Sports | Prep
Prep report: Randolph's Cadets take down Greyhounds

A big night for the Cadets' top line sent East to 0-2.

Prep Report.jpg
Prep report
By Staff reports
November 26, 2022 09:23 PM
Mike Randolph's 673rd career coaching win was unique in that it was the first one that came against Duluth East, the program for which he earned the first 671.

A hat trick from the Cadets' Tommy Cronin helped St. Thomas Academy to a 4-1 victory over the Greyhounds in Youth Hockey Hub's The Opener on Saturday, Nov. 26 at the Bloomington Ice Garden.

Randolph had 671 career wins in 32 season behind the bench at East before resigning in the summer of 2021, citing parental pressure and a lack of administrative support while under an administrative investigation. He is the state's active leader in all-time victories, with Saturday's game putting him 32 behind former Rochester Mayo coach Lorne Grosso. He was Trent Eigner's associate head coach in 2021-22 but Eigner's contract was not renewed last summer.

After a scoreless first period on Saturday, Cronin picked a corner to convert a power play chance at 4:10 of the second period for the game's first goal.

East broke through early in the third period as Noah Teng buried his shot from the high slot on the rush from a feed by Cole Christian at 2:14.

Another STA power play turned into another STA power play goal as Cronin found Zach Howard for the eventual game-winner at the 6:50 mark before Cronin all but iced it with a superb individual effort with 3:03 to play, then added an empty netter.

Kole Konstedt made 26 saves for the Greyhounds (0-2), who play at Grand Rapids on Tuesday night. Cody Niesen stopped 24 shots for St. Thomas.

Duluth Denfeld 7, International Falls 1

Andy Larson started off his season with a huge game for the Hunters having a hand in six of their seven goals in a season-opening victory at Essentia Health Duluth Heritage Center.

With Denfeld up 1-0 after a period, Larson scored twice in the second period and assisted on a third goal for a 4-0 lead after 34 minutes.

Matt Wherley got the Broncos on the board before Larson completed his hat trick at 9:53 of the third period.

Kaden Postal finished with two goals and two assists, while Arttu Mollberg had a goal and two assists.

Martin Hoffman made 15 saves for Denfeld, while Tyrel Shoberg stopped 30 shots for International Falls.

South St. Paul 3, Greenway 2

Matthew Hannah and Beau Carlson scored for the Raiders, but the Packers' 2-0 lead after two periods was enough to earn the victory at Hodgins-Berardo Arena.

Notre Dame Academy 8, Superior 0

Brenden Gruber scored twice and the Tritons' defense held the Spartans to 11 shots on goal to stroll to the championship of the annual Red Flint Tournament in Eau Claire on Saturday afternoon.

The Green Bay-based Tritons scored three times in the first period and once in the second before finishing the game off in the third.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Duluth 1, Hastings 0

Gracyn Schipper scored the game's only goal just 28 seconds before overtime as the Northern Stars claimed a road victory in Hastings.

Ella Brisbois made 17 saves for the Northern Stars (2-1-1).

Blaine 4, Grand Rapids/Greenway 3

Blaine broke a pair of ties with a pair of power play goals in the third period to win the championship game of the Lightning's tournament on Saturday at the IRA Civic Center in Grand Rapids.

The Lightning tied the game at 3 on a shorthanded goal from Molly Pierce, only to fall behind 10 seconds later when Kendal Dean scored on the same advantage.

Pierce and Mercury Bischoff had a goal and assist apiece for Grand Rapids/Greenway, which got 16 saves from Samantha Baratto.

In the other game on Saturday at the IRA, White Bear Lake blanked Hibbing/Chisholm 4-0.

Orono 2, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 0

Goals early in the third period from Zoe Lopez and Kali Schmidt allowed the Spartans to break through despite 33 saves from CEC goalie Araya Kiminski. The Lumberjacks had only 11 shots on goal, all of them stopped by goaltender Celia Dahl.

Rock Ridge 4, Sartell/Sauk Rapids 3 (OT)

Makayla Waldron was the overtime heroine with her goal 5:41 into the extra session.

The Wolverines led 2-0 on a pair of Natalie Bergman goals in the first 9:50 but needed an Ayla Troutwine goal with 6:31 to play to send the game to OT.

Nola Kwiatkowski made 47 saves for the Wolverines (3-3).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Holy Angels 49, Grand Rapids 45

The Thunderhawks went 0-2 at the season-opening Thanksgiving Tip-Off at St. Thomas Academy after the Stars edged them in a defensive struggle on Saturday.

Heaven Hamling had 15 points and 11 rebounds for Rapids, but did not make a field goal until well into the second half and was one of several Thunderhawks who struggled in the face of aggressive full-court defense.

Jessika Lofstrom added 13 points and Kyra Giffen nine.

Ella Pritchard led Holy Angels with 14 points in the rematch of a 2021 Class AAA state quarterfinal won by the Stars.

St. Croix Lutheran 61, Mountain Iron-Buhl 59

Six 3-pointers from St. Croix's Laura Hauge outdid six from MI-B's Hali Savela in a close game at the Thanksgiving Tip-Off.

Hauge finished with 26 points and Callie Oakland 20 for St. Croix, while Sage Ganyo added 15 points and Jordan Zubich 11 for the Rangers.

boys hockey player scores goal
Prep
Prep boys hockey: On night of champions, East hockey makes surprising return to form
In a second matchup at Essentia Duluth Heritage Center featuring a reigning state champion on Tuesday night, Hermantown beat Duluth Denfeld 8-1 in a rematch of the Section 7A championship game.
Superior’s Devon Ford (12) gets a shot up over Solon Springs’ Owen Smith (3)
Prep
Prep report: Superior boys sweep back-to-back
Division 5 Solon Springs held its own at Division 1 Superior.
December 20, 2022 10:52 PM
Duluth East tops Duluth Denfeld.
Prep
Prep boys basketball: East’s size too much for Denfeld
The Hunters couldn't match up with Greyhounds big men Patrick Smith and Rocco Paulson.
December 19, 2022 11:51 PM
Prep Report.jpg
Prep
Prep report: Superior boys basketball sees off Ashland
Seven different Spartans made threes, led by Tre Sanigar's six.
December 19, 2022 10:40 PM

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
