Prep report: Rain can’t stop Spartans' romp over Menomonie

SUPERIOR — Rain and cold conditions kept most folks at home Friday afternoon, but it didn’t stop Superior from grabbing a 11-1 five-inning win over Menomonie Friday at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

Junior Haley Zembo allowed two hits and struck out 10 batters, but the constant rain and cold caused control problems for all the pitchers. Zembo walked six batters, but the wet conditions made it hard to grip the ball. What’s more, the wet turf made the pitching circle slick, causing even more errant throws.

“It was definitely cold,” Zembo said. “Gripping the ball was a lot harder. Obviously, control is a big key, but having the defense being me helps a lot.”

While pitching was a struggle, the conditions didn’t hurt the Spartan bats. Seniors Emma Raye and Indigo Fish each had a double, while Raye had three runs scored and Fish drove in two runs.

Mustang pitchers Maci Marlett and Amanda Holzhueter allowed 11 runs and eight hits over four innings, striking out two batters and walking four.

Superior coach Mike Sather said the biggest positive for the Spartans was seeing two different pitchers Friday and simply getting at least one game of the scheduled doubleheader in.

“I’m glad that we were able to play a game, because these games would never have been made up,” Sather said. “We don’t want that, we want to girls to get the full schedule.”

Moose Lake/Willow River 3, Northwestern 2

Sarah Christy had an RBI triple in the first inning for the Rebels, then went to work in the pitcher's circle, allowing just one unearned run and three hits in a complete game in Willow River on Friday, April 28.

Sandra Ribich added a run with an RBI single in the third inning before Maddie Volk's RBI fielder's choice in the fourth.

Jaylynn Tuura, Angela Brinker and Karlee Nichols had the hits for the Tigers.

Cloquet 14, Carlton/Wrenshall 2

Roena Diver hit for the cycle for the Lumberjacks and went on to score four times and drive in six.

Allie Jones was the game's winning pitcher, striking out nine, walking four and allowing five hits.

Jones and Blythe Proulx were both 3-for-4 at the plate.

Frenchie Klimek and Abby Mitchell had two hits each for the Raptors.

Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 12, Mesabi East 0

Miranda Gernander had a huge day offensively, going 4-for-4 with six RBIs for the winners, while Hannah Anderson and Makenna Sobtzak had three hits apiece.

Gernander also did well in the pitching circle, throwing a two-hit shutout and striking out seven.

PREP SCOREBOARD

BASEBALL

Mesabi East 14, International Falls 1

Rock Ridge 6, Moose Lake/Willow River 1

BOYS LACROSSE

Duluth 10, St. Paul/Two Rivers 7

GIRLS LACROSSE

Proctor/Hermantown 19, Duluth Marshall 2

Duluth 10, Coon Rapids 2

SOFTBALL

Hibbing 6, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 5

Rock Ridge 8, Bemidji 1

Bemidji 5, Rock Ridge 4

Cromwell-Wright 23, East Central 4

Superior’s Emma Raye (27) slides safely into home in front of Menomonie catcher Olivia Sample (3) in the first inning of the Spartans' victory in Superior on Friday afternoon, April 28. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Superior’s Keira Corbett celebrates a second-inning double during the Spartans' victory over Menomonie in Superior on Friday afternoon, April 28. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Superior’s Indigo Fish dives safely back into first base in the second inning of the Spartans' victory over Menomonie in Superior on Friday afternoon, April 28. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Superior’s Avery Visger (4) makes a catch in the outfield as rain falls in the third inning of the Spartans' victory over Menomonie in Superior on Friday afternoon, April 28. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram