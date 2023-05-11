99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Prep report: Ross dealing as Rails win at home

The Proctor pitcher struck out eight and allowed only two hits.

Prep Report.jpg
Prep report
By Staff reports
Today at 10:23 PM

Proctor pitcher Tanner Ross blanked International Falls on two hits in a complete game as the Rails won 8-0 behind him on Wednesday, May 10 at Terry Egerdahl Field.

Ross struck out eight and walked two for his first win of the season.

A.J. Reyelts went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs to lead Proctor's offensive attack, while Wyatt Mineheine had a pair of doubles and Ian Gilles homered for the Rails, who are 6-4 going into a home game vs. Aitkin on Thursday.

Anoka 2, Duluth East 0

Duluth East senior Charlie Sutherland allowed just three hits and two runs, but that was all Anoka needed to take a 2-0 win Wednesday.

Sutherland was also 2-for-3 at the plate, but the Greyhounds couldn’t push a run across the plate against Anoka’s Parker Nedland.

Nedland allowed four hits and struck out six for the Tornadoes.

Grand Rapids 7-5, Duluth Denfeld 1-4

Grand Rapids senior Kyle Henke was 2-for-2 with three RBIs in the Thunderhawks' 7-1 win over Duluth Denfeld Wednesday.

The Hawks scored six runs in the first two innings and cruised to the win.

Caleb Gunderson allowed three hits and one run over seven innings and struck out four for Grand Rapids.

Owen Hindermann had the lone RBI for the Hunters.

The Thunderhawks then edged the Hunters 5-4 in the finale.

Two Harbors 3, Moose Lake/Willow River 2

Two Harbors’ Thor Tokvam allowed just two hits and two runs and struck out 12 in a 3-2 win over Moose Lake/Willow River Wednesday.

Tokvam and Anthony Lemke each had two hits and an RBI in the win.

Layne Radzak hit a two-run home run in the first inning, but the Agates would score two in the sixth and another in the seventh to get the win.

SOFTBALL

Cloquet 1, Hermantown 0

Cloquet’s Lilly Witte drove Morgan Olesiak home in the bottom of the first inning to put Cloquet up by a run and that was all sophomore Allie Jones needed.

Jones allowed three hits over seven innings and struck out eight in the Lumberjacks’ 1-0 win over Hermantown Wednesday.

Hawks’ senior Natalie Vitek allowed just one hit and also struck out eight in the loss.

Rock Ridge 18, Two Harbors 0

Ayla Troutwine homered and drove in six runs in a huge 3-for-4 day on Wednesday in Two Harbors.

The Wolverines rapped out 16 hits, with Matti Seppi, Alex Flannigan, Marissa Anderson and Zoey Thyen adding two apiece.

Lydia Delich allowed just two hits in the four-inning game for Rock Ridge.

GIRLS LACROSSE

St. Paul/Two Rivers 18, Duluth Marshall 6

The Hilltoppers marked a season-high for goals in a game but fell on the road.

Sophomore Nina Thorson and eighth-grader Ella Hron scored two goals apiece and goaltender Ada Burrows, an eighth-grader, made 13 saves.

PREP SCOREBOARD

BASEBALL

Proctor 8, International Falls 0

Esko 18, Two Harbors 1

Grand Rapids 7-5, Duluth Denfeld 1-4

Two Harbors 3, Moose Lake/Willow River 2

GIRLS LACROSSE

St. Paul/Two Rivers 18, Duluth Marshall 6

Grand Rapids/Greenway 12, Brainerd 8

SOFTBALL

Mountain Iron-Buhl 24, Littlefork-Big Falls 6

International Falls 5, Mountain Iron-Buhl 4

Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 14, South Ridge 4

Rock Ridge 18, Two Harbors 0

high school boys playing lacrosse
Prep
Prep report: Despite ‘good ball,’ Wolfpack falls to Chisago Lakes
Duluth stands 5-3 just past the halfway point of the regular season.
3348835+09mar16_0204.jpg
Prep
Prep boys basketball: Former Esko, Carlton coach Mike Devney headed to Hall of Fame
After more than 40 years in coaching, Devney will be inducted into the Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame at a ceremony in October.
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
Player hits ball.
Prep
Prep report: Hermantown boys tennis sweeps Superior
No. 1 doubles was decided by a razor thin margin with two tiebreaks over three sets.
May 08, 2023 11:13 PM
Pitcher throws ball.
Prep
Prep baseball: Superior's Nathan Maki holds Northwood/Solon Springs to one hit in Spartan victory
The Spartans senior was the recipient of the “Leo Leader” chain for the game’s most valuable player.
May 08, 2023 09:42 PM

By Staff reports
