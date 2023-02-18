99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, February 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Prep report: Proctor/Hermantown seeded second in state girls hockey

The Mirage are bidding for a third consecutive trip to the Class A championship game.

high school girls play ice hockey
Nya Sieger (4) of Proctor/Hermantown celebrates a goal with teammate Reese Heitzman (21) against Duluth Marshall during the Section 7A girls hockey championship at Northwoods Credit Union Arena on Wednesday in Cloquet.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
February 18, 2023 12:10 PM

Proctor/Hermantown will kick off the state girls hockey tournament on Wednesday in St. Paul after brackets for the four-day event were released by the Minnesota State High School League on Saturday.

The Mirage (19-6-2) were seeded second and will take on unseeded Mankato East at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Xcel Energy Center.

The Cougars (20-6) won the Section 2 championship without giving up a goal in two games. Their only experience with Section 7 this season came at the Herb Brooks Holiday Classic at the Schwan's Super Rink in Blaine, where they lost 3-2 to Duluth Marshall in overtime in the semifinals on Dec. 27.

The only team that scored more than two goals on Mankato East in a game this season was Luverne, which won Section 3A behind record goalscorer Kamryn Van Batavia, and will play third-seeded Orono in the game immediately following Proctor/Hermantown.

The winners of the afternoon games will play in the first semifinal at 11 a.m. on Friday. Defending champions Warroad claimed the first seed in the tournament and will face Albert Lea in the third quarterfinal on Wednesday, with No. 4 South St. Paul and No. 5 Fergus Falls meeting in the nightcap.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
High school basketball player holds basketball under right arm as he leans on railing above his teammates practicing below.
Prep
Prep boys basketball: Wins are the focus even as Two Harbors’ Trent Gomez breaks scoring record
February 18, 2023 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
hurleysolon.jpg
Prep
Prep report: Solon Springs, Northwestern clinch conference titles
February 17, 2023 11:12 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
High School girl in white uniform splits two defenders in blue as she shoots a scoop shot.
Prep
Prep girls basketball: Grand Rapids' Taryn Hamling finds shot in second half to down Superior
February 16, 2023 10:59 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb