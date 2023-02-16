99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Prep report: Sjodin scores 1,000th point for Wrenshall

However, the team honors went to Silver Bay in a close one.

Three girls basketball players standing for a posed picture, with the two on the outsides holding signs celebrating the 1,000th career point, scored by the girl in the center.
Wrenshall's Janae Sjodin, center, poses with senior teammates Katie Line, left, and Frenchie Klimek after Wednesday's home game vs. Silver Bay in which Sjodin scored her 1,000th career point.
Photo courtesy of Emma Grover
By Staff reports
February 16, 2023 12:01 AM

Janae Sjodin of Wrenshall joined the sizable ranks of Northland basketball players to make a milestone basket on Wednesday night when she scored her 1,000th point for the Wrens, albeit in a 54-51 home loss to Silver Bay.

Sjodin needed 21 points to reach the mark and achieved it with a late jumper en route to 24 points and 12 rebounds.

Laura Rubesh added a double-double of her own for Wrenshall: 10 points and 17 boards.

Danika Thompson, herself just one day removed from becoming William Kelley High School's leading scorer, scored 24 points for the Mariners, while Madison Ollman had 14. Silver Bay overcame a 25-21 halftime deficit.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Duluth Denfeld 112, Duluth Marshall 49

The Hunters had an offensive explosion up the hill, as Ethan Starstead and Marnaries Ferguson scored 22 points apiece in a lopsided win.

The Hunters led 55-33 at the half, at which point Marshall lost contact. Kareem Pulliam kicked in 18 points and Aiden Altona 17 for Denfeld (11-12).

Brooks Johnson scored 26 points for the Hilltoppers (2-18).

Hibbing/Chisholm and Rock Ridge play hockey at the Iron Trail Motors Event Center in Virginia.
Prep
Prep boys hockey: Rock Ridge survives late surge from Hibbing/Chisholm
A late penalty gave the Bluejackets a two-man advantage over the final 90 seconds of play.
Skater in white uniform knocks puck into net past goalie in dark uniform.
Prep
Prep report: Superior opens playoff run with scoring rampage
The Spartans will host Marshfield on Thursday night.
February 14, 2023 10:43 PM
Duluth East’s Brennan Meyer (10) slips past the Superior defense as he looks to make a pass
Prep
Prep Report: Greyhounds’ Meyer scores 17 in win over Blaine
East is 16-5 on the season.
February 13, 2023 10:36 PM
Jordan Zubich picks Tarheels.
Prep
Prep girls basketball: MIB’s Jordan Zubich picks the Tar Heels
The Rangers junior said things “just felt organic” when she visited the North Carolina campus in Chapel Hill.
February 12, 2023 03:22 PM

By Staff reports
