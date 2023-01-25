Prep report: Perich, Eskomos put on a show at home

Koi Perich and the Esko Eskomos put on a show on Tuesday night for an audience that reportedly included Minnesota football head coach P.J. Fleck on Tuesday in an 87-42 decision over Aitkin.

Perich scored a game-high 31 points as the Eskomos doubled up the Gobblers 48-24 in the first half.

Cuinn Berger added 14 points while Zander Gabel made four 3-pointers for his 12 points as Esko (10-2) reached the double-digit mark in wins.

University of Minnesota head football coach P.J. Fleck (center) greets an Esko fan in attendance at Tuesday, Jan. 24's home boys basketball game vs. Aitkin. Fleck and members of his staff are recruiting Esko's Koi Perich. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

Eau Claire Memorial 62, Superior 60

The Old Abes won by the length of a stovepipe hat on Tuesday, as the Spartans whittled a 13-point halftime deficit down but couldn’t finish off the comeback at home.

It was a duel of balanced offenses, as Memorial and Superior both had four scorers in double-figures. Superior (9-7) was led by 15 points apiece from Kyle Johnson and Calvin Anderson. Daynen Lull added 14 points and Tre Sanigar 12.

Moose Lake/Willow River 47, Grand Rapids 43

The Rebels were a shade better in the second half of a defensive struggle that went to the break tied at 21. Luke Dewey led all scorers with 14 points for the Rebels (9-6). Adam Neumann added 12.

For Rapids (1-11), Danny Markovich scored a team-best 12.

BOYS HOCKEY

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 4, Rock Ridge 3 (OT)

The overtime hero was Bobby Thornton for the Lumberjacks on Tuesday at Iron Trail Motors Event Center in Virginia.

His game-winner came 2:50 into the extra session, and just after Sam Troutwine’s power play tally with 2:05 to play sent the game into overtime.

Patrick Dunaiski had a pair of assists for CEC (10-6-1), which got 30 saves from Logan Sickmann in goal.

Ryan Rothfork stopped 26 shots for Rock Ridge (11-5-1).

Hermantown 10, Superior 0

Kade Kohanski, Weston Bohlman and Wyatt Carlson scored two goals apiece as the Hawks scored five first-period goals and won in a rout at Wessman Arena.

Garron Opsahl stopped all nine shots he faced for Hermantown (13-2-1).

Brainerd 3, Grand Rapids 3 (OT)

The Thunderhawks outshot the Warriors 49-19 but had to settle for a tie on Tuesday night at the IRA Civic Center due to a 46-save game from Brainerd goalie Ryan Gerlich.

After trailing or playing even with Brainerd for much of the first two periods, Rapids, tied it up from Gus Drennan with 11 seconds left in the second period, then finally took the lead on Will Shermoen’s goal with 3:04 to play.

However, the Warriors’ Kade Stengrim scored a late equalizer with 1:40 left and the teams played a scoreless overtime despite Rapids putting six shots on goal.

Myles Gunderson made 16 saves for Rapids (11-7-1).

GIRLS HOCKEY

Superior 7, Duluth 2

The Spartans’ Autumn Cooper reached rarified statistical air: 100 career points as part of a four-point (two goals, two assists) game at Essentia Duluth Heritage Center.

She wasn’t the only one to have a big night: Makaela Reinke scored four times in the third period.

Kaylie Nault made 24 saves for Superior (16-3), while Ella Brisbois stopped 21 shots for Duluth (10-7-3).

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 3, Rock Ridge 1

Emma Parks had a hand in all three CEC goals as the Lumberjacks marked their home finale with their fourth victory in a row.

Parks scored once and had two assists.

Araya Kiminski made 13 saves for the Lumberjacks (7-10-4).

Nola Kwiatkowski made 30 saves for Rock Ridge (12-10).

Hibbing/Chisholm 2, North Shore 0

Goals from Aune Boben (shorthanded) and Penella Rewertz were more than enough for the Bluejackets (6-17), who got a 16-save shutout from goaltender Addison Hess.

BOYS SWIMMING

Superior 100, Grand Rapids 80

Eli Benson and Paolo Pagnucci led the Spartans boys swimmer to a victory on Tuesday, claiming two individual victories apiece.

Benson touched the wall first in the 200-yard individual medley in 2 minutes, 28.40 seconds, then later won the 100 freestyle in 54.81 seconds. Pagnucci took the 100 butterfly in 1:01.25 then won the breaststroke in 1:09.11.

Pagnucci and Benson both served two winning relays, the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay.

PREP SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

Esko 87, Aitkin 42

Ely 92, Wrenshall 34

Mountain Iron-Buhl 103, Northeast Range 19

Barnum 67, McGregor 44

Cherry 84, North Woods 65

Moose Lake/Willow River 47, Grand Rapids 43

Eau Claire Memorial 62, Superior 60

Rock Ridge 93, International Falls 29

Duluth East 82, Brainerd 77 (2OT)

Solon Springs 103, Mercer 29

Hermantown 94, Duluth Denfeld 55

South Ridge 68, Carlton 50

Chisholm 63, Littlefork-Big Falls 45

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Proctor 58, Duluth Marshall 53

Superior 66, Cloquet 32

Solon Springs 73, Mellen 38

Mesabi East 64, Cook County 47

Cherry 57, International Falls 42

South Ridge 68, Deer River 39

Northwestern 75, Spooner 31

BOYS HOCKEY

Grand Rapids 3, Brainerd 3 (OT)

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 4, Rock Ridge 3 (OT)

Hermantown 10, Superior 0

Greenway 5, Lake of the Woods 4

Ashland 5, Moose Lake Area 2

GIRLS HOCKEY

Hibbing/Chisholm 2, North Shore 0

Proctor/Hermantown 4, Duluth Marshall 3

Northwestern’s Shayna Wick (21) leads the break after stealing the ball near half court during the first half of the Tigers' game with Spooner in Maple on Tuesday evening. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Northwestern’s Abby Johnson (32) grabs a rebound over Spooner’s Lily Hotchkiss (4) in the first half of the game in Maple on Tuesday evening. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Northwestern’s Annalee Sutherland (22) shoots a jumper over the Spooner defense in the first half of the game in Maple on Tuesday evening. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram