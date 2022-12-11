Prep report: Plasch makes Northwestern history despite loss

Northwestern’s Tieryn Plasch placed her name at the top of Tigers girls basketball annals, taking over the school’s all-time scoring lead in a 73-62 home loss to Amery on Saturday, Dec. 10.

The Bemidji State recruit scored 30 points and, down the stretch, passed previous leader Jody Peterson (1999)’s mark of 1,254 before landing on 1,261 for the night.

Amery got the edge late in the nonconference game and made its free throws to pull away led by Mia Brotzel’s 21 points and three triples.

Plasch connected on five treys for the 1-2 Tigers. Gabby Risley added 10 points.

Superior 70, Hibbing 34

Superior’s Savannah Leopold (20) drives past Hermantown’s Liv Birkeland (5) in the second half of the game Tuesday evening, Dec. 6 in Superior. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

A week stuffed with Northland girls basketball milestones found room for one more on Saturday as the Spartans’ Savannah Leopold became the fifth local player to score her 1,000th career point in five days as the Spartans strolled to victory while hosting Lake Superior Conference day play.

The milestone bucket came on a fast-break lay-up early in the second half. Leopold finished with a team-high 18 points. Emma Raye and Eva Peterson scored 15 apiece and Kloe Zentkowski added 13 for Superior, which led 39-22 at the half.

Raye started the 1,000-point parade on Tuesday, which has included Regan Juenemann (Duluth Marshall), Alexa Snesrud (Cloquet) and Karly Holm (Two Harbors).

Duluth Marshall 82, Hermantown 55

The Hilltoppers put Chloe Johnson at the helm of their offense and the seventh-grader delivered again, scoring 32 points in Marshall’s LSC Day victory in Superior.

The Hilltoppers made 12 3-pointers and had three other players score in double figures: Anna Saari with 17, Mariah Lucero with 13 and Ada Skafte with 11.

The Hawks got 16 points apiece from Liv Birkeland and Emma Herstad.

Grand Rapids 62, Cloquet 49

The Thunderhawks’ offense clicked into place in the second half, as their 42 points more than doubled their first-half output in an LSC Day win at Superior.

The Thunderhawks trailed 21-20 at the break only to outscore the Lumberjacks 42-28 afterward.

Taryn Hamling knocked down four 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 24 points for Rapids (4-2), while Braya LaPlant kicked in 12 and Jessika Lofstrom 11.

Ava Carlson led Cloquet with 17. Alexa Snesrud added 14.

In the other LSC Day matchup, Proctor dismissed Duluth Denfeld 81-23.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cherry 62, Hayfield 43

Isaac Asuma and the Tigers claimed a confident victory over the defending state champions at the Breakdown Sports Tip-Off Classic at Hopkins, Minnesota, in a rematch of their Class A state semifinal from March.

Asuma had 18 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for the Tigers in his first weekend on the floor after missing Cherry’s season opening loss at Deer River last week with a thumb injury from football season.

Noah Asuma added 16 points and Carson Brown posted 14 points and eight rebounds.

Hermantown 80, Minneapolis Edison 75

The Hawks unleashed a huge comeback to win in the Southside Showcase at Benilde-St. Margaret’s School on Saturday.

Edison led the Hawks 47-30 at halftime before Hermantown came roaring back with a 50-28 edge in the second half.

Abe Soumis scored 20 points, leading five Hawks in double figures. Broc Sundland added 14 and Keaton Christianson 13.

Micah Young scored 25 points to lead Edison.

Duluth Denfeld 79, Proctor 33

Finnley Powell scored 21 points and Aidan Newton 16 as the Hunters go to 2-2 ahead of a home rivalry game with Duluth East on Thursday.

Two Harbors 70, Ely 43

Trent Gomez drained eight 3-pointers and scored a game-high 31 points for the Agates, who held an insurmountable 43-21 halftime lead.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Orono 2, Proctor/Hermantown 2 (OT)

Jane Eckstrom scored a third-period equalizer for the Mirage but neither side found a game-winning goal in overtime on Saturday in Orono.

The Spartans took a 2-0 lead early on goals from Maddy Kimbrel and Alexa Niccum, but Alyssa Yokom pulled one goal back in the first period.

Suri Langley made 35 saves for Proctor/Hermantown (4-2-1).

Rock Ridge 9, Detroit Lakes 0

Mayme Scott had a hat trick and both Natalie Bergman and Ayla Troutwine had four points (two goals and two assists) as the Wolverines romped.

Goaltender Nola Kwiatkowski made 28 saves for the shutout.

Superior 5, St. Croix Valley 3

The Spartans scored five unanswered goals to get out of an early 3-0 deficit. Makaela Reinke scored three of them for the hat trick, including the go-ahead goal with 5:18 left in the third period. She had one even strength, one shorthanded and one on the power play.

Grace Henson and Autumn Cooper had the other goals for the Spartans (4-1).

BOYS HOCKEY

Superior 5, Duluth Denfeld 4

Braydon Hurtig’s power play goal with 12:15 to play held up as a game-winner for the Spartans at Essentia Duluth Heritage Center on Saturday.

Superior tied the game at 2 (Lucas Williams), 3 (Carson Gotelaere) and 4 (Williams again) in the second period in response to a big night from Denfeld’s Andy Larson, who scored twice in the first period to give Denfeld a 2-1 lead at the first intermission, then finished his hat trick with the 4-4 goal late in the second period.

Nolan Harju scored his first varsity goal for Denfeld, while freshman Jackson Marthaler opened the scoring for Superior.

The 4-1 Spartans and 2-2-1 Hunters both have games on Tuesday before they meet again at Wessman Arena in Superior on Thursday night.

Warroad 3, Grand Rapids 2 (OT)

Grand Rapids suffered its first loss of the year when Murray Marvin-Cordes scored an overtime game-winner as the Warriors completed a comeback from an early 2-0 deficit.

Xander Sheiman and Gus Drennan put the Thunderhawks up in the first period before Wyatt and Garrett Hennum scored for Warroad to draw the game even again.

Myles Gunderson made 45 saves for Rapids, while Hampton Slukynski stopped 33 shots for Warroad.

Hermantown 3, Centennial 3 (OT)

The Hawks needed third-period goals from George Peterson and Joshua Kauppinen to rescue a draw on the road on Saturday in Circle Pines, Minnesota.

Two goals from Peyton Blair helped Centennial take a 3-1 lead into the third period before Peterson scored on the power play and then assisted an extra-attacker equalizer with 8 seconds left that tied the game.

Hermantown had nine shots and Centennial three in the overtime, but none of them went in.

Hermantown (2-0-1) plays its first game locally on Tuesday at Duluth Marshall.

Eden Prairie 8, Duluth East 2

The Eagles scored the game’s first five goals to take firm control into the third period.Mason Moe had two goals and an assist for Eden Prairie, which held a 35-13 shot advantage.

Wyatt Peterson and Caden Cole had consolation tallies for the Greyhounds (3-5).

Kole Konstedt made 17 saves and Drew Raukar nine for East.

Hibbing/Chisholm 12, Red Wing 1

Christian Dickson had a hat trick and three players (Peyton Taylor, Broden Fawcett and Keeghan Fink) had two goals apiece. Beau Frider had four assists.

