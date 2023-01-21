Prep report: Rauner's late goal nets CEC hockey a wacky 8-8 tie

Lucas Rauner scored with 1.3 seconds remaining in regulation to tie the game at 8 on a wacky evening for Cloquet-Esko-Carlton and Holy Angels in boys hockey at Northwoods Credit Union Arena.

The Lumberjacks found themselves in need of a goal after coughing up a 6-4 advantage in the third period. Cole Painovich tied it at 7 with 2:51 to play with his second score of the game, only for the Stars to score once more 34 seconds later.

In the overtime period, CEC had a 9-1 advantage in shots on goal but none of them went in.

Henry Lechner had a hat trick in the first period and added a fourth goal later on for Holy Angels.

Rauner finished with a goal and two assists, while Bobby Thornton scored his first two varsity goals for CEC.

Luke Marsalek made 33 saves for Holy Angels, while Caden Kubis stopped 17 shots for CEC (9-6-1).

Superior 6, Baldwin-Woodville 1

Carson Gotelaere notched a hat trick for the Spartans in a confident home win at Wessman Arena.

Gotelaere assisted Cainen Raivala in second during the second period, while Brayden Severin and Caden Lia added tallies late.

East Grand Forks 5, Duluth Denfeld 1

Kaden Postal scored for the Hunters in the first period but the Green Wave scored four unanswered goals and controlled play by a 46-16 shots-on-goal margin, 26-6 over the last two periods.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Andover 7, Grand Rapids/Greenway 2

The Huskies flexed their muscles in a meeting of Section 7AA contenders.

Ella Boerger had two goals and two assists for Andover, which held GRG’s Mercury Bischoff out of the scorebook for only the third time this season.

Kylie DeBay and Mira Rajala had the goals for GRG, which was outshot 43-14.

North Shore 3, Princeton 0

Hope Ernest scored a pair of goals as the Storm got a road win.

North Shore goalie Harper Powell made 12 stops to earn her fourth shutout of the season.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Esko 89, Moose Lake/Willow River 59

Carter Zezulka took over the lead role in the Eskomos’ offense, racking up a game-high 22 as the Eskomos rolled to victory.

Makoi Perich added 18 points and Braedyn Male 16 for Esko, which led 46-20 at the break.

MLWR got a team-best 18 points from Adam Neumann.

Northwestern 81, Cumberland 71

The Tigers got a vital road win between two teams at the top of the Heart O’North standings on Friday night in Cumberland, Wisconsin.

The visitors took the initiative early, leading by as many as 19 points and 45-32 at halftime before riding their lead to the finish.

Cole Lahti posted a double-double of 21 points and 10 rebounds, while Jase Nelson scored 18 and both Bryce Oswskey and Grady Gustafson added 10 for the Tigers (11-1, 8-0 HON).

Two Harbors 88, Barnum 55

Trent Gomez drilled 10 3-pointers and blazed to 35 points as the Agates drilled the Bombers.

Three others scored in double figures for Two Harbors led by 12 from Isiah Hietala.

For Barnum, Hayden Charboneau had a team-best 18 points.

Carlton 70, Floodwood 53

Luuke Korpela dropped 32 points for the Bulldogs as they broke open a tight game with 42 second-half points.

Justin Spindler paced the Polar Bears with four 3-pointers and 22 points.

Solon Springs 74, Mellen 40

Solon Springs broke through a slow-paced first half and steady expanded its 14-point halftime lead after the break.

Isaiah Kastern finished with a game-high 22 points, while Dylan Taggart and Owen Smith scored 12 each as the Eagles got to 12-1, 9-0 in the Indianhead Conference.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cloquet 61, Two Harbors 31

The Lumberjacks kept the Agates and top scorer Karly Holm under control all night, holding their visitors to less than 20 points in both halves of a comfortable victory.

Holm still got her buckets, scoring 20 to lead all scorers, but only three other players got in the points column for the Agates (5-9).

Cloquet (12-3) had a balanced performance led by 15 from Ava Carlson and 14 from Alexa Snesrud.

