Sports Prep

Prep report: Sjostrand, Rapids surprise second-seeded Cadets

Grand Rapids moves to face Mahtomedi in the state baseball semifinals, marking the third straight year the teams have met.

Player looks at ball after he hit it.
Grand Rapids’ Kyle Henke (19) watches his hit sail into the outfield in the third inning of their game with Duluth East at Wade Stadium in Duluth on Thursday morning, April 27.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
By Staff reports
Today at 10:29 PM

JORDAN, Minn. — Grand Rapids pitcher Easton Sjostrand spun a gem of a performance in the Class AAA state quarterfinals, blanking second-seeded St. Thomas Academy on three hits for a complete-game shutout as his Thunderhawks advanced with a 5-0 win at the Mini-Met.

Pitcher fields ball.
Grand Rapids pitcher Easton Sjostrend (2) fields a hit in the fifth inning of the game with Duluth East at Wade Stadium in Duluth on Thursday morning, April 27, 2023.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Rapids, which was unseeded, has now won a main-bracket game in three consecutive state tournaments after finishing second in 2021 and fourth in 2022. The Thunderhawks will face Mahtomedi, who they played in the 2021 championship game and the 2022 quarterfinals, in a state semifinal Wednesday at noon.

Sjostrand didn't allow a runner past second base and permitted the Cadets just three singles.

The game didn't get comfortable until late, as two Rapids runs in the third inning on a bases-loaded hit by pitch of Kyler Miller and a Kyle Henke sacrifice fly served as the game's only scoring until three consecutive two-out RBI singles in the top of the seventh inning from Henke, Dominic Broberg and Sjostrand.

Miller was the only player for either team with multiple hits, going 2-for-3.

The winner of Wednesday's semifinal will meet either No. 1 New Prague or No. 4 Monticello for the state championship on Friday at CHS Field in St. Paul.

GOLF

Lumberjacks third after day one of state golf

Cloquet's bid for a second state boys golf championship in three years will come from behind, as the Lumberjacks find themselves 15 shots off the lead after the first of two rounds in the Class AA state meet taking place at Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan on Tuesday.

Holy Family Catholic, which last won in 2019, posted a combined score of 295, with Totino-Grace four shots behind.

Luke Ashbrook of Kimball Area leads the individual pack after the senior carded a 2-under 70 in the first round. Christopher Zhao of Blake School is a shot behind, with Cloquet senior Karson Patten four shots behind Ashbrook in a tie for 12th.

Hermantown junior Holdyn Evjen shot 75 and stands tied for 17th, while Karson Young of Cloquet (77) and Anders Gunelson of Cloquet (79) also broke 80.

In the girls' meet, Rock Ridge freshman Emma Berg is tied for 37th after a first-round 87. The Wolverines team is eighth with a total of 391.

In Class A at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker, Minnesota, Duluth Marshall junior Lance Koski shot a first-round 86 for a tie for 52nd.

The story was edited at 10:51 p.m. to correct a photo caption. It was originally posted at 10:29 p.m. The News Tribune regrets the error.

high school boys play baseball
Prep
Prep baseball: Esko’s Cale Haugen saves ‘best game for last’
The Eskomos senior had 12 strikeouts in a complete-game shutout in the Class AA quarterfinal Tuesday.
Player covers face after loss.
Prep
Prep softball: Superior falls in state championship game
Spartans pitcher Haley Zembo held Kaukauna in check for most of the game, but the Spartans couldn’t put together enough hits.
June 10, 2023 08:35 PM
high school boys play baseball
Prep
Prep report: Esko, South Ridge top seeds for state baseball
Tournament play takes place Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.
June 10, 2023 08:01 PM
Player celebrates a triple.
Prep
Prep softball: Avery Visger’s three hits lead Superior into state championship game
The Spartans will face the winners of Kaukauna and Oak Creek in the state championship at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Madison.
June 09, 2023 10:27 PM

By Staff reports
