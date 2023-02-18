Prep report: Proctor/Hermantown seeded second in state girls hockey

Proctor/Hermantown will kick off the state girls hockey tournament on Wednesday in St. Paul after brackets for the four-day event were released by the Minnesota State High School League on Saturday.

The Mirage (19-6-2) were seeded second and will take on unseeded Mankato East at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Xcel Energy Center.

The Cougars (20-6) won the Section 2 championship without giving up a goal in two games. Their only experience with Section 7 this season came at the Herb Brooks Holiday Classic at the Schwan's Super Rink in Blaine, where they lost 3-2 to Duluth Marshall in overtime in the semifinals on Dec. 27.

The only team that scored more than two goals on Mankato East in a game this season was Luverne, which won Section 3A behind record goalscorer Kamryn Van Batavia, and will play third-seeded Orono in the game immediately following Proctor/Hermantown.

The winners of the afternoon games will play in the first semifinal at 11 a.m. on Friday. Defending champions Warroad claimed the first seed in the tournament and will face Albert Lea in the third quarterfinal on Wednesday, with No. 4 South St. Paul and No. 5 Fergus Falls meeting in the nightcap.