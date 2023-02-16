Prep report: Sjodin scores 1,000th point for Wrenshall

Janae Sjodin of Wrenshall joined the sizable ranks of Northland basketball players to make a milestone basket on Wednesday night when she scored her 1,000th point for the Wrens, albeit in a 54-51 home loss to Silver Bay.

Sjodin needed 21 points to reach the mark and achieved it with a late jumper en route to 24 points and 12 rebounds.

Laura Rubesh added a double-double of her own for Wrenshall: 10 points and 17 boards.

Danika Thompson, herself just one day removed from becoming William Kelley High School's leading scorer, scored 24 points for the Mariners, while Madison Ollman had 14. Silver Bay overcame a 25-21 halftime deficit.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Duluth Denfeld 112, Duluth Marshall 49

The Hunters had an offensive explosion up the hill, as Ethan Starstead and Marnaries Ferguson scored 22 points apiece in a lopsided win.

The Hunters led 55-33 at the half, at which point Marshall lost contact. Kareem Pulliam kicked in 18 points and Aiden Altona 17 for Denfeld (11-12).

Brooks Johnson scored 26 points for the Hilltoppers (2-18).