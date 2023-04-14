99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Thursday, April 13

Sports Prep

Prep report: Rails, Hilltoppers start baseball season with wins

Proctor pitcher Nick Terhaar struck out 12 Mesabi East batters, while Owen Marsolek of Marshall fanned 14 from Aitkin.

By Staff reports
Today at 10:38 PM

Ethan Carter led the Proctor offense out of the gates in their first game of the season a 9-1 win over Mesabi East in Aurora on Thursday, April 13.

Carter was 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Tanner Ross and Nick Terhaae added two hits apiece for the Rails.

Terhaar took the mound for Proctor, allowing just one hit and no runs in five innings. He fanned 12 Giants batters.

Duluth Marshall 10, Aitkin 0

Pitcher Owen Marsolek put the Northland on notice that he’ll be one of the region’s toughest pitchers, as the Hilltoppers sophomore set down 14 Gobblers on strikes in just five innings at Wade Stadium on Thursday night.

Marsolek allowed just one hit as the Hilltoppers rolled to a run-rule victory.

SOFTBALL

Moose Lake/Willow River 19, Cook County 0

The Rebels, coming off a trip to the Class A state championship game, largely picked up where they left off, as Alexis Hoffman pitched them to a four-inning no-hitter on Tuesday in Willow River.

Only an error blemished Hoffman’s outing, which included seven strikeouts.

On the offensive end, five Rebels players had multi-hit games. Megan Hattenberger was 3-for-4 with a triple, stole two bases and drive in three, while Sandra Ribich was 3-for-3 with two RBIs and Hallie Klavu had a single, a triple and drove in four.

BOYS LACROSSE

Chisago Lakes 15, Hermantown/Proctor 5

The lacrosse season got underway for the Stealth, but host Chisago Lakes had the upper hand, with Jake Haseltine recording a hat trick and three other Chisago Lakes players scoring two goals apiece.

PREP SCOREBOARD

BASEBALL

Duluth Marshall 9, Aitkin 0

Chisholm 2, North Woods 1

Proctor 9, Mesabi East 2

Rock Ridge 4, Hibbing 3

BOYS LACROSSE

Chisago Lakes 15, Hermantown/Proctor 5

GIRLS LACROSSE

Forest Lake 13, Grand Rapids/Greenway 12

SOFTBALL

Hibbing 5, Rock Ridge 0

Mountain Iron-Buhl 24, Northeast Range 0

Prep baseball: Rock Ridge opens new fields in style
The Wolverines baseball and softball teams opened their new turf field Thursday with games against Hibbing.
Prep girls basketball: Hamling steps away for once-in-a-lifetime opportunity
While she didn’t rule out a return to the sidelines, the former Thunderhawks coach couldn’t pass up the chance to watch her daughters play together one final season.
March 29, 2023 04:02 PM
Prep basketball: Minnesota sweeps Border Battle for the first time
Duluth East's Jobe Juenemann and Pine City's Sophie Lahti were named the boys and girls MVPs.
March 29, 2023 01:24 PM
Prep girls basketball: Mountain Iron-Buhl goes over the top for first state championship
After jumping out to a 32-15 halftime lead, the Rangers allowed just six points in the second half.
March 18, 2023 01:26 PM

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
