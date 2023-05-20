Prep report: Proctor’s Sami Shelton hits six RBIs in bounce-back win

PROCTOR — Proctor’s Sami Shelton recorded six RBIs, including a walk-off pop-up, to lead the Rails to a 7-6 win over Rush City Friday.

Shelton hit three doubles and drove in all but one of the Rails’ runs.

Proctor's Sami Shelton (24) fires the ball to first base in the second inning of the Rails loss to Superior Wednesday.

Pitcher Maddy Walsh allowed six runs over eight innings and struck out 17 batters in an important win for the Rails.

Proctor had lost its last two games and needed a victory over the Tigers to secure the second seed and a bye in the Section 7AA tournament that starts next week

Cambridge-Isanti 11, Duluth East 7

Duluth East’s Caroline Anderson had two RBIs and Kaitylyn Kucklock had a double, and RBI and two runs scored, but the Greyhounds fell to Cambridge-Isanti 11-7 Friday.

Jossie Filiatrault allowed 14 hits and struck out two in the loss for Duluth East.

Esko 10, Cloquet 2

Esko’s Clara Swanson had a double and three RBIs in a 10-2 win over Cloquet Friday.

Hannah Swanson was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and Kaelyn Fox allowed 12 hits over seven innings and struck out three for the Eskomos.

Allie Jones allowed 12 hits and 10 runs over five innings in the loss.

Superior 7, Hudson 4

Superior senior Emma Raye went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs in a 7-4 win over Hudson Friday.

The Spartans allowed four first-inning runs, but rallied to score five unanswered and take the win.

Melania Luostari and Indigo Fish both had a double and an RBI for Superior, while Haley Zembo didn’t allow a hit and struck out five over 3 and a third innings of relief pitching.

Moose Lake/Willow River 14, Duluth Denfeld 2

Sarah Christy struck out 12 batters and Hallie Klavu scored four runs and drove in two to lead the Rebels past the Hunters Friday afternoon at Wade Fields.

Christy pitched all six innings, allowing two hits, two runs and one walk. Neither run was earned.

Klavu went 4-for-4, including a double, for the Rebels, and Jorja Jusczak was also perfect at the plate, going 3-for-3 and scoring two runs.

Both Brekken Maas and Grace McCormick were 1-for-3 for the Hunters.

BASEBALL

Northwood/Solon Springs 7, Prairie Farm 1

Abe Ahlberg shut down the Panthers on two hits and struck out 13 in five innings of work, as the visiting Green Eagles won Friday afternoon.

Isaiah Ahlberg and Kaden Corlett each drove in two runs, and Alex Slivensky had three hits as the Green Eagles improved to 22-3.

Cloquet 8, Roseau 7

Cloquet’s Noah Knutson had a double and and two RBIs to lead the Lumberjacks an 8-7, eight-inning win over Roseau Friday.

Brady Anderson got the win, allowed three hits and three runs over two innings and striking out three.

Duluth East 7, Coon Rapids 5

Duluth East’s Dylan Cole went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs in the Greyhounds’ 7-5 win over Coon Rapids Friday.

Isaac Lisa had a pair of hits and Luke Niska had two RBIs for East, while Joe Nick allowed 10 hits and five runs over six innings while striking out four.

Chisago Lakes 4, Hermantown 1

Hermantown’s Garron Opsahl and River Freeman both had two hits Friday, but that was all the offense the Hawks could muster in a 4-1 loss to Chisago Lakes.

Bruce Slygh allowed five hits and two runs over three and two-thirds innings of relief for Hermantown.

Hayward 5, Northwestern 4

Despite a four-run deficit in the fifth inning, Northwestern almost came all the way back, eventually falling 5-4 to Hayward Thursday night. The Tigers scored three runs in their rally on a triple by Tanner Kaufman in the fifth, a groundout by Boden Teal in the fifth, and a groundout by Teal in the seventh.

Luke Sedin took the loss for the Tigers, allowing seven hits and five runs over seven innings, striking out five and walking one.

Austin Lahti, Cole Lahti, Kaufman, and Sedin each collected a hit to lead the Tigers, who didn’t commit any errors in the field.

Scoreboard

Softball

Ely 13, Floodwood 12