss for the ‘Hounds, allowing four runs (two earned) on five hits in four innings.

Hermantown 6, Grand Rapids 1

Hawks pitcher Cruz Runyan went the distance and put Hermantown into the section championship on Saturday in Hermantown.

Runyan tossed a five-hitter to keep Rapids at bay, striking out five and walking one.

The Hawks took the lead on back-to-back RBI singles from Garron Opsahl and Wylee Arro, then iced the game with a four-run fifth inning that included a two-run double by Jimmy Bartsch and run-scoring hits from Carter Gunderson and Bruce Slygh.

Opsahl, Gunderson and Slygh had two hits apiece.

Rapids awaits an elimination game on Tuesday on its home field for a second chance into the section title game, which is Wednesday in Grand Rapids.

Cloquet 2, Duluth Denfeld 1

Jaedyn Novy had the vital hit as the Lumberjacks kept their season alive through a second elimination game, edging the Hunters in a night game at Wade Stadium.

With the game tied at 1, Novy’s double drove in Matthew Erickson with the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh inning.

Cloquet pitcher Brady Anderson finished the Hunters and a complete game, retiring the Hunters in order in the seventh inning to finish with one earned run on seven hits. He struck out four.

The Hunters had seven hits to the Lumberjacks’ four. Tyler Stuart, Owen Hindermann and Ben Senich had two singles apiece. Vinny Udd took a hard-luck loss on the mound, allowing two runs (one earned) in a complete game with three walks and three strikeouts.

Cloquet advances to an elimination game on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. in Grand Rapids against North Branch, with the winner facing the host Thunderhawks for the second spot in Wednesday’s 7AAA title game.

High School boy helping his relay team win a race.
Prep
Section 7AA track: Wolverines boys rule on the Range
Cameron Stocke, defending state champion in the 1,600 meters, led Rock Ridge to a section track title on Saturday in Hibbing.
Runners get near finish line.
Prep
Superior's James sprints into Wisconsin state 100 meters final
Isaac Dickenson of Northwood/Solon Springs recorded an eighth-place finish in the Division 3 3,200 meters on the first day of competition.
June 02, 2023 10:22 PM
Pole vaulter attempts to break Duluth East school record.
Prep
Prep track and field: Despite disappointing finish, Duluth East’s Ziring ‘not done’
The Greyhounds’ senior said pole vault is “like a puzzle you’re trying to work out.”
June 02, 2023 06:00 AM
0660623.s.st.SHSsb1.jpg
Prep
Prep report: Superior softball edges SPASH for sectional title
It's a return trip to state for the undefeated Spartans.
June 01, 2023 10:44 PM

By Staff reports
