SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Prep report: Solon Springs boys basketball blasts Mellen

In other area action, the Rock Ridge, Two Harbors and Silver Bay girls basketball teams claimed comfortable victories.

Solon Springs’ Isaiah Kastern (50) hangs on the rim after his first dunk on the Mellen defense
Solon Springs’ Isaiah Kastern (50) hangs on the rim after his first dunk on the Mellen defense in the first half of the game in Solon Springs on Monday evening.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
By Staff reports
December 05, 2022 10:25 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

SOLON SPRINGS — Solon Springs’ Isaiah Kastern scored 27 points as the Eagles routed Mellen 83-35 Monday in Solon Springs.

Solon Springs coach Marcus Besonen said Kastern was a “force inside as usual and ran the floor really well.”

Solon Springs’ Kaden Corlett (13) skies to the hoop past Mellen’s Tommy Zakovec (11) for the bucket
Solon Springs’ Kaden Corlett (13) skies to the hoop past Mellen’s Tommy Zakovec (11) for the bucket in the first half of the game in Solon Springs on Monday evening.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Besonen was also happy with the effort on defense, with the Eagles allowing just 15 first-half points, and on the offensive glass.

Solon Springs’ Carson Kaunonen (10) scores on the Mellen defense
Solon Springs’ Carson Kaunonen (10) scores on the Mellen defense in the first half of the game in Solon Springs on Monday evening.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

“It was a great total team effort owning the paint and getting into transition as well as offensive rebounds giving us many second-chance points,” Besonen said.

Abe Ahlberg joined Kastern in double figures with 10 points and Dylan Taggert had nine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Solon Springs’ Abe Ahlberg (21) swipes the ball from Mellen’s Brysen Stricker (00)
Solon Springs’ Abe Ahlberg (21) swipes the ball from Mellen’s Brysen Stricker (00) in the first half of the game in Solon Springs on Monday evening.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Mellen was led by Tommy’ Zokovek’s 16 points.

“Our guards did a great job taking care of the ball and getting us easy looks,” Besonen said. “It’s nice to score 83 without shots falling from the perimeter.

Ely 72, Floodwood 32

Ely’s Joey Bianco poured in 32 points in a 72-32 romp over Floodwood Tuesday.

The Timberwolves’ defense locked down the Polar Bears offense, allowing just six first-half points.

Jason Kemtz and Caid Chittom joined Bianco in double figures with 13 and 14 points, respectively, and Justin Spindler led the Polar Bears with 18.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rock Ridge 69, Duluth Denfeld 30

Rock Ridge’s Anna Westby and Maija Lamppa each scored 17 points in the Wolverines’ 69-30 home win over Duluth Denfeld, their first as a combined program.

The Wolverines held Denfeld to just 12 field goals in the game and seven second-half points in the win.

ADVERTISEMENT

Selah Reinertson scored 20 points to lead the Hunters.

Silver Bay 79, Fond du Lac Ojibwe 23

Silver Bay senior Danika Thompson scored 32 points as the Mariners cruised to a 79-23 home win over Fond du Lac Ojibwe.

Three Mariners joined Thompson in double figures, including Nysjah Duncan with 10, Madison Ollman with 15 and Izzy Carey with 12.

Sadie Buckanga led the Ogichidaag with nine points.

Two Harbors 56, Floodwood 36

Karly Holm scored 20 points for Two Harbors, while Rachel Bopp, Olivia Fosness and Ava Fosness all scored 11 in the Agates' 56-36 win over Floodwood.

Two Harbors struggled to score in the first half, trailing 21-19 at the break. The offense came to life with 37 in a second half where they outscored the Polar Bears by 22 points.

Nakalyah Nimene finished with nine points for Floodwood.

ADVERTISEMENT

GIRLS HOCKEY

Duluth 6, Northern Tier 0

Duluth got goals from six different players as the Northern Stars topped Northern Tier 6-0 in a win Monday at the Heritage Center.

Lydia Saxin scored in the first period, with Autumn Turpen, Gracyn Schipper and Grace Karakas all scoring in the second.

Karyssa Clough and Ellia Marciniak each added a goal in the third period.

Goaltender Ella Brisbois needed to make just 14 saves to preserve the shutout.

PREP SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL
Solon Springs 83, Mellen 35
Ely 72, Floodwood 32
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Rock Ridge 69, Duluth Denfeld 30
Silver Bay 79, Fond du Lac Ojibwe 23
Two Harbors 56, Floodwood 36
GIRLS HOCKEY
Duluth Northern Stars 6, Northern Tier 0

Solon Springs’ Isaiah Kastern (50) dunks the ball in front of Mellen’s Tommy Zakovec (11)
Solon Springs’ Isaiah Kastern (50) dunks the ball in front of Mellen’s Tommy Zakovec (11) in the first half of the game in Solon Springs on Monday evening.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Solon Springs’ Isaiah Kastern (50) grabs a rebound over Mellen’s Ryan Henri (5)
Solon Springs’ Isaiah Kastern (50) grabs a rebound over Mellen’s Ryan Henri (5) in the first half of the game in Solon Springs on Monday evening.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
boys hockey player scores goal
Prep
Prep boys hockey: On night of champions, East hockey makes surprising return to form
In a second matchup at Essentia Duluth Heritage Center featuring a reigning state champion on Tuesday night, Hermantown beat Duluth Denfeld 8-1 in a rematch of the Section 7A championship game.
Superior’s Devon Ford (12) gets a shot up over Solon Springs’ Owen Smith (3)
Prep
Prep report: Superior boys sweep back-to-back
Division 5 Solon Springs held its own at Division 1 Superior.
December 20, 2022 10:52 PM
Duluth East tops Duluth Denfeld.
Prep
Prep boys basketball: East’s size too much for Denfeld
The Hunters couldn't match up with Greyhounds big men Patrick Smith and Rocco Paulson.
December 19, 2022 11:51 PM
Prep Report.jpg
Prep
Prep report: Superior boys basketball sees off Ashland
Seven different Spartans made threes, led by Tre Sanigar's six.
December 19, 2022 10:40 PM

Related Topics: PREP SPORTSPREP REPORTBOYS BASKETBALLSOLON SPRINGS EAGLESFLOODWOOD POLAR BEARSROCK RIDGE WOLVERINESTWO HARBORS AGATESSILVER BAY MARINERSDULUTH NORTHERN STARSDULUTH DENFELD HUNTERSFOND DU LAC OJIBWE OGICHIDAAG
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Player tries for contested shot
Prep
Prep girls basketball: Lumberjacks' defense stymies Hawks in 68-50 win
Cloquet junior Ava Carlson paced all scorers with 17 points in the winning effort.
December 20, 2022 11:35 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
Superior tops Northwestern
Prep
Prep girls basketball: Leopold, defense lead Superior to win at Northwestern
The Spartans clamped down in the second half, holding Tieryn Plasch — the Tigers’ top scorer — to three points and just two shot attempts.
December 17, 2022 11:03 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
Prep Report.jpg
Prep
Prep report: Hunters get back at Spartans
The teams split games on back to back weekends, each winning on the other's rink.
December 17, 2022 10:27 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Mountain Iron-Buhl’s Damian Tapio (21) dives for extra yardage as he is tripped up by Wheaton-Herman-Norcross’ Andrew Walker-Hannemann (1)
Prep
2022 Duluth News Tribune All-Area Football Team
The team includes three representatives from Mountain Iron-Buhl's IX-Man state championship team as well as Duluth East's Austan Orvedahl and Duluth Denfeld's Dashawn Moore.
December 17, 2022 06:02 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports