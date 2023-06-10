99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Prep report: Proctor, Moose Lake/Willow River conclude state softball with wins

The Rebels finished third overall and the Rails fifth.

Fielder stretches to catch a ball as runner crosses behind her.
St. Agnes first baseman Annika Odenbrett stretches to catch a throw from third base to retire Proctor's Maddy Walsh on a groundout in the third inning of a Class AA state softball quarterfinal at Caswell Park in North Mankato on Thursday, June 8, 2023.
Brandon Veale / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
Today at 9:05 PM

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. — Proctor led from beginning to end in defeating Pipestone Area 5-3 for the consolation championship in the state Class AA softball bracket on Friday, June 9 at Caswell Park.

The Rails took the lead on a one-out RBI single from Anika Burke in the first inning and led 2-0 after an inning and 4-0 after three. The Arrows, who lost to Proctor in the 2022 state tournament, rallied with three runs on five hits in the bottom of the fifth, but Proctor pitcher Madison Walsh stranded two runners on base, and Brooklynne Patterson bolstered Proctor's cushion with a solo homer in the sixth inning.

Proctor banged out 12 hits, with Emma Shelton going 3-for-4 with an RBI. Patterson and Abigail Hanson had two hits and an RBI apiece.

Proctor1.JPG
Prep
Proctor edged by St. Agnes in Class AA softball quarterfinals
The Rails had a hit in every inning but one and lost out to an Aggies squad that scored both its runs on one play.
June 08, 2023 02:24 PM
 · 
By  Brandon Veale

Pitcher Maddy Walsh allowed three runs on nine hits and struck out four in her final high school outing.

The Rails finish fifth in the state tournament, their second in a row and third all-time, and had a final record of 22-5.

  • Moose Lake/Willow River took out whatever frustration it might have had with losing in the Class A state semifinals late on Thursday with a two-hit shutout of Upsala, 6-0, in the third-place game on Friday afternoon.

The Rebels deployed both their regular pitchers, with Alexis Hoffman (four innings) and Sarah Christy (three) allowing one hit apiece and combining for 13 strikeouts.

MLWR_B.JPG
Prep
Moose Lake/Willow River falls just short in Class A softball semifinal
The Rebels finished second in the 2022 tournament and will finish third or fourth in 2023.
June 08, 2023 11:45 PM
 · 
By  Brandon Veale

Christy was one of four Rebels players to have two-hit games, the others being Hallie Klavu, Sandra Ribich and Jorja Jusczak. Ribich homered, while Jusczak had a doube and triple. ML/WR scored two runs in the first, third and sixth innings.

The Rebels have a final record of 23-4.

TENNIS

Delich/Bradach duo takes third

The Rock Ridge doubles team of Jared Delich and Jake Bradach grabbed a third-place finish in the Class A individual bracket of the state tennis tournament at Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center in Minneapolis on Friday.

The Wolverines, who played No. 1 and No. 2 singles for Rock Ridge in the team competition as part of a fourth-place finish, saw off players from Braham and Foley to reach the semifinals, but were on the wrong end of a 6-4, 6-3 decision to Litchfield's Alex Draeger and Braden Olson. Delich and Bradach recovered in the third-place match, taking down Aarti Prochnow and Garrett Webb of Mounds Park Academy 6-1, 6-4.

The other Northland player to win a match in the state individuals was Cloquet's Ethan Lavan, who defeated Ayan Glaser of St. Anthony Village 6-3, 6-4 in the first round on Thursday before getting eliminated by eventual state champion Marjan Veldic of Rochester Lourdes 6-1, 6-0 in the second round.

By Staff reports
