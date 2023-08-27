Prep report: Spartans, Cardinals draw in Superior

SUPERIOR — Caleb Geissler and Ben Staupe scored four minutes apart in the second half as Superior overcame a 1-0 halftime deficit for a 2-2 draw in a non-conference boys soccer game Saturday, Aug. 22 at NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

Caden Holden made nine saves for the Spartans (2-0-1).

Staupe's goal was his third in as many games for Superior, which has a Tuesday road trip to Eau Claire North.

Hill-Murray 6, Duluth Denfeld 0

The 2022 Minnesota Class AA runners-up showed their class on Saturday at Walt Hunting Stadium, scoring three times in each half.

Kevin Roman Puchiacela scored twice for the Pioneers.

Liam Doyle made seven saves for the Hunters (0-2).

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 3, Columbia Heights 0

Elijah Aultman scored a pair of goals in the second half to put the Hylanders away at Hilltop Park in Cloquet.

CEC led 1-0 on an early goal from Collin Young before Aultman struck in minutes 45 and 65.

Noah Hansen added a pair of assists and Walker Marquardt made five saves for the Lumberjacks (1-1).

Two Rivers 4, Duluth Marshall 2

Goalkeeper Thomas Falgier saved two penalty kicks for the Hilltoppers, but it wasn't enough on Saturday afternoon in Duluth.

Marshall got goals from Denzel Majwega and Mason Park but fell to 0-2 ahead of its Lake Superior Conference opener vs. Hermantown on Tuesday.

GIRLS SOCCER

Duluth Denfeld 1, Osseo 1

Cayley Larsen made nine saves as the Hunters finished with a draw at home.

Alyssa Doyle was the goalscorer from an assist by Luci Chastey.

Esko 6, Proctor 0

Gwen Lilly scored twice, while Abrianna Madill assisted on four of Esko's goals as the visitors rolled to victory in Proctor.

