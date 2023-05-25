99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Prep report: Rock Ridge batters bounce back

Wolverine hitters pounded out 11 hits over five innings in a win over Deer River.

high school boys play baseball
Jaden Lang (26) of Rock Ridge pitches the ball against Deer River at Frandsen Bank & Trust Field on Wednesday in Virginia. Lang threw a no-hitter and a complete game.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
Today at 10:59 PM

VIRGINIA — Rock Ridge’s Griffin Dosan hit a double all three times he came to the plate and collected three RBIs in a five-inning, 16-0 win over Deer River Wednesday.

Not to be outdone, the Wolverines' Dylan Hedley was 4-for-4 with seven RBIs in the win as the Wolverines collected 11 hits against the Warriors, just a day after getting shut out 5-0 by Pequot Lakes.

“Yesterday they were swinging at balls and taking strikes — it was contagious,” Rock Ridge coach Jamie Lindseth said. “The whole lineup, we were not having good at bats. I don’t think we were seeing the ball really well, we were pressing a little bit.”

The Wolverines left 13 batters on base and runners were in scoring position in every inning, according to Lindseth. Pequot Lakes pitcher Grant Loge has been throwing well recently. Loge held hot-hitting Esko, the No. 2 AA team in Minnesota, to just two hits last week. Loge allowed six hits over six and a third innings and struck out seven in the win over Rock Ridge Tuesday.

high school athletes play baseball
Prep
Prep baseball: Esko batters ‘capitalize’ on opportunities ‘large or small’
After seven straight games scoring at least 10 runs, the Eskomos had to eke out a win over Pequot Lakes.
May 19, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb

“I was in a little bit of a slump, so I just shortened everything up,” Dosan said. “I changed my approach at the plate a little bit, I just kept it simple, quit thinking and just saw the ball and hit the ball. That’s pretty much it. My teammates were really supportive today, we had a lot of energy and we were all hitting the ball. It kind of rubbed off on me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Thursday, the Wolverines will travel to Pine City for the regular season finale, a game that will have seeding implications in the Section 7AA tournament that begins next week. The Wolverines’ section is among the toughest in Minnesota with Esko and eighth-ranked Duluth Marshall both looking for spots in the state tournament.

“Top to bottom, they all had really productive at-bats today, which was really nice to see — nice to see some smile and some things working,” Lindseth said. “Yesterday, we were hitting everything at people, which is frustrating, but you can’t control that. You’ve just got to keep swinging, you’ve got to have a plan and today they really did. I hope this carries into to tomorrow and into next week and the playoffs.”

Pitcher Jaden Lang threw five innings of no-hit baseball, striking out seven and walking two in the win for Rock Ridge.

Rock Ridge will play at Pine City at 1 p.m. Thursday.

high school boys play baseball
Griffin Dosan (10) of Rock Ridge hits the ball against Deer River at Frandsen Bank & Trust Field on Wednesday in Virginia.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Duluth Marshall 6, Hibbing 2

The Hilltoppers grabbed a fourth consecutive victory on a frigid afternoon on the Iron Range, chipping out a lead with single runs in three of the first four innings.

The Hilltoppers finished off the game by scoring three times in the fifth inning, all of them the result of Bluejackets errors.

Carter Boos, Owen Marsolek, Tanner Carlson had two hits apiece.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marsolek started and threw six shutout innings on two hits with 14 strikeouts and two walks. The Bluejackets put two unearned runs across in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Hermantown 4, Duluth East 3

The Hawks won on the road in the first two meetings between the teams.

This one, played down the hill at East, was decided by Hermantown’s three-run fourth. Carter Pietrusa’s ground ball was mishandled, leading to the first run on the inning. Charlie Marchand singled in another run before Pietrusa came in on a double steal of home.

Hermantown earned its win despite achieving only three hits, one of them a double by Jimmy Bartsch.

The Greyhounds rallied with single runs in the fourth and sixth innings, then made it a one-run game on Lukas Niska’s RBI double. Niska advanced to third as the tying run, but was stranded when Cruz Runyan got a fly out to end the game.

Runyan earned the complete-game victory, allowing three runs (one earned) on six hits. He struck out six and walked one.

Dylan Cole had a pair of hits for East, as Charlie Sutherland took the loss after allowing four runs (two earned) on three hits in six innings. He struck out eight and walked four.

Cloquet 14, Moose Lake/Willow River 0

Three Cloquet hurlers combined on a five-inning no-hitter in Moose Lake.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lumberjacks scored 10 times in the third inning to break things wide open, with Kollin Bonneville finishing 3-for-3 with two RBIs.

SOFTBALL

Hermantown 9, Grand Rapids 3

Natalie Vitek struck out 10 Thunderhawks as Hermantown took care of business in its Section 7AAA playoff opener.

The third-seeded Hawks got seven strong innings from their pitcher, as Vitek allowed two runs on three hits and walked three.

Offensively, Lindsey Ewer drove in three runs and Mikayla Sweeney had a pair of hits.

For Rapids, Lindsay Tulla had a pair of hits.

Hermantown, the third seed, will face North Branch, which no-hit Duluth Denfeld in a 10-0 win, on Saturday in a winner’s bracket game at Braun Park in Cloquet.

Cloquet 3, Hibbing 1

The Lumberjacks grabbed a road win and sent Hibbing into the elimination bracket, scoring a pair of runs in the top of the seventh inning.

Blythe Proulx’s liner was mishandled, driving in Allie Jones for the go-ahead run before Morgan Olesiak’s RBI single scored Araya Kiminski.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jones worked around a one-out single to finish off the win, and allowed one Hibbing run on three hits.

Cloquet will meet top-seeded Chisago Lakes, which had a bye, in one winner’s bracket game on Saturday at noon in Cloquet.

Aune Boben had a single and took the loss for Hibbing, allowing three runs, all unearned, on five hits in a complete game.

PREP SCOREBOARD

BASEBALL

Two Harbors 16, Cook County 13

Duluth Marshall 6, Hibbing 2

Hermantown 4, Duluth East 3

Cloquet 14, Moose Lake/Willow River 0

Rock Ridge 16, Deer River 0

BOYS LACROSSE

Duluth 15, Bloomington Kennedy/Burnsville 1

SOFTBALL

Section 7AAAA

Blaine 16, Duluth East 5

Section 7AAA

Cloquet 3, Hibbing 1

Hermantown 9, Grand Rapids 3

North Branch 11, Duluth Denfeld 0

high school boys play baseball
John Kendall (9) of Rock Ridge safely slides into third base against Preston Reed (1) of Deer River at Frandsen Bank &amp; Trust Field on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Virginia.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
high school girls play lacrosse
Prep
Prep report: Wolfpack girls zapped by Lightning
Sophomore attacker Ryleigh Sherlock scored five times for Grand Rapids/Greenway.
Pitcher throws a pitch.
Prep
Prep softball: Northwestern’s Ellie Peterson is ‘dominant’ pitcher and a ‘force at the plate’
The Tigers sophomore has an ERA of 0.75 and 238 strikeouts, while also batting .516 with 28 RBIs.
May 23, 2023 10:38 PM
Player kicks ball up field.
Prep
Prep report: Spartans fall to Barron on soccer field
In prep baseball, Hermantown and Proctor went 17 innings before the Hawks prevailed 11-10.
May 22, 2023 11:07 PM
high school boys play baseball
Prep
Prep report: Spartans, Hunters drop baseball doubleheaders
Green Eagles take two from Washburn
May 20, 2023 09:39 PM

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Prep baseball
Prep
Prep baseball: No. 2-ranked Esko continues pitching excellence with win over Cloquet
May 23, 2023 09:42 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
Softball action.
Prep
Prep report: Proctor’s Sami Shelton hits six RBIs in bounce-back win
May 19, 2023 10:37 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
high school athletes play baseball
Prep
Prep baseball: Esko batters ‘capitalize’ on opportunities ‘large or small’
May 19, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
DSC01562.JPG
Minnesota
Amid fanfare at Capitol, Walz signs major pieces of $72 billion budget into law
May 24, 2023 05:31 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Gavel(1).jpg
Local
Midway Township man accused of decades-old child sexual abuse
May 24, 2023 05:02 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
M101 May 21 2023 Eliot Herman single color S ANNO v2.jpg
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: Supergiant star in Pinwheel Galaxy goes supernova!
May 24, 2023 04:41 PM
 · 
By  Bob King
college men play ice hockey
Bulldogs Hockey
Bulldog hockey notebook: Loheit to captain Bulldogs in 2023-24
May 24, 2023 04:29 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens