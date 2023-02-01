Prep report: Raye, Spartans take down 'Hounds

Emma Raye and Superior girls basketball took down Duluth East one point at a time on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Duluth.

Raye scored 27 points in the Spartans’ 83-46 victory and went 15-for-15 from the free-throw line. The Greyhounds sent Raye to the line repeatedly in the first half, where she scored her first six points and 11 of her first 13 en route to a first-half total of 19. Superior outscored East 45-30 in the first half, finishing the period on a 15-2 run, then hit the afterburner in the second half, outscoring East by more than a 2-to-1 margin.

Savannah Leopold and Eva Peterson kicked in 13 points apiece for Superior, now 18-1, winners of 16 straight, and entering the Wisconsin Division 1 state rankings at No. 10 on Tuesday for the first time this season.

Duluth East (11-8) got 22 points from Ashlynne Guenther but the Spartans didn’t allow anyone else into double figures and only five other Greyhounds scored.

Superior’s Kloe Zentkowski (13) beats Duluth East’s Sydney Zwak (31) to the hoop for a bucket in the first half of the game at East on Tuesday evening, Jan. 31. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Duluth Marshall 84, Cherry 50

The Hilltoppers had it going from the outside on Tuesday night in Iron. Six players had multiple 3-pointers and a team total of 15 was more than enough for the win.

Regan Juenemann made the most 3’s, four, and scored 16 points, though Anna Saari took leading scorer honors with 18 points and a pair of triples. Marshall (11-7) scored 56 points in the first half.

Jillian Sajdak paced the Tigers (6-12) with 13 points.

Floodwood 62, Cook County 33

Kenzie Kiminski outscored the Vikings by herself, scoring 34 points for the Polar Bears in a big win at Grand Marais on Tuesday.

Greenway 62, Wrenshall 31

Seventeen points from Klara Finke and 14 from Chloe Hansen allowed the Raiders to easily fend off a double-double of 19 points and 10 boards from the Wrens’ Janae Sjodin.

Cromwell-Wright 70, Two Harbors 51

The Cardinals pulled away with 40 points in the second half for the road victory.

Isabella Anderson scored 19 points and Sascha Korpela 18 for Cromwell-Wright (15-4).

Two Harbors (7-10) got a game-high 26 points from Karly Holm.

Northwestern 73, Hayward 55

Gabby Risley and Shayna Wick scored 16 points apiece as the Tigers took down the Hurricanes on Tuesday night in Hayward.

Tieryn Plasch added 13 as the Tigers, 14-5, extended their win streak to a season-long five games.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Esko 72, Hermantown 67

A 34-point night from Koi Perich helped decide a matchup of top teams from Sections 7AA and 7AAA in the Eskomos’ favor on Tuesday night in Esko.

The Eskomos, 12-2 and ranked 10th in Class AA, overcame a 46-38 halftime deficit and were down 13-0 out of the gate, yet slowed the Hawks’ offense down to just 21 second-half points. Hermantown entered Tuesday as the No. 8 team in AAA.

Abe Soumis scored 22 points to lead the Hawks (12-4), who have lost back-to-back games for the first time this season. Blake Schmitz added 17.

Duluth Denfeld 69, Moose Lake/Willow River 64

MarNaries Ferguson scored 34 points as the Hunters held on for a road win in Moose Lake on Tuesday.

The Hunters held an 11-point edge at halftime.

DaShawn Moore added 15 for Denfeld (8-11).

The Rebels (11-7) got 20 points from Nolan Nelson and 18 from Adam Neumann.

Barnum 68, Ogilvie 40

Hayden Charboneau knocked down four threes and scored a game-high 23 points as the Bombers bounced back from a tough loss to Esko on Friday night with a 28-point home win.

Layne Wickstrom kicked in 18 points for Barnum, now 11-6.

Two Harbors 70, Cromwell-Wright 35

The Agates clamped down defensively, not allowing the Cardinals to score 20 points in either half of a confident home win.

The offensive effort was well-balanced for Two Harbors (13-2), as Ethan Bopp and Trent Gomez led the way with 15 points apiece. Isiah Hietala added 13.

Brady Dahl’s 11 led Cromwell-Wright (9-6).

Cherry 85, Chisholm 53

The Tigers had four scorers in double figures putting away the Bluestreaks in Chisholm on Tuesday night.

Noah Sundquist led the way with 23 points and five assists, while Isaac Asuma notched 19 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

Cherry (13-3) is No. 3 in Class A in the most recent statewide rankings.

Northwestern 79, Spooner 31

The Tigers made it nine straight wins on Tuesday with a comfortable win at Spooner.

Cole Lahti’s 24 points led all scorers, and Northwestern had a lot of them: 12 players made it into the scorebook and the team combined for 10 3-pointers.

Jase Nelson added 15 for Northwestern (14-1, 11-0 Heart O’North).

BOYS HOCKEY

Duluth East 7, Centennial 4

The red goal light got a workout on Tuesday night in a doubleheader at Essentia Duluth Heritage Center.

East led off the twinbill with its fifth consecutive victory, marking their longest winning streak of the season. The Greyhounds have scored at least seven times in each of their last four games and in eight games total this season.

The teams went to the third period tied and exchanged goals early in the third period, but Makoto Sudoh scored the eventual go-ahead goal at 3:41 of the frame, the second of five from East in those 17 minutes.

Wyatt Peterson made it 5-3 with 5:04 to play, and though Harper Searles pulled a goal back for Centennial, Grant Winkler re-established the two-goal lead 71 seconds later and Cole Christian finished off his second hat trick in as many games into an empty net in the last minute of play.

Winkler finished with a goal and two assists and both Thomas Gunderson and Henry Murray had three-assist games for East, which put 40 shots on the Cougars’ net.

Kole Konstedt stopped 28 shots for East (13-6-1).

Duluth Denfeld 6, Greenway 0

Kaden Postal notched a natural hat trick, then later tacked on a fourth goal for the Hunters as they blanked the Raiders in the late game at the Heritage Center.

Andy Larson had a big part in Postal’s hat trick, recording three assists in addition to scoring Denfeld’s other two goals.

The Hunters (11-10-1) held a 44-9 advantage in shots on goal in winning their regular-season home finale and busting a five-game losing streak in which they had scored a combined five goals.

North Shore 7, Ashland 5

The Storm scored five times in the second period to take control on Tuesday night at the Bay Area Civic Center.

Jake Stadler did much of the damage, tallying four goals for North Shore and adding an assist. Ayden Althaus did much of the playmaking, accumulating a goal and three helpers.

Zach Bentler kept the Storm in front, making 31 saves to compensate for a 36-24 Ashland shot advantage.

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 5, Forest Lake 2

Dayne Painovich bagged a pair of goals as the Lumberjacks made it three wins in a row on Tuesday night at Northwoods Credit Union Arena.

Goals from Ryan Jones and Patrick Dunaiski staked CEC to a 2-0 lead after a period. Lucas Kiel of the Rangers made it 2-1 in the first minute of the second period, but Painovich scored twice surrounding a Noah Knutson tally to give the hosts an insurmountable lead.

Andrew Saxe made 21 saves for the Lumberjacks (12-6-1).

Proctor 5, Pine City Area 2

The Rails took a 3-0 lead through two periods and fought off a Pine City comeback for the victory.

Proctor (9-10) got its five goals from five scorers, but Wyatt Meineheine added two assists to his ledger for a three-point night, while Tanner Ross, Dylan Davidson and Brett Barlam added assists to their goals.

A.J. Reyelts made 25 saves.

Moose Lake Area 6, WSFLG 0

The Rebels controlled play at the Riverside Arena, scoring four times in the second period and outshooting their opponents 47-17.

Peter Knezevich and Gavin Mlaskoch scored two goals apiece, while Jordan Bird had a goal and three assists.

Eli Gilbertson posted the shutout, making 17 saves.

Superior’s Eva Peterson (23) shoots a jumper over the Duluth East defense in the first half of the game at East on Tuesday evening. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Duluth East’s Ashlynne Guenther (5) tries to get past the pressure put on by Superior’s Ava Stratton (24) in the first half of the game at East on Tuesday evening. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram