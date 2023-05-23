Prep report: Spartans fall to Barron on soccer field

SUPERIOR — Superior’s Autumn Cooper scored a second-half goal, but the Spartans fell to Barron 3-1 Monday in Superior at NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

Brynn Johnson pushed the ball ahead of the defense after Anna Manion took it away from the Golden Bears. Cooper took control of the ball, dribbled around a couple of defenders and put the ball in the bottom right corner of the goal.

Superior’s Anna Manion (13) keeps the ball away from Barron-Cumberland’s Hailey Fick (11) in the first half of the game in Superior on Monday, May 22. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

The Spartans couldn’t generate enough second-half offense to match Barron’s first half output.

Taylor Johnson scored two goals for Barron.

Superior’s Addison Aker (11) kicks the ball up the field in front of her teammate Nora Wells (10) in the first half of the Spartans' game with Barron-Cumberland in Superior on Monday, May 22. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

ADVERTISEMENT

BASEBALL

Hermantown 11, Proctor 10

Hermantown’s Wylee Arro (2) fires a pitch in the sixth inning of the Hawks' game in Superior on Monday afternoon, May 15. Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram

Hermantown’s Wylee Arro hit a ground ball into left field in the bottom of the 17th inning, driving home River Freeman and giving the Hawks an 11-10 home win over Proctor Monday.

The Hawks needed four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to force extras and they got two RBIs from Carter Gunderson and one each from Arro and Bruce Slygh.

The Rails took the lead in the top of the 11th and 16th, only for Hermantown to match the run and force another inning each time.

Arro finished with four hits and two RBIs and Gunderson was 2-for-7 with four RBIs.

A.J. Reyelts was 6-for-8 with four runs scored and two RBIs for Proctor. Nick Terhar and Tyler Berglund each had two RBIs for the Rails.

Slygh allowed two hits and one run in five innings of relief and struck out five to get the win for Hermantown.

Reyelts allowed five hits and two runs over five and a third innings in the loss for Proctor.

Duluth East 12, Duluth Denfeld 2

Duluth East senior Charlie Sutherland went 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and two RBIs in a 12-2, five-inning win over Duluth Denfeld Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lukas Niska and Dylan Cole also hit triples and had and RBI for the Greyhounds.

Jack Teachworth allowed two runs and five hits over five innings and struck out three for East.

Owen Hindermann was 2-for-3, with Wyatt Hindermann and Brady McGinn each picking up RBIs for Denfeld.

Rock Ridge 4, Ely 0

Rick Ridge’s Sawyer Hallin went 2-for-3 with three RBIs in a 4-0 win over Ely Monday in Virginia.

Hallin drove in Dylan Hedley in the first inning and two more in the third to help lift the Wolverines.

Hedley and Carter Mavec combined to allow five hits and strike out eight in the win for Rock Ridge.

St. Croix Falls 7, Superior 1

Superior’s Nathan Maki went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, but it was the only run the Spartans scored in a 7-1 loss at St. Croix Falls Monday.

After trailing by a run most of the game, Maki tied the game in the top of the fifth, but the Saints scored six runs in the sixth inning to end the Spartan threat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three Superior pitchers allowed eight hits and seven runs while striking out one in the loss.

TRACK AND FIELD

WIAA Regionals

No one in Division 1, Regional 1A could catch up to Superior distance runner Tayler McMeekin on Monday, May 22.

The sophomore was a double winner at the WIAA regional meet in Hudson, Wisconsin, leading the way for Spartans trying to finish in the top four and qualify for sectional competition to take place on Thursday, May 25 at DC Everest in Schofield.

McMeekin led the field in the 1,600 meters, finishing in 5 minutes, 33.24 seconds, the sophomore about four seconds ahead of freshman teammate Elena Almonte. McMeekin then rolled to first in the 3,200, clocking 11:54.37.

Superior’s other girls winner on the day was freshman Josephine Hanson, who cleared 5 feet, 1 inch to win the high jump in a tiebreak and also qualified with a fourth-place finish in the 200. The Spartans will send a total of 10 entries to the sectionals, including Almonte, who also took fourth in the 800, Lillian Gamache (third, 100), Savannah Leopold (third, 100 hurdles), McKenzi Branley (fourth, long jump) and the 4x100-meter relay team.

Isaiah Essien had a strong day for the Superior boys, winning the 300 hurdles in 41.71 and qualifying in the 110 hurdles in 15.97. Teammate Hunter Willis was second behind Essien in the 300 hurdles in 42.24.

Sprinter Darrel James ran an 11.01 to take second in the 100.

The Superior girls were fourth of eight teams in scoring, while the boys were seventh of eight.



ADVERTISEMENT

Hurdler Reid Kreuser leaped forward into the sectionals in both hurdles events after the Northwestern senior won both finals at the Division 2 regional meet in Rice Lake.

Kreuser ran a 15.32 to take the 110’s, then cleared the 300-meter hurdles in 41.43 seconds. His efforts will help to give the Tigers eight entries at Thursday’s sectional meet in Arcadia, Wisconsin.

Emmett Johnson was also a winner and a double qualifier, nabbing top honors in the 1,600 meters with a 4:37.26. The senior yielded to Mason Hancock of Osceola in the 3,200 but his 10:03.66 was easily good enough for second place and a berth at the next level.

Teammate Morgan Martens also moved on in the 3,200, as did Hudson Landwehr, who tied for second in the high jump, and fourth-place finishers Ian Kalin (pole vault) and the 3,200-meter relay team.

The Northwestern boys were third in team scoring with 81.5 points.

Four Northwestern girls qualified, all as third- or fourth-place finishers: Jenna Hursh (fourth, 800 meters), Lily Hoeffling (third, pole vault), Addison Hanson (fourth, pole vault) and Madeline Rahman (fourth, shot put). The Tigers were eighth in the team standings.



Three Solon Springs/Northwood runners finished in the top four of the 1,600 meters in the Division 3 regional meet at Chequamegon. Isaac Dickenson led the way with a dominant 4:47.47, while Tarver Sellwood and Silas Kidder finished step for step in third and fourth, both coming in under five minutes and setting personal bests.

Dickenson and Kidder led a 1-2 for SS/N in the 3,200 with Dickenson winning in 10:58.77, while Sellwood nabbed a qualifying spot for the 300 hurdles in fourth place.

Cade Lisson made a big mark with speed for SS/N, as the sophomore won the 100 meters in 11.39 and the extended it out in the 400 meters to take first in 53.02.

Carson Kaunonen was a double qualifier in the high jump (second) and the long jump (third), while Dylan Taggart finished second in the 800 in 2:00.06.

Despite not fielding a relay, SS/N finished third in the team standings behind a runaway day from the hosts, just a point short of second-place Hurley.

Qamoni Peer was her SS/N team’s lone girls winner, finishing the 400 in 1:08.17, but the Eagles finished second in two relays, and Zoe Smith (3,200, third), Aubrey Guttormson (1,600, fourth) and Maritza Serrano-Orozco (100 hurdles, fourth) extended their seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

SS/N finished sixth as a team in a 10-team field.

SOFTBALL

Duluth Denfeld 3, Duluth East 2

Duluth Denfeld’s Maddy Frazer hit a walk-off single that drove in Sara McCormick and give the Hunters a 9-inning, 3-2 win over cross-town rival Duluth East Monday at Wheeler Athletic Complex.

East’s Vallie Nosan and Sydney Zwak both stole home in the top of the third to give the Greyhounds a 2-0 lead, but Denfeld got one back in the bottom of the third and another in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game and force extra innings.

Noelle Vesel allowed two hits over 2 1/3 innings and struck out one to get the win for Denfeld. Jossie Filatrault allowed 12 hits and three runs over 3 1/3 innings and struck out four for East.

GOLF

Cloquet sweeps home tournament

Hermantown’s Bode Madill takes a big divot as he chips onto the green on the first hole at Cloquet Country Club on Monday morning. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Cloquet’s Cooper Ellena’s 73 Monday at Cloquet Country Club was good enough to tie for first place with Hermantown’s Holdyn Evjen and and Connor O’Hara, but the Lumberjacks took the next three positions to finish 12 strokes ahead of the Hawks and win the Cloquet Invitational.

Cloquet’s Anders Gunnelson, Karson Patten and Karson Young finished tied for fourth with matching scores of 74 and Blake Chartier shot a 76.

William Shermoen was the top finisher for Grand Rapids with a round of 77 and the Thunderhawks finished third.

Rock Ridge’s Landon Richter watches his tee shot on the second hole at Cloquet Country Club on Monday morning. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

On the girls side, Cloquet took the top two spots with Abigail Steinert firing a 90 and JuliAnn Steinert shooting 91 to win the team title.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hermantown’s Izy Fairchild and Olivia Martalock shot matching 93s, but it was Duluth East’s Ella McCarthy, Adriana Lee and Abby Schintz finishing sixth, seventh and eighth, respectively, that put the Greyhounds in second as a team.

Duluth East’s Abby Schintz chips on the green on the third hole at Cloquet Country Club on Monday morning. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

PREP SCOREBOARD

BASEBALL

Mountain Iron-Buhl 6, International Falls 2

Duluth East 12, Duluth Denfeld 2

Barnum 15, Cook County 5

Mountain Iron-Buhl 8, Littlefork-Big Falls 7

Hermantown 11, Proctor 10 (17 innings)

BOYS LACROSSE

Roseville 22, Hermantown/Proctor 10

SOFTBALL

Duluth Denfeld 3, Duluth East 2 (9 innings)











Superior’s Autumn Cooper (21) heads the ball in the first half of the Spartans game with Barron-Cumberland in Superior on Monday, May 22. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Duluth Denfeld’s Karin Hill chips on the first hole at Cloquet Country Club on Monday morning. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Hermantown’s Izy Fairchild watches her putt roll along the green on the third hole at Cloquet Country Club on Monday morning. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Hibbing’s Kate Toewe chips onto the green on the fourth hole at Cloquet Country Club on Monday morning. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram