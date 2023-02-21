Prep report: Rangers win potential 7A final preview

In a potential Section 7A girls basketball final preview, Mountain Iron-Buhl made a statement with depth on Monday, Feb. 20 in Mountain Iron.

The No. 1-ranked Rangers took a 20-point lead into the half and finished off a 69-47 win over Cromwell-Wright.

Rather than one or two players, the Rangers offense got contributions from several, led by a season-high 19 points from Anna Neyens. Jordan Zubich added 17, Hali Savela 15 and Sage Ganyo 10.

MI-B (21-3) has won 13 straight games. Cromwell-Wright, which is ranked No. 13 in the most recent Minnesota Basketball News poll, fell to 20-5.

Pine City 77, Cloquet 63

The Lumberjacks fell behind in the first half and couldn't get back on terms, losing on the road.

ADVERTISEMENT

Karly Jusczak led all scorers with 25 for Pine City, ranked No. 18 statewide in Class AA. The hosts led 45-33 at halftime and stayed in front with help from 24 points from Kloey Lind and 21 from Sophie Lahti.

For Cloquet, Ava Carlson scored 17 points and three others (Kiley Issendorf 13, Quinn Danielson 11, Lauren Hughes 10) scored in double figures. The Lumberjacks fell to 15-10 overall.

Esko 62, Princeton 42

Kyra Johnson poured in 21 points as the Eskomos claimed victory in their last home game of the regular season.

Esko (14-9) is scheduled to finish with tough road tests at Grand Rapids (Tuesday) and Duluth Marshall (Thursday).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Mountain Iron-Buhl 84, Cromwell-Wright 59

A huge night from MIB's Asher Zubich was decisive as the Rangers won at home.

Zubich had 41 points on 14-of-16 shooting, including four 3-pointers. He also pulled down six rebounds and added four assists.

Josh Holmes added 15 points for the Rangers, 16-7 and winners of seven straight.

The Cardinals fell to 10-12.

ADVERTISEMENT

PREP SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fond du Lac Ojibwe 94, Floodwood 45

Mountain Iron-Buhl 84, Cromwell-Wright 59

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mountain Iron-Buhl 69, Cromwell-Wright 47

Pine City 77, Cloquet 63

Esko 62, Princeton 42

Carlton 44, Hill City/Northland 38