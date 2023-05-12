Prep report: Peterson tosses no-hitter for Tigers

Northwestern pitcher Ellie Peterson tossed her second no-hitter of the season and first since the season opener as the Tigers downed Barron 6-0 in Heart O'North Conference softball in Brule on Thursday, May 11.

Peterson has an ERA of 0.88 in 104 innings as Northwestern's primary pitcher.

Behind her, Emma Wennersten drove in a pair of runs as she, Peterson and Sydni Madison had two hits apiece.

Northwestern’s Riley Eberhardt (7) gets tagged out at home by Barron pitcher Kailynn Duncan (10) in the fourth inning of the Tigers' victory in game one of the doubleheader in Brule on Thursday evening, May 11. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Peterson threw three more no-hit innings in the second game as Northwestern won 12-0 while scoring nine second-inning runs, though Barron did get a few runners on base. Peterson added six more strikeouts to her total.

Ashlyn Sutherland and Angela Brinker had two hits apiece in game two.

ADVERTISEMENT

Northwestern shortstop Angela Brinker (24) fires the ball to first base during the Tigers' victory in game one of the doubleheader in Brule on Thursday evening, May 11. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 10, Duluth East 5

Miranda Gernander scattered nine hits in a complete game and went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs as the Titans claimed a victory in Duluth.

Several others had big offensive days: Lexi Hammer was 3-for-5 with a triple and two RBIs and Jocelyn Mikulich was 4-for-5 with three RBIs.

For East, Kylie Zwak was 4-for-4 with two doubles and drove in three, while Vallie Nosan and Caroline Anderson had two doubles apiece.

Cloquet 8, Grand Rapids 2

The Lumberjacks overcame an early moon shot off the bat of Rapids' Lindsey Tulla to win a Lake Superior Conference game at Braun Park on Thursday, May 11.

After the 225-foot bomb, Cloquet pitcher Allie Jones notched a complete-game four-hitter with four strikeouts.

Carly Johnson led the Cloquet offense, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Barnum 14, Floodwood 0

Alizondra Collelo struck out 12 in a five-inning perfect game for the Bombers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dana Buell helped back her up, going 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs.

Rock Ridge 11, Duluth Denfeld 3

The Wolverines finished with a flourish, scoring six runs in the sixth to win going away at home in Virginia.

Alex Flannigan went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and scored twice. Flannigan had a pair of doubles. Matti Seppi added two hits to the effort.

Lydia Delich and Taylor Morley split the pitching duties, with Delich allowing three runs on four hits in four innings, while Morley tossed three scoreless frames to finish it off.

Brekken Maas had a single and a double to lead the Denfeld offense. Riley Anderson drove in two runs in defense of her own cause but took the loss.

Carlton/Wrenshall 10, South Ridge 1

Abby Mitchell held the Panthers to a run on three hits in a complete game and recorded two singles and two doubles at the plate.

Teammate Korah Crane added four more hits, including a triple, and scored three times, while Megan Matarelli was 3-for-4.

Moose Lake/Willow River 15, Aitkin 2

The Rebels hit their way to an early win, with seven different players recording multiple hits.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mackenzie Hoffman led the way, going 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs, while Hallie Klavu, Sarah Christy, Sandra Ribich, Alexis Hoffman, Hannah Roach and Lilli Kahara had two hits apiece.

Hoffman allowed no earned runs on three hits, striking out nine.

Hermantown 20, Duluth Marshall 0

Eighth-grader Bryden Giesen had two singles for three RBIs in the Hawks' big win.

Presley Johnsrud had a single for the Hilltoppers.

BASEBALL

Hibbing 8, Cloquet 4

After trailing by as many as five runs through four innings, Cloquet used a spirited two-out rally to battle back to within one run of tying the game in the latter stages of a Lake Superior Conference clash against Hibbing.

The Bluejackets ultimately staved off the comeback bid with a game-clinching three-run sixth inning in an 8-4 final, Thursday, May 11 at Ed Mettner Field.

Dane Mammenga was 2-for-3 for Hibbing, while Cloquet couldn't take advantage of a 4-for-4 performance by Aston Stanfield.

Rock Ridge 7, Duluth Marshall 2

A six-run outburst in the fifth inning gave the Wolverines control of the game on Thursday afternoon in Virginia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rock Ridge got four straight two-out RBI singles from Griffin Dosan, Jadon Lang, Carter Mavec and Gunnar George to break the game open.

Dylan Hedley and Tate Uhan both posted two-hit games, while Hedley allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits in a complete game.

For Marshall, Max Berrisford had a pair of hits and Owen Marsolek took the loss.

Northwestern 10-9, Barron 0-0

The Tigers strolled in a Heart O'North baseball doubleheader on the road.

Tyler Nelson tossed a two-hit shutout in the opener with Luke Sedin and Tanner Kaufman contributing triples.

In game two, Grady Gustafson threw another shutout. Sedin had two more extra-base hits, while Anthony Calore added a pair of singles.

Northwood/Solon Springs 14, Bruce 2

Four Green Eagles had two hits apiece in the blowout road win.

Isaac Ahlberg and Alex Slivensky were among those four and both had three runs driven in.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abe Ahlberg started the day with three perfect innings and eight strikeouts before yielding the mound to a pair of relievers.

PREP SCOREBOARD

BASEBALL

Bemidji 6, Grand Rapids 1

Grand Rapids 5, Bemidji 4

Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 5, International Falls 3

Silver Bay 8, Cook County 1

Barnum 15, East Central 0

Hibbing 8, Cloquet 4

Proctor 7, Aitkin 6

South Ridge 20, Carlton/Wrenshall 2

SOFTBALL

South Ridge 6, Hinckley-Finlayson 3

Rock Ridge 11, Duluth Denfeld 3

Silver Bay 11-9, Cook County 1-4

Two Harbors 10, McGregor 0

Carlton/Wrenshall 10, South Ridge 1

Barnum 14, Floodwood 0

Cloquet 8, Grand Rapids 2

Greenway 10, Duluth East 5

Northwood/Solon Springs 2, Drummond 1

Hermantown 20, Duluth Marshall 0