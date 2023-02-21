99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, February 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Prep report: Rangers win potential 7A final preview

The teams are No. 1 and 2 in Section 7A according to the most recent Quality Results Formula computer rankings.

Prep Report.jpg
Prep report
By Staff reports
February 20, 2023 11:09 PM

In a potential Section 7A girls basketball final preview, Mountain Iron-Buhl made a statement with depth on Monday, Feb. 20 in Mountain Iron.

The No. 1-ranked Rangers took a 20-point lead into the half and finished off a 69-47 win over Cromwell-Wright.

Rather than one or two players, the Rangers offense got contributions from several, led by a season-high 19 points from Anna Neyens. Jordan Zubich added 17, Hali Savela 15 and Sage Ganyo 10.

MI-B (21-3) has won 13 straight games. Cromwell-Wright, which is ranked No. 13 in the most recent Minnesota Basketball News poll, fell to 20-5.

Pine City 77, Cloquet 63

The Lumberjacks fell behind in the first half and couldn't get back on terms, losing on the road.

ADVERTISEMENT

Karly Jusczak led all scorers with 25 for Pine City, ranked No. 18 statewide in Class AA. The hosts led 45-33 at halftime and stayed in front with help from 24 points from Kloey Lind and 21 from Sophie Lahti.

For Cloquet, Ava Carlson scored 17 points and three others (Kiley Issendorf 13, Quinn Danielson 11, Lauren Hughes 10) scored in double figures. The Lumberjacks fell to 15-10 overall.

Esko 62, Princeton 42

Kyra Johnson poured in 21 points as the Eskomos claimed victory in their last home game of the regular season.

Esko (14-9) is scheduled to finish with tough road tests at Grand Rapids (Tuesday) and Duluth Marshall (Thursday).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Mountain Iron-Buhl 84, Cromwell-Wright 59

A huge night from MIB's Asher Zubich was decisive as the Rangers won at home.

Zubich had 41 points on 14-of-16 shooting, including four 3-pointers. He also pulled down six rebounds and added four assists.

Josh Holmes added 15 points for the Rangers, 16-7 and winners of seven straight.

The Cardinals fell to 10-12.

ADVERTISEMENT

PREP SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fond du Lac Ojibwe 94, Floodwood 45

Mountain Iron-Buhl 84, Cromwell-Wright 59

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mountain Iron-Buhl 69, Cromwell-Wright 47

Pine City 77, Cloquet 63

Esko 62, Princeton 42

Carlton 44, Hill City/Northland 38

Pillager 72, Moose Lake/Willow River 45

High school basketball player holds basketball under right arm as he leans on railing above his teammates practicing below.
Prep
Prep boys basketball: Wins are the focus even as Two Harbors’ Trent Gomez breaks scoring record
The senior point guard is averaging more than 24 points per game and the Agates are in the midst of their best season in nearly 30 years.
hurleysolon.jpg
Prep
Prep report: Solon Springs, Northwestern clinch conference titles
The Eagles grinded out a 46-39 win at Hurley to go to 17-0 in Indianhead Conference play.
February 17, 2023 11:12 PM
High School girl in white uniform splits two defenders in blue as she shoots a scoop shot.
Prep
Prep girls basketball: Grand Rapids' Taryn Hamling finds shot in second half to down Superior
After their first loss since Dec. 3, the Spartans “plan” to go on another run, according to coach Dave Kontny.
February 16, 2023 10:59 PM
Player in white scores on goalie in black.
Prep
Prep report: Spartans stroll into boys hockey sectionals
Superior has won its first two playoff games by a combined 21-0.
February 16, 2023 10:51 PM

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
high school girls play ice hockey
Prep
Prep report: Proctor/Hermantown seeded second in state girls hockey
February 18, 2023 09:30 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
The Minnesota girls Nordic championship comes down to the final stages.
Prep
Prep Nordic skiing: State championships point north for Duluth East
February 16, 2023 08:04 PM
 · 
By  Jon Nowacki
Three girls basketball players standing for a posed picture, with the two on the outsides holding signs celebrating the 1,000th career point, scored by the girl in the center.
Prep
Prep report: Sjodin scores 1,000th point for Wrenshall
February 16, 2023 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports