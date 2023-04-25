Prep report: Northwood/Solon Springs routs foes in baseball, softball

Three Northwood/Solon Springs pitchers combined to allow just one hit in five innings as the Green Eagles continued ramping up their season with an 18-0 romp over Clear Lake on Monday, April 24 in high school baseball from Minong.

N/SS (3-3, 2-0 Lakeland-East) got hits from all nine spots in the lineup and scored multiple runs all four times they came to bat.

Dylan Taggart, Alex Slivensky, Isaiah Alberg and Thomas Jarrell all had two-hit games for N/SS, while Kaden Corlett drove in three runs with the help of a double and three walks.

Corlett led the pitching performance, striking out eight and walking three in three scoreless innings. He allowed one hit, while Jared Schultz and Jarrell each pitched a clean inning of relief.

Hermantown 8, Grand Rapids 3

A late four-run surge in the sixth inning ensured the Hawks could get past the Thunderhawks at NBC Spartan Sports Complex in Superior.

Grand Rapids got the bats going for the first time all game to cut a 4-0 deficit to 4-3 before Hermantown put the game away.

Dawson Rannow allowed one unearned run on one hit in 3 2/3 innings before a succession of three relievers took over for Hermantown. Rannow's bat also did much for his cause, as he was 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI.

Offensively, Wyatt Carlson, Garron Opsahl and Carter Gunderson had two hits apiece.

Kyler Miller allowed five runs (three earned) on eight hits in four innings for Rapids.

Superior 11, Grand Rapids 9

The Spartans took a big early lead and repelled several Thunderhawk threats to win at NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

Superior led 6-0 after two before Rapids closed to 7-6 in the fourth and 11-9 in the sixth.

Andrew Melgeorge was 2-for-2 with a double and a pair of RBIs to lead Superior's offense, while Hudson Helenius had a triple and two RBIs.

Melgeorge earned the win, allowing six runs (five earned) on four hits in three innings. He walked three and struck out two.

Klous Jones had two hits and a walk to lead the Rapids offense. Carter Gunderson took the pitching loss.

Moose Lake/Willow River 9, Mesabi East 3

Layne Radzak and Tyler Juhl finished with two hits and three RBIs apiece as the Rebels were victorious in Aurora on Monday, April 24.

The Rebels achieved all the scoring they'd need by grabbing four runs in the top of the first with the help of two doubles, a single, a walk and an RBI groundout. Reese Bode also had a pair of hits for MLWR.

Radzak pitched, allowing three runs (one earned) in 4 2/3 innings, with three walks and two strikeouts.

SOFTBALL

Northwood/Solon Springs's Audrey Swanson (6) fires a ball to first base during their game with Clear Lake in Minong on Monday, April 24. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Northwood/Solon Springs 15, Clear Lake 3

The Green Eagles racked up a dozen runs in the third inning to pull away from Clear Lake on Monday, April 24.

N/SS had eight hits, four walks and a sacrifice fly, also benefiting from a passed ball and an error.

Ella Post had a single, a triple and an RBI, while Lily Borst was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

N/SS split five innings of pitching duties among three players, with Kyra Latvala opening by tossing two shutout innings with two hits, two walks and two strikeouts.

Northwood/Solon Springs’ pitcher Kyra Latvala (11) winds up in the second inning of their game with Clear Lake in Minong on Monday, April 24. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

GIRLS LACROSSE

Brainerd 6, Duluth Marshall 3

The Hilltoppers launched their varsity program with a loss at the Brainerd JVs.

Eighth-grader Ella Hron scored all three goals for Marshall, while Haiden Steinbach made 11 saves in goal. Sophomore Nina Thorson had an assist, controlled four draws and made nine ball pickups.

Northwood/Solon Springs’ Brandt Larson (28) makes a grab in right field in the third inning of the Green Eagles' game with Clear Lake in Minong on Monday, April 24. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Northwood/Solon Springs’ pitcher Jared Schultz (6) tosses the ball to first base in the fourth inning of the Green Eagles' game with Clear Lake in Minong on Monday, April 24. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Northwood/Solon Springs’ Kaden Corlett (15) books it to third base in the second inning of the Green Eagles' game with Clear Lake in Minong on Monday, April 24. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Northwood/Solon Springs’ Abe Ahlberg (21) makes a throw to first base during the Green Eagles' game with Clear Lake in Minong on Monday, April 24. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Northwood/Solon Springs’ Audrey Swanson (6) fields a grounder in the first inning of their game with Clear Lake in Minong on Monday, April 24. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram