Sports Prep

Prep report: Solon Springs boys kick off tournament run with win

The first-seeded Eagles scored the game's first 40 points.

Player in white looks up the court with the ball.
Solon Springs’ Abe Ahlberg (21) looks up the floor after stealing the ball near halfcourt in the first half of the Eagles playoff game with Butternut in Solon Springs on Tuesday, Feb. 28.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
By Staff reports
February 28, 2023 10:21 PM
Player in white dunks the ball.
Solon Springs’ Isaiah Kastern (50) slams a lob pass from his brother in the first half of the Eagles playoff game with Butternut in Solon Springs on Tuesday, Feb. 28.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Solon Springs had no trouble with its WIAA Division 5 regional tournament opener, scoring the first 40 points on the way to a 97-17 home win over Butternut on Tuesday night, Feb. 28.

Four Eagles scored in double figures, with Abe Ahlberg notching 18 and Dylan Taggart 15.

The Eagles (23-1) are the top seed in their sectional, ranked No. 4 in the Wisconsin state coaches' poll and will host a regional semifinal on Friday night vs.

Edina 67, Duluth East 46

The Greyhounds got off to a slow start offensively, costing them a four-game winning streak on Tuesday in Edina.

East had only 19 first-half points and wasn't much more prolific in the second. The 46 points marked a season low.

The teams entered the game ranked 10th (Edina) and 12th (East) in the Minnesota Basketball News Class AAAA rankings.

Jobe Juenemann finished with a team-best 18 points for the Greyhounds (19-6). Josiah Coleman scored 23 to lead Edina.

Pillager 70, Moose Lake/Willow River 53

The Rebels' offense dried up after the half, as a three-point halftime lead turned into a 17-point road loss.

MLWR was held to 17 points in the second half and was outscored by 20.

Adam Neumann paced MLWR with 16 points but Christian Hooge dropped 30 for Pillager.

The Rebels fall to 15-10.

Greenway 59, Mesabi East 51

A 26-point night from Gage Olson helped the Raiders end a nine-game losing streak.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hermantown 72, Duluth Denfeld 34

The Hawks started their tournament trail in Section 7AAA by dismissing the Hunters.

Liv Birkeland had 26 points and six 3-pointers for the Hawks, who connected from the outside 12 times. Lauryn Biondi added 16 points.

Hermantown (8-18), which led 41-18 at halftime, will play at Cloquet on Friday night in a 7AAA semifinal.

Selah Reinertsen led Denfeld with 12 points. The Hunters finish their season 4-22.

PREP SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

Edina 67, Duluth East 46

Cherry 110, Duluth Marshall 46

Greenway 59, Mesabi East 51

Hermantown 79, St. Francis 70

Pillager 70, Moose Lake/Willow River 53

Rush City 59, Barnum 49

North Woods 105, Carlton 81

Chisholm 55, Cromwell-Wright 26

Deer River 74, Rock Ridge 61

Esko 74, Pine City 54

Littlefork-Big Falls 98, Nashwauk-Keewatin 92

WIAA Division 5 Regional

Solon Springs 97, Butternut 17

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Section 7AAA Quarterfinals

Hermantown 72, Duluth Denfeld 34

Hibbing 53, North Branch 38

DSC_0683.jpg
Prep
Prep boys hockey: Rock Ridge dominates Denfeld in section semifinal
The Wolverines scored five goals in less than 6 minutes in the second period to set up a meeting with Hermantown in the Section 7A championship.
DSC_0005-2.jpg
Prep
Prep boys hockey: Evjen’s late goal lifts Hermantown past Hibbing/Chisholm
The Hawks’ senior scored with about 15 seconds remaining to send his team to the section title game Wednesday.
February 27, 2023 09:13 PM
Hockey player holds plaque up over her head.
Prep
Prep report: Spartans head back to state girls hockey for first time in 17 years
Superior defeated Hayward for a sectional title.
February 25, 2023 10:44 PM
Player kneels with hands in face as other celebrate around her.
Prep
Prep girls basketball: Superior stunned by Wausau West in regional final
The Warriors rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to advance to the sectional semifinals.
February 25, 2023 10:22 PM

Player in white soars to rim with ball.
Solon Springs’ Jaxson Kastern (41) flies over Butternut’s Jayden Mojito (11) in the first half of the playoff game in Solon Springs on Tuesday, Feb. 28.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Player in white shoots a layup.
Solon Springs’ Dylan Taggart (2) slips past the Butternut defense for a bucket in the first half of the playoff game in Solon Springs on Tuesday, Feb. 28.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

By Staff reports
