Prep report: Solon Springs boys kick off tournament run with win
The first-seeded Eagles scored the game's first 40 points.
Solon Springs had no trouble with its WIAA Division 5 regional tournament opener, scoring the first 40 points on the way to a 97-17 home win over Butternut on Tuesday night, Feb. 28.
Four Eagles scored in double figures, with Abe Ahlberg notching 18 and Dylan Taggart 15.
The Eagles (23-1) are the top seed in their sectional, ranked No. 4 in the Wisconsin state coaches' poll and will host a regional semifinal on Friday night vs.
Edina 67, Duluth East 46
The Greyhounds got off to a slow start offensively, costing them a four-game winning streak on Tuesday in Edina.
East had only 19 first-half points and wasn't much more prolific in the second. The 46 points marked a season low.
The teams entered the game ranked 10th (Edina) and 12th (East) in the Minnesota Basketball News Class AAAA rankings.
Jobe Juenemann finished with a team-best 18 points for the Greyhounds (19-6). Josiah Coleman scored 23 to lead Edina.
Pillager 70, Moose Lake/Willow River 53
The Rebels' offense dried up after the half, as a three-point halftime lead turned into a 17-point road loss.
MLWR was held to 17 points in the second half and was outscored by 20.
Adam Neumann paced MLWR with 16 points but Christian Hooge dropped 30 for Pillager.
The Rebels fall to 15-10.
Greenway 59, Mesabi East 51
A 26-point night from Gage Olson helped the Raiders end a nine-game losing streak.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hermantown 72, Duluth Denfeld 34
The Hawks started their tournament trail in Section 7AAA by dismissing the Hunters.
Liv Birkeland had 26 points and six 3-pointers for the Hawks, who connected from the outside 12 times. Lauryn Biondi added 16 points.
Hermantown (8-18), which led 41-18 at halftime, will play at Cloquet on Friday night in a 7AAA semifinal.
Selah Reinertsen led Denfeld with 12 points. The Hunters finish their season 4-22.
